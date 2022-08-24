JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Jess Rocket Man (10th race). Value play of the day: Harmon Killer Brew (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,3,5,6/2,5,6/1,6,8/3,5,7/1), $54.00.

1 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wild Time (Roman, Robertson)118/7-2

2: Prestigiously Wild (Arroyo, Backhaus)118/15-1

3: Causeway Surpise (Lara, Rengstorf)118/4-1

4: Cat On the Prowl (Hernandez, Robertson)118/2-1

5: Quarantena Bambino (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/5-2

6: Tripp Wildcat (Harr, Rarick)118/6-1

QUARANTENA BAMBINO (5) was bet down in his career debut and raced wide throughout before tiring. Could improve in second start and get a more manageable post position. CAUSEWAY SURPRISE (3) is a well-bred firster for Rengstorf who strikes at a 29% with debuters. WILD TIME (1) is the "other" Robertson and his mom won her first two starts. Will need to break well to hold his rail position.

2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Back to Selling (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/2-1

2: Harmon Killer Brew (Roman, Berndt)119/4-1

3: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/5-2

4: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin)119/9-2

5: Kal El (Bridgmohan, Bravo)119/5-1

6: Screamin Jalapeno (Arroyo, Rhone)119/15-1

HARMON KILLER BREW (2) is bred to love the turf and bred to run all day. Faced open company on the grass this winter at the Fair Grounds but faces state-bred company today. ANGEL'S MAGIC (3) has speed and is usually in the mix but has had 12 opportunities to graduate. BACK TO SELLING (1) gets the rail, has tactical speed and gets Eikleberry in the saddle. A dangerous combination.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Morant (Harr, Garrett)119/6-1

2: Izzy in a Tizzy (Arroyo, Russell)124/4-1

3: Untold Story (Lara, Russell)119/5-2

4: Big Pete (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/9-2

5: Romeo's Glory (Lopez, Diodoro)119/9-5

6: Storm's Reflection (Quinonez, Padilla)124/10-1

STORM'S REFLECTION (6) makes his second local start but his last was against special weights. Drops in class, moves outside and last time he was loose on the lead, he nearly went wire-to-wire. UNTOLD STORY (3) broke a tad slowly in last against better and made up ground late. Added distance may help. ROMEO'S GLORY (5) had speed figures in California that fit here and the Diodoro barn wins often.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Give Em Heck Beck (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1

2: Martini Blu (Roman, Robertson)124/2-1

3: Southern Pecan (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

4: Xtreme Mayhem (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/5-1

5: Lapis Lazuli (Wade, Berndt)119/3-1

6: Pure Rocket (Lopez, Williams)119/4-1

7: Twilite Liason (Arroyo, Applebee)124/12-1

MARTINI BLU (2) has been on the bench for almost three months but the Robertson barn knows how to manage a horse. Expecting him to use his tactical speed to be involved early. LAPIS LAZULI (5) just missed in last but his performances prior to that start were suspect. Wade retaining the mount is a good sign. PURE ROCKET (6) was right behind Lapis Lazuli in last at a nice price but can he produce back-to-back good races.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pintxos (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)122/10-1

2: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart)122/9-2

3: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/5-1

4: Kid Frostie (Hernande, Rhone)122/6-1

5: Ioya Again (Wade, Scherer)122/8-1

6: Calibrate (Eikleberry, Rosin)122/3-1

7: Northcut (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/12-1

8: Hard Attack (Bridgmohan, Martinez)124/5-2

9: Soul Coaxing (Wade, Robertson)122/9-2

PINTXOS (1) broke slowly from an outside post in last and was forced to race wide throughout. Gets the rail and expecting Quinonez to get him involved early and pounce late. CALIBRATE (6) has been facing better, mostly on the dirt, but is bred to like either surface. Will try to grind out the win. HARD ATTACK (8) has won three of last five on this surface but was claimed and moves up in class.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Notacry (Lopez, Kenney)119/10-1

2: Dastardly Deeds (Gallardo, Candelas)124/15-1

3: Hurts So Bad (Hernandez, Robertson)119/5-2

4: Boston Wally (Arroyo, Rengstorf)124/5-1

5: Prize Fighter (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/2-1

6: Tiz'a Stellar Dude (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/6-1

7: Master Red (Lara, Roberts)124/4-1

HURTS SO BAD (3) drops to maiden claiming for the first time which is a 26% move for the barn. Has tactical speed and breeding indicates he should love the surface/distance. MASTER RED (7) has outrun his odds in both starts. Has enough speed to be involved early but question if he'll like the switch to turf. PRIZE FIGHTER (5) has good early speed but hasn't been able to last. Must be alone on the lead to have a chance.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Birdie Be Gone (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/8-5

2: Que Pasa Mufasa (Roman, Robertson)119/4-1

3: Runaway A. Train (Wade, Robertson)124/5-1

4: Boozin At Bozos (Quinonez, Riecken)124/12-1

5: Me Say So (Lindsay, Rhone)124/10-1

6: Reese C (Lara, Donlin)124/12-1

7: Ghost of Genevieve (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-2

BIRDIE BE GONE (1) drops dramatically in class for the top barn. Should be able to be up close early and wear down the pacesetter late. BOOZIN AT BOZOS (4) is third off the long layoff and should get a hot early pace to setup her late kick. Switches to Quinonez in the saddle. GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (7) has speed and may try to steal it on the front-end but her dirt form is suspect.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Coliseum (Escobedo, Stein)125/5-2

2: Stoli Orange (Frink, Bravo)127/12-1

3: Cartel Little Okey (Vega, Hybsha)127/9-2

4: Coronas Timber (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/7-2

5: Freddy Separate (Harr, Hybsha)127/2-1

6: Mys Deucy (Suarez Ricardo, Lawrence)127/6-1

COLISEUM (1) raced well at Remington this spring then raced once locally and took almost three months off. Returns with Escobedo in the irons. FREDDY SEPARATE (5) has been close to graduating on four separate occasions buts hard to ignore the zero-for-12 record. CORONAS TIMBER (4) starts for Norton who has been sending out live runners. Could see improvement in second start off a year layoff.

9 250 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caboose On the Loose (Escobedo, Stein)125/7-2

2: Runamok (Goodwin, Hardy)125/9-2

3: Jess Digs Me (Harr, Norton)125/2-1

4: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Frink, Rarick)125/12-1

5: Kowboy Alex (Cervantes, Wilson)127/12-1

6: Karls Dirt Surfin (Vega, McDaniel)127/9-5

KARLS DIRT SURFIN (6) makes his third start of the meet. Raced well in last while two-lengths clear of the third-place finisher. RUNAMOK (2) has narrowly missed a couple of times this summer and speed figures are impressive. CABOOSE ON THE LOOSE (1) has been close to many of these and Escobedo stays aboard.

10 Cash Caravan Stakes. 440 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $38,600.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/7-5

2: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/12-1

3: Averys Rocket (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/12-1

4: Holy Storm (Suarez Ricardo, Swan)127/6-1

5: Dickey Bob (Hernandez, Olmstead)127/8-5

6: Trippin Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/9-2

JESS ROCKET MAN (1) has three consecutive triple-digit speed figures that absolutely dominant this field and he's won six times locally. Strictly the one to beat. TRIPPIN GUNS (6) has won two-in-a-row but will have to improve substantially to win. HOLY STORM (4) has eight career wins but only one win in the last year.

