JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Que Pasa Mufasa (1st race). Value play of the day: Edgie Reggie (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (12/4,7,8/1,5,8,11/3,10,11/1,4,5), $54.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Final Table (Negron, Litfin)119/8-1

2: Que Pasa Mufasa (Bridgmohan, Robertson)119/8-5

3: Timber Lady (Lara, Bedford)124/9-2

4: Delusional Dream (I. Hernandez, Sheehan)119/15-1

5: Game of Inches (H. Hernandez, Litfin)119/6-1

6: Left of Center (Quinonez, Rhone)124/9-5

QUE PASA MUFASA will be on the lead and there may not be anyone close to her. The question is how long can she maintain that lead. LEFT OF CENTER runs evenly and usually passes tired horses. If the top pick stops, she'll pick up the pieces. TIMBER LADY also needs a pace collapse up front to accentuate her closing kick.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blazen Bluff (Valenzuela, Anderson)124/10-1

2: Bootleggin Posse (Quinonez, Padilla)119/9-5

3: Shaq's My Daddy (Fuentes, Silva)119/5-1

4: Weareinittowinit (Hernandez, Rhone)124/4-1

5: Holdentight (Wade, Bethke)124/3-1

6: Stillwater Brown (Lopez, Bethke)119/15-1

7: Halo's Laddie (Lara, Sheehan)119/15-1

8: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson)124/10-1

SHAQ'S MY DADDY showed some early zip as a 2-year-old. If he can move forward from age two to three, he could surprise at a price. HOLDENTIGHT has the best speed figures in the field but has been stopping in the stretch consistently in his six starts. BOOTLEGGIN POSSE ran evenly against open company maiden special weights at Will Rogers going long. If he can keep in touch with the frontrunners, he may be able to wear them down.

3 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: King Nate (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

2: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)124/15-1

3: War Chest (Roman, Rodriguez)124/6-1

4: Kramden (Quinonez, Padilla)124/10-1

5: Smooth Papa (Negron, Jimenez)124/6-1

6: Ike (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/20-1

7: Ima Harley Too (Hernandez, Biehler)124/3-1

8: Andreas (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/12-1

9: Bourbon Tan (Fuentes, Tracy)124/8-1

10: Its a Boy (Harr, Sanderson)124/10-1

11: Days of Glory (Wade, Bethke)124/15-1

12: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields)124/12-1

KRAMDEN was claimed last out by Padilla after two poor efforts on the dirt at Tampa Bay. Gets back on his favorite surface and gets Quinonez in the irons. KING NATE has only tried the turf once but is bred to love it. Gets good post to save ground and this barn is always dangerous. IMA HARLEY TOO had two wins on the Canterbury sod last summer but returns after a long layoff. May need a race.

4 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Faded Memories (Wade, Flores)121/9-2

2: Miss Glorious (Negron, Jimenez)121/7-2

3: What Now My Love (Harr, Pearson)121/15-1

4: Wildly Dramatic (Hernandez, Biehler)121/8-1

5: Sailing Along (Fuentes, Bravo)121/2-1

6: Inthemistymoonlite (Valenzuela, Bethke)123/8-1

7: Big Blue Note (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)121/5-1

8: Hot August Storm (Bridgmohan, Jimenez)121/15-1

SAILING ALONG is 3-for-4 on a fast track and had a prep race at Will Rogers in March. If there is no rain, could be the one to beat. MISS GLORIOUS might be the speed of the race but has a hard time sustaining that speed to the wire. The shorter distance may help her. FADED MEMORIES drops in class and returns to dirt where she won by seven lengths last time she tried it.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven)124/7-2

2: Tour the World (Bridgmohan, Lund)124/8-1

3: Shinboro (Quinonez, Padilla)119/10-1

4: Mr. Cougar (Lara, Westermann)124/12-1

5: Whiskey Plank (I. Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/15-1

6: Elusive Freud (Valenzuela, Flores)119/15-1

7: Light Cruiser (H. Hernandez, Stuart)124/9-2

8: Where'd the Day Go (Roman, Berndt)124/10-1

9: Turn the Switch (Chirinos, Robertson)124/6-1

10: Violin Maker (Negron, Biehler)124/8-1

11: Twilite Liason (Harr, Applebee)124/15-1

12: Edgie Reggie (Wade, Rengstorf)124/8-1

13: Delft Blue (Roman, Rodriguez)124/12-1

14: Herecomesthehammer (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/10-1

EDGIE REGGIE won twice over the local turf last summer and experienced traffic trouble in his last race of the season. Rengstorf usually has them ready off the bench. LIGHT CRUISER has had many competitive races on the lawn but tends to hang when it counts. JOE PHILLIPS was claimed by Raven out of a nice try at Tampa Bay and had done his best running on this surface.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Deputy Law (Lopez, Biehler)124/8-1

2: Mr. D's Legend (R. Fuentes, Donlin)124/6-1

3: Mark of Valor (Bridgmohan, Lund)119/12-1

4: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/5-2

5: Tahkodha Knight (Lara, Litfin)119/15-1

6: Kovacs (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-1

7: Dynamometer (Chirinos, Robertson)119/9-2

8: Don't Box Me In (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/7-2

DON'T BOX ME IN showed early zip in his only race as a 2-year-old before tiring late. Should improve from age two to three for Brandt who does well with young horses. DYNAMOMETER also showed speed at two in all three of his races before backing up in the stretch. Chirinos/Robertson combination wins at a 35% rate. NORTH ARM BAY had five tries last year and showed steady improvement culminating in a stakes placing.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: A Roze and Wine (R. Fuentes, Bravo)122/5-1

2: Silver Coin (Lara, Roberts)122/20-1

3: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin)122/15-1

4: Tiger Bait (H. Hernandez, Williams)122/6-1

5: Triple Bold Baby (L. Fuentes, Broberg)122/8-1

6: Honey Parade (Wade, Diodoro)122/8-1

7: Bounty of Gold (Negron, Silva Jr.)124/9-2

8: I Am the Boss (Quinonez, Padilla)122/3-1

9: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/12-1

10: Circulodeganadoras (I. Hernandez, Livingston)122/10-1

11: Toreno (Bridgmohan, Bethke)122/10-1

A ROZE AND WINE has two wins and a second sprinting on the turf at Canterbury. Third off the layoff and has enough speed to take advantage of the inside post. I AM THE BOSS has three wins in turf sprints but only has one start since July 2021. If she's fit and ready, the one to beat. TORENO raced effectively on this course last season but has changed barns a few times and her prep races at Fonner weren't stellar.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Celtics Wildcat (R. Fuentes, Donlin)124/10-1

2: Stone Arch Bridge (Wade, Scherer)124/9-2

3: Dusty Ford (L. Fuentes, Velazquez)124/6-1

4: Madisonian (Lindsay, Riecken)124/12-1

5: That Would Be Nice (I. Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/10-1

6: Minkota Joy (Conning, Rengstorf)119/20-1

7: Knight's Honor (Negron, Richard)124/15-1

8: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva)124/10-1

9: Start Singing (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/12-1

10: Honey Bella (Chirinos, Robertson)119/7-2

11: Stylin N Profilin (H. Hernandez, Stuart)124/5-1

12: Withherbootson (Lara, Silva)124/10-1

HONEY BELLA showed promise as a 2-year-old and has tactical speed but must show improvement from last year to beat older horses. DUSTY FORD has blazing early speed and she will need to use it to clear this field, control the pace and hope to hold on. STYLIN N PROFILIN has a lot of experience under her belt and should be able to stalk and pounce if the top picks falter.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scaryatcanterbury (H. Hernandez, Silva)124/9-2

2: Warbucks (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/8-1

3: Eyes Flying Bye (I. Hernandez, Livingston)119/6-1

4: Silent Sailor (Lara, Biehler)119/10-1

5: Runaway Ready (Chirinos, Robertson)124/9-5

6: Wildcat Hagrid (Bridgmohan, Litfin)124/15-1

7: Honey's Superman (Quinonez, Rhone)119/15-1

8: Sweet Analyzer (Harr, Riecken)119/3-1

RUNAWAY READY showed great promise as a 2-year-old back in 2020. Missed all of 2021 and had one prep race this year down at the Fairgrounds. Guessing Robertson will have him ready to fire today. SCARYATCANTERBURY has shown excellent early speed in three turf tries against open company. Will try the dirt and state breds for the first time. SILENT SAILOR exhibited good early speed as a 2-year-old before tiring but breeding suggests the added distance won't be a problem.