JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Where's Frankie (1st race). Value play of the day: Agent Peter Graves (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,2,6/2,4,9/2,7/4,9/3,4,6), $54.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tick Tock (Garcia, M. Hernandez)122/5-2

2: Circulodeganadoras (I. Hernandez, Livingston)122/10-1

3: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/8-1

4: Silly Notion (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

5: Where's Frankie (H. Hernandez, Wong)122/8-5

6: Even Pandura (Harr, Sanderson)122/5-1

WHERE'S FRANKIE is 6-for-9 on a fast track, has won three straight since being claimed by Wong and is 1-for-1 at the distance. SILLY NOTION cuts back in distance for the Silva barn which wins at 23% with such move. Has tactical speed to be involved early. TICK TOCK lost here last as the even money favorite but has raced well at this tricky distance. Will be closing late.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xtreme V. I. P. (Wade, Robertson)124/9-5

2: Honey's Superman (H. Hernandez, Rhone) 119/6-1

3: Thirsty Kiss (I. Hernandez, Martinez)119/4-1

4: Aries Reigns (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/5-1

5: Youwonderwhyidrink (Lara, Bolinger)124/12-1

6: Calico Joe (Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

XTREME V. I. P. looks to be lone speed and will attempt to bust the gate, get the lead and control the pace. Doesn't hurt to have Wade in the saddle and the rail. CALICO JOE woke up last out closing late for a nice second at Hawthorne. Will need the top pick to get pressured early to help his cause. THIRSTY KISS has had many chances but has been close a few times.

3 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Start Singing (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/15-1

2: Withherbootson (Negron, Silva)124/8-1

3: Stylin N Profilin (H. Hernandez, Stuart)124/4-1

4: Gypsy Reward (Chirinos, Robertson)119/5-2

5: That Would Be Nice (I. Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/10-1

6: Minnesota Nice (Wade, Biehler)124/5-1

7: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt)124/7-2

8: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford)124/6-1

DREAMING BIZ comes off a long layoff but Berndt wins at 20% with layoffs over 180 days. Has been competitive on the turf in the past and there appears to be enough speed to compliment her closing kick. START SINGING could be a live longshot. Had trouble at the start in her seasonal debut. Should appreciate the added distance and the grass. MINNESOTA NICE has raced evenly on the turf against stronger in the past and her speed figures on the surface are solid.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hardly a Secret (Fuentes, Broberg)122/4-1

2: Venture Forth (Valenzuela, Flores)122/9-5

3: Knievel (Quinonez, Litfin)124/10-1

4: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)122/9-2

5: Perfect Wager (Hernande, Wong)122/6-1

6: Soul Coaxing (Wade, Robertson)122/5-2

SOUL COAXING could be loose on the lead without any pressure. Will use the outside post to judge the early pace and act accordingly. Wade/Robertson team remains hot. VENTURE FORTH had a good Oaklawn meet but those races were longer and he needs a quick pace to close into. HARDLY A SECRET also appears to be pace dependent but could be flying late.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)124/12-1

2: Its a Boy (Harr, Sanderson)124/15-1

3: Holy Vow (Valenzuela, Flores)124/10-1

4: Tizona (Hernandez, Wong)124/4-1

5: Mr. Who (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

6: Days of Glory (Wade, Bethke)124/15-1

7: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields)124/12-1

8: Exeter (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/3-1

9: War Chest (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

10: Where's Jordan (Bridgmohan, Miller)124/8-1

11: Atomic Candy (Negron, Rosin)124/12-1

ITS A BOY needed his last start after a long layoff. Should benefit greatly from that race and will get a hot pace to make his patented later run. WAR CHEST was claimed out of his last race by Broberg and he wins 20% of the time after a claim. Struggled this winter at the Fairgrounds but performed well last summer at Arlington. TIZONA has seven wins on the lawn and drops in class for an easier spot.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: El Centenario (Wade, Bethke)124/10-1

2: King of the Court (H. Hernandez, Richard)124/2-1

3: Seek N Justice (Valenzuela, Litfin)124/6-1

4: Marden (Conning, Woolley, Jr.)124/3-1

5: Fender Bender (Harr, Sheehan)124/12-1

6: Herbie (I. Hernandez, Sanderson)124/5-1

7: Spendaholic (Negron, Wong)124/4-1

SPENDAHOLIC has an outside post and controlling speed and will let the pace dictate how he runs. Has struggled in his last few starts but drops to his comfort level. KING OF THE COURT drops to his lowest level of his career and takes the blinkers off. He may respond favorably to the changes. MARDEN sure likes to win with seven wins in 26 starts. Woke up last out with Conning aboard to win easily.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Robinson (Chirinos, Lund)122/5-1

2: Mister Banjoman (Valenzuela, Robertson)122/6-1

3: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven)122/9-2

4: Agent Peter Graves (Bridgmohan, Young)122/8-1

5: Cave Hill (Lopez, Rodriguez)122/8-1

6: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf)122/12-1

7: Thorn Hill Cat (Fuentes, Asprino)122/3-1

8: Joker Matt (Hernandez, Martinez)117/15-1

9: Great Britain (Wade, Diodoro)117/4-1

AGENT PETER GRAVES will attempt the impossible mission of wiring this field. Only has seven starts and is still green but when he puts it all together like he did two races back, he's tough to beat on the turf. GREAT BRITAIN makes his first start for the Diodoro barn and was very competitive this spring at Tampa Bay. JOE PHILLIPS won his local debut with a perfect trip but faces tougher today.

8 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gopher Gold (H. Hernandez, Biehler)122/5-1

2: Southern Pecan (Harr, Cline)117/20-1

3: Martini Blu (Wade, Robertson)122/5-2

4: Your Time's Coming (Bridgmohan, Scherer)122/6-1

5: Coastal Waters (Chirinos, Lund)122/8-1

6: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Berndt)122/4-1

7: Bayou Prospector (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/12-1

8: King Nate (I. Hernandez, Rarick)124/10-1

9: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino)124/9-2

MARTINI BLU has posted nice speed figures on the dirt but could be even better on the turf if he races to his breeding. Should be able to utilize his tactical speed for good position. THICK HAZE went 3-for-3 last summer on the local turf but may require a race before we see his best after a long layoff. YOUR TIME'S COMING has two seconds on the turf but needs a pace meltdown for his best chance.

9 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jettin Jetta (Frink, Hanson)124/5-2

2: Haveyouseenmycorona (Estrada, Norton)124/15-1

3: Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr, Hybsha)124/15-1

4: Five Bar Dreamer (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/4-1

5: Moon Glory (Vega, Stein)124/15-1

6: Waymakerr (Hernandez-Gallardo, Olmstead)124/10-1

7: A Jumpn Chic (Quiroz, Hardy)124/9-2

8: Hot Splash Dash (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/6-1

9: Seis It Aint So (Cervantes, Hybsha)124/12-1

10: Make It Captain (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)124/8-1

A JUMPN CHIC broke a little tardily in career debut at Remington but made up ground late. Addition of blinkers might keep him focused. FIVE BAR DREAMER makes first start for top trainer and one of his go-to jockeys. MAKE IT CAPTAIN had the rail in last and barely missed. Could improve in second start.

10 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Quicksilver Girl (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/7-2

2: Candy At Midnight (Quiroz, Hardy)125/9-2

3: Chequer Out (Harr, Hybsha)125/2-1

4: Five Bar Fantasy (Cervantes, Livingston)125/8-1

5: Apocalltical James (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)125/6-1

6: Flaming Carter (Estrada, Norton)127/12-1

7: Drink Relentlessly (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)125/12-1

8: Atalanta Bay (Vega, Vigil)125/8-1

CHEQUER OUT posted impressive speed figures last year while racing against better. Had prep at Remington. QUICKSILVER GIRL showed improvement in seasonal debut but gets the tough rail draw. CANDY AT MIDNIGHT is third off the layoff for a good barn.