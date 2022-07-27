JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Peaceful Reign (11th race). Value play of the day: Missyintomischief (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (2,8,9/4,7/5/2,4,6,8,9/1,8,9), $45.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bow Bow Girl (Fuentes, Richard)122/5-2

2: Beach Flower (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/7-5

3: Niceno (Lara, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

4: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart)122/6-1

5: Molly's Angel (Roman, Padilla)122/9-2

BEACH FLOWER (2) is a hard knocking nine-year-old who's won over $568K in her 57-race career. Has tactical speed in a small field and should be able to dictate terms. BOW BOW GIRL (1) has been consistent recently with many in the money finishes. Didn't do much in last in her first turf try but moves back to the dirt today. MOLLY'S ANGEL (5) has been pretty good around two-turns but faces tougher today.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Fuentes, Litfin)124/5-1

2: Brother Harold (Roman, Westermann)119/6-1

3: Mynameis Prince (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/9-2

4: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)119/5-2

5: Kovacs (Hernandez, Silva)124/3-1

6: Deputy Law (Lara, Biehler)124/7-2

KOVACS (5) has improved in all three starts this season and graduated in his last. Gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed and should be able to stalk and pounce. DEPUTY LAW (6) could be the one to catch if he can clear the field from the outside post. Caught an off-track in last and tired late. MYNAMEIS PRINCE (3) had a muddy track in his seasonal debut. Expecting a sharper effort second off the layoff.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler)118/8-1

2: Total Surprise (Valenzuela, Berndt)118/4-1

3: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)118/6-1

4: Hand Pay (Goodwin, Robertson)118/5-1

5: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)118/9-2

6: Imagine Draygon (Harr, Backhaus)118/20-1

7: Stealing Hearts (Fuentes, Bravo)118/15-1

8: Quarantena Bambino (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/3-1

9: Fisherman Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/8-1

10: Prestigiously Wild (Barandela, Backhaus)113/20-1

FISHERMAN OSCAR (9) had a poor start in his career debut and was chasing the field the entire race. The good news is he kept fighting all the way to the wire so anticipating a better result with a cleaner trip. QUARANTENA BAMBINO (8) comes from a good barn, has a win early sire and had a bullet workout on July 14. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) has two really nice works in preparation and is bred to be a runner.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Emoji Guy (Valenzuela, Candelas)124/8-1

2: Cannonball Comin (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

3: Release the Beast (Eikleberry, Richard)124/4-1

4: Time Heist (Wade, Litfin)124/3-1

5: Gainer (Roman, Anderson)124/10-1

6: May We All (Fuentes, Rosin)124/6-1

7: Perfect Wager (Hernandez, Wong)124/7-2

8: Jilotepec (Lindsay, Silva)124/10-1

PERFECT WAGER (7) raced wide throughout in last but still closed well only to lose to another closer who got through on the rail. The winner repeated next out which flatters his effort. TIME HEIST (4) won easily on the front-end in last and if he gets a similar trip today, he could be tough to catch. RELEASE THE BEAST (3) has raced evenly lately and drops in class.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hamazing Lace (Fuentes, Richard)124/8-1

2: Jackies Irishdream (Hernandez, Richard)119/6-1

3: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)124/8-1

4: Birdie Be Gone (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Missyintomischief (Bridgmohan, Bravo)124/6-1

6: Summer Belle (Wade, Scherer)119/5-1

7: Chai Tea (Harr, Cline)119/4-1

8: Jetinwithclass (Valenzuela, Silva)119/5-1

MISSYINTOMISCHIEF (5) returns for her seasonal debut after switching barns. Broke her maiden sprinting last summer then tried four routes including two on the turf. Gets back to preferred surface and distance. BIRDIE BE GONE (4) didn't run a step last out but posted a nice speed figure two back in her seasonal debut. JETINWITHCLASS (8) broke her maiden comfortably in last as the favorite but faces winners today.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Untold Story (Lara, Russell)119/10-1

2: Notacry (Hernandez, Kenney)119/6-1

3: Izzy in a Tizzy (Conning, Russell)124/15-1

4: Glassato (Valenzuela, Litfin)119/8-1

5: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)124/20-1

6: Prize Fighter (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

7: Dastardly Deeds (Roman, Candelas)124/10-1

8: Devlish Hour (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/7-2

9: Portsmouth (Harr, Dixon)119/5-1

PRIZE FIGHTER (6) showed early speed in last before tiring. Could have an easy lead again today and dare the rest to catch him. Shortening up in distance is a benefit. DEVLISH HOUR (8) comes from a sire who is known for his precocious runners and Robertson wins with 20% of his first-time-starters. PORTSMOUTH (9) likes to pick up checks but is winless in 11 starts. Cuts back in distance and could be flying late.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bailout Kela (Roman, Padilla)119/7-2

2: Picaflor (Fuentes, Bravo)119/9-2

3: Sweet Secret (Conning, Hanson)119/15-1

4: Bellefire (Canchari, Tracy)119/15-1

5: Runners Heat (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/6-1

6: Balimos (Lopez, Biehler)119/10-1

7: Sassy Banker (Lara, Riecken)119/12-1

8: Pocketfullofposies (Wade, Rarick)119/5-2

9: Amaretto Di Amore (Harr, Lund)119/5-1

POCKETFULLOFPOSIES (8) ran an impressive race two back chasing a loose leader throughout then tried a turf route and closed for third. Cuts back to a sprint on the dirt and retains Wade in the saddle. BAILOUT KELA (1) has hit the board five times in six starts with good speed figures but must prove she has the will to win. AMARETTO DI AMORE (9) returns to a sprint after two routes but continues to back up in the lane.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fosse (Quiroz, Hybsha)127/5-1

2: Shes Already Famous (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/2-1

3: Lethal Timber (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/10-1

4: Fdd Texas Tea (Harr, Hybsha)127/8-1

5: Im Louisiana Too (Valenzuela, Hobbs)127/8-5

6: Ranavalona (Vega, Vigil)127/6-1

SHES ALREADY FAMOUS (2) posted some impressive speed figures last year and switches to the powerful Olmstead barn for her local debut. IM LOUISIANA TOO (5) had her three-race win streak snapped last out and returns to Canterbury after a try at Prairie Meadows. FOSSE (1) hasn't won since '19 but has a win and four seconds in five starts locally.

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Behrable (Estrada, Norton)125/9-2

2: Dugan Chapel Baby (Harr, Hybsha)127/3-1

3: Voodoo Vinnie (Beverly Jr., Norton)125/5-1

4: Relentless Anvil (Quiroz, Stein)125/4-1

5: Ms Cathey (Valenzuela, Woolley, Jr.)127/6-1

6: Chloes Magic (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/5-2

RELENTLESS ANVIL (4) closed well going shorter in last down in Iowa and has a win locally last summer. CHLOES MAGIC (6) broke her maiden two back for top connections and has recency on her side. VODOO VINNIE (3) graduated in his last race and gets a new pilot.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seis It Aint So (Suarez Ricardo, Hybsha)124 (6-5

2: Louee Blue (Cervantes, McDaniel)124/5-1

3: Lupito (Frink, Bolinger)124/4-1

4: L Gallito (Estrada, Backhaus)124/8-1

5: Dangerous Empress (Harr, Hobbs)124/6-1

6: Stel Can (Quiroz, Stein)124/8-1

SEIS IT AINT SO (1) is exiting a Futurity last out so has valuable experience and his speed figures dominate this field. LUPITO (3) had an awkward start in career debut. Should be able to compete with a cleaner beginning today. STEL CAN (6) gets an outside post for a good barn.

11 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Peaceful Reign (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/4-5

2: Ladinos (Estrada, Backhaus)124/5-1

3: Jjs Blue Moon (Quiroz, Stein)124/8-1

4: Ms Streakin Eyes (Suarez Ricardo, Hybsha)124/8-1

5: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)124/10-1

6: Jess One Rose (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/6-1

PEACEFUL REIGN (1) just missed in last as a heavy favorite after ducking in at the start for the Escobedo/Olmstead team. LADINOS (2) had the rail in last and only lost to the top pick by a length. Could improve in second career start. JESS ONE ROSE (6) is well bred and gets an outside post for a barn that knows how to win.

