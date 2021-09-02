1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Amanofmystature (Wade, Tracy)117/8-1

2: Plane Talk (Quinonez, Robertson)123/2-1

3: Soul Ready (Lopez, Diodoro)121/6-1

4: Skippy's Strike (Butler, Raven)121/3-1

5: Take Me Up Brady (Harr, Spencer)121/5-1

6: Ship It Red (R. Fuentes, Lund)121/7-2

PLANE TALK looks to be quality speed and likes the distance. Could be alone on the lead after battling for the lead in last. If he's loose, they'll have to catch him. SKIPPY'S STRIKE comes from way out of it and that's a tough task at this distance. If the top pick gets pressured, he'll be flying late. SHIP IT RED has tactical speed and he used it last out to just miss. Can go to the lead or stalk depending on his break.

2 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fire Extinguisher (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/2-1

2: J J's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley)123/12-1

3: Johnny Up (Quinonez, Robertson)119/6-1

4: Westa Waverly (Wade, Robertson)119/9-2

5: Magician's Holiday (Butler, Rengstorf)119/5-2

6: Golden Gulley (Negron, Richard)119/4-1

MAGICIAN'S HOLIDAY improved his speed figure drastically in last when flashing early speed and getting caught late. Needs to break alertly today to be his best. FIRE EXTINGUISHER is trying to rediscover his two-year-old form when he showed promise. Hasn't raced in 45 days so maybe the rest has helped. WESTA WAVERLY was moved to the Robertson barn after his last race. Has been inconsistent recently when facing better so hard to predict his form.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fake Solution (R. Eikleberry, K. Eikleberry)123/3-1

2: Tour the World (Negron, Lund)119/5-2

3: Squared Straight (Lopez, Silva Jr.)123/6-1

4: Youwonderwhyidrink (Valenzuela, Bolinger)123/12-1

5: Oxwood (Lindsay, Silva)119/4-1

6: Didjadoit (Hamilton, Scherer)119/8-1

7: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)123/6-1

8: Champs Success (Quinonez, Moreno)123/5-1

FAKE SOLUTION has not won in 21 previous starts but has only tried the turf twice and he's regally bred for the surface. Drops in class and gets Eikleberry aboard. TOUR THE WORLD just missed in last when closing from the back with fast fractions in front of him. Not sure he'll get the same setup. SQUARED STRAIGHT makes his second start for high percentage barn and could be the controlling speed.

4 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Full of Grace (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)121/2-1

2: Sarjenalli (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/6-1

3: Berry Good (Quinonez, Robertson)117/5-2

4: Someone Said So (Hamilton, Rosin)119/5-1

5: Hotasapistol (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/4-1

6: Even Pandura (Wade, Diodoro)117/8-1

FULL OF GRACE was claimed last out by the Cappellucci barn who wins at 27% with new arrivals. Has a win at this tricky distance and tactical speed to be well positioned. BERRY GOOD ran a career-best speed figure in last going two turns. Cuts back in distance and gets Quinonez up. SOMEONE SAID SO broke slowly last time out and then flew by the pacesetters to win easily. Not sure he can put together strong performances back to back.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Classic Whiskey (Arroyo, McKinley)118/12-1

2: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline)119/15-1

3: Danielle's Deal (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/6-1

4: Quality Chrome (Hamilton, Young)119/5-2

5: Baildon (Negron, Litfin)123/9-2

6: Goldie's Delight (Quinonez, Van Winkle)119/7-2

7: Surely a Legend (R. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)123/5-1

8: Summer Swinger (Vega, Miller)119/8-1

QUALITY CHROME broke slowly in debut from an outside post but continued to run throughout. Gets a better post, is bred for the lawn and retains Hamilton. GOLDIE'S DELIGHT started tardily in last turf try. If she breaks sharply, she could be forwardly placed and be in the mix at the end. DANIELLE'S DEAL has been struggling on the dirt but her best race was on the sod against state-restricted special weights.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotfoot (Eikleberry, Cappellucci)123/4-1

2: Hawkwood (Wade, Tracy)123/12-1

3: P Club (Harr, Kenney)123/8-1

4: Superior's Boy (Quinonez, Biehler)123/6-1

5: Rocktizway (Canchari, Velazquez)123/8-1

6: Hurts So Good (Vega, Robertson)123/9-2

7: Sierra Hotel (R. Fuentes, Broberg)123/5-2

8: Giant Gamble (L. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)123/5-1

9: Company Store (Negron, Richard)123/9-2

ROCKTIZWAY was shuffled back early in his last start before making a wide move on the turn and tiring. Needs to break cleanly to use his tactical speed. SIERRA HOTEL has won or placed in seven of 14 turf starts but most of those starts have been routing. Cuts back in distance and will try to wear them down late. HURTS SO GOOD ran a career best speed figure at this distance last fall but has struggled in three starts versus better this year.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Adrianna Joy (Quinonez, Biehler)119/6-1

2: Shay's Glory (L. Fuentes, McDaniel)123/8-1

3: Reese C (Eikleberry, Donlin)119/10-1

4: Orts Dream (Harr, Hanson)123/15-1

5: Lucky Mac (R. Fuentes, Rumsey)123/20-1

6: Runaway A. Train (Lopez, Robertson)119/6-1

7: Pretti Ta Kela (Wade, Robertson)119/5-2

8: Awesome Pegasus (Arroyo, Bethke)118/20-1

9: Going Running Too (Valenzuela, Hardy)123/12-1

10: That's All Right (Hamilton, Berndt)119/8-1

11: Wee Ms. Burnzie (Butler, Padilla)123/9-2

PRETTI TA KELA drops half in claiming price after running erratically in the stretch in latest. Switches to leading rider and gets added distance. THAT'S ALL RIGHT cuts back in distance and broke her maiden easily against special weights two back. Jockey/trainer team win at 21%. WEE MS. BURNZIE has had many tries at this level without a win but does hit the board often. Must include in exotics.

8 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Poverty Flats (Eikleberry, Anderson)123/12-1

2: Price to Pay (Canchari, Kenney)123/8-1

3: Well Pro (Hamilton, Hanson)119/8-1

4: Henry O'Henry (Negron, Woolley Jr.)123/6-1

5: I'm a Special Star (Harr, Cline)119/5-2

6: Azusa St. (Quinonez, Robertson)123/6-1

7: Boss Hugo (Valenzuela, Lawrence)123/7-2

8: Front Office (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)123/9-2

BOSS HUGO is second off the long layoff and ran well in his seasonal debut. Broke his maiden locally last fall and should be fit with the prep race. HENRY O'HENRY has early speed but has been hitting a wall in the stretch recently. Maybe today he gets brave on the front-end. I'M A SPECIAL STAR woke up last time when dropping to this level. Has tactical speed to be involved no matter how the pace develops.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hpnotiq Rhythm (R. Fuentes, Lund)119/12-1

2: Mister K (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/4-1

3: Khaki Jack (Valenzuela, Bravo)119/10-1

4: Quantum Leap (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/7-2

5: Soul Coaxing (Negron, Robertson)119/9-2

6: Flash of Promise (Wade, Diodoro)123/5-1

7: Super Constitution (Quinonez, Robertson)123/2-1

QUANTUM LEAP has back class, having raced against some quality this year including the Florida Derby. Thinking the sprint last out was a tightener to go longer. SUPER CONSTITUTION has three seconds locally but has also been favored in all those starts. Question whether he has the killer instinct to win. SOUL COAXING is bred to run forever and maybe he figured it out in his last win. Can he repeat that effort?