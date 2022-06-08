JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Casey's Law (7th race). Value play of the day: Midnight Current (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8/1,4/1,7/3,5,6/3), $48.00.

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chocolate Freckles (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-5

2: Voodoo Fire (Quinonez, Litfin)119/12-1

3: Summer Fireflys (Chirinos, Robertson)119/7-2

4: The Champs Kid (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/3-1

5: Clare Crescent (Fuentes, Berndt)119/9-2

6: Charlies Missile (Hernandez, Rarick)124/5-1

THE CHAMPS KID is the daughter of 2014 Canterbury Horse of the Year, Sky and Sea, so has the bloodlines. Has early speed, adds Lasix, drops in class and moves to the Robertson barn. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES showed early zip in her seasonal debut against special weights before tiring. Drops in for a tag and will be sent for the lead. SUMMER FIREFLYS is the "other" Robertson and exhibited potential as a 2-year-old. Might improve substantially with added maturity.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Finding Silver (Wade, Flores)124/5-2

2: Miltontown (Hernandez, Silva)124/2-1

3: Hurts So Good (Canchari, Robertson)124/9-2

4: Jilotepec (Lindsay, Silva)124/12-1

5: Time Heist (Negron, Litfin)124/6-1

6: Epic Drama (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/7-2

EPIC DRAMA battled for the lead in his seasonal debut in a turf sprint. Returns to the dirt for Sanderson who reclaimed him late last season in a sign of confidence. FINDING SILVER scored back-to-back wins this spring at Sam Houston. Has a nice tactical style and top rider in the saddle. MILTONTOWN has back class and eight wins on his résumé but has been off since April 2021.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ima Harley Too (Lara, Biehler)124/9-2

2: I Will Yeah (IRE) (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/2-1

3: Hatties Jewel (Harr, Dixon)124/4-1

4: Danz a Rebel (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/12-1

5: Atomic Candy (Negron, Rosin)124/6-1

6: Gainer (Wade, Flores)124/3-1

7: Unbroken Song (Barandela, Litfin)119/12-1

8: Willtobelucky (Fuentes, Eikleberry)124/4-1

I WILL YEAH won last time out in his last start at Turf Paradise and has a good record on the grass. Looks very adaptable so he can go to the lead, stalk or close if needed. IMA HARLEY TOO has three victories on the local lawn including two last summer. Will use the inside post to his advantage. WILLTOBELUCKY is usually in the mix at the end on the turf but will need some racing luck.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Natural Chill (Canchari, Robertson)124/5-2

2: Sing N Spurs (Lara, Bethke)119/12-1

3: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/6-1

4: Overseas Letter (Hernandez, Berndt)119/2-1

5: Holdentight (Wade, Bethke)124/9-2

6: Reese C (Quinonez, Donlin)119/10-1

7: Ruby's Red Devil (Lopez, Biehler)124/5-1

OVERSEAS LETTER hasn't had the best results recently but has been facing considerably better. Takes a plunge in class, is third off the layoff and takes the blinkers off. NATURAL CHILL had some nice speed figures for this level last summer but might need a race off a long layoff. RUBY'S RED DEVIL caught an off-track in his first start this year so might prefer a dry surface. Will be closing late.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-1

2: She's Xtremely Hot (Chirinos, Robertson)124/6-1

3: Creating Memories (Negron, Biehler)119/8-1

4: Rozey Cheeks (Valenzuela, Bravo)124/4-1

5: Pink Channel (Bridgmohan, Scherer)124/8-1

6: Mom's Pass (Arroyo, Roberts)124/15-1

7: Midnight Current (Fuentes, Berndt)124/7-2

8: Frost Warrior (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/20-1

9: Jewel Azul (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/6-1

10: Sweetness To (Lara, Westermann)124/15-1

11: Tour for Gold (Canchari, Lund)119/20-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT starts for the red-hot Berndt barn which has five victories in his last six starters on the turf. Ran a real nice race to end her season last fall indicating she's figuring it out. FOXGLOVE is third off the layoff and had some nice tries on the turf last year at Tampa Bay. Quinonez/Padilla team is always dangerous. ROZEY CHEEKS has been close in all her turf tries and has tactical speed.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Citrus Bay (Arroyo, Tranquilino)119/8-1

2: Give Em Heck Beck (Negron, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

3: Sisaway Now (Wade, Robertson)119/4-1

4: Chicken Truck (Hernandez, Danger)124/6-1

5: Quantum Leap (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

6: Exxel (Chirinos, Lund)119/3-1

7: Braska (Harr, Cline)124/15-1

EXXEL got caught in a wicked pace battle in last. After posting really fast fractions, she still managed to only lose by a length. Gets an outside post and could be the controlling speed. QUANTUM LEAP is third off the layoff and cuts back in distance. Has tactical speed to stalk and pounce. SISAWAY NOW scored a huge upset in his career debut winning at 45/1 at Oaklawn. His next start was far less inspiring.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)124/9-2

2: Cottoncandymartini (Wade, Robertson)124/7-2

3: Casey's Law (Canchari, Robertson)119/2-1

4: Nacho S (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)119/8-1

5: Glassato (Lara, Litfin)119/5-1

6: New Dice (Negron, Litfin)124/3-1

CASEY'S LAW is bred to win early and on grass. His sire wins with 18% of his firsters. Robertson knows how to prepare them for early success. COTTONCANDYMARTINI is the "other" Robertson debut starter. Has a string of good workouts including the fastest work of the day on May 29. GLASSATO moves up in class but has speed and if the first-time starters don't fire, he could be leading late.

8 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Freddy Separate (Harr, Hybsha)127/6-1

2: Coliseum (Quiroz, Stein)125/4-1

3: Jess Dash Susie (Smith, Norton)125/3-1

4: Zakira (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

5: Hunny Bee (Dominguez, Stein)125/12-1

6: Frosted Flakes (Valenzuela, Livingston)127/12-1

7: Javelina Cantina (Goodwin, Frey)127/2-1

JESS DASH SUSIE is third off the layoff and both starts this year were at Remington. Ran a good third in her last start. ZAKIRA had a good start in last before tiring but shortens up here for a top barn. JAVELINA CANTINA posted nice speed figures in two starts at Remington but can't get past the 0-for-21 with nine seconds.

9 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arion Too (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/9-2

2: Naughtee Or Nice (Goodwin, Frey)124/3-1

3: Lonely At the Bar Z (Quiroz, Stein)124/8-1

4: Apollitical Jim (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

5: Hidden Charms (Smith, Norton)124/7-2

6: Wichee Woman (Dominguez, Frey)124/5-1

NAUGHTEE OR NICE was bet down in her career debut but had the tough rail draw and broke in at the start. Could improve in second start. APOLLITICAL JIM makes career debut for top connections of Escobedo/Olmstead and prepped with a bullet work. HIDDEN CHARMS ran great in her debut losing by less than a length. Repeat effort will put her in the mix.