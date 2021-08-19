Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Scent of Success (6th race). Value play of the day: Rosehill Road (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,3,5,7,8/4/1,7/5,7/1,2,3,4,6), $50.00.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reese C (Eikleberry, Donlin)119/9-2

2: Rosehill Road (Butler, Rhone)119/7-2

3: Classic Whiskey (Arroyo, McKinley)119/10-1

4: Left of Center (Hernandez, Rhone)124/5-2

5: Canterbury Gold (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-5

6: Honors Honor (Harr, Wiley)124/15-1

ROSEHILL ROAD has shown speed against better this year. Will be forwardly placed and could have the lead with less talent chasing her. CANTERBURY GOLD returns to a dirt sprint after 10 straight on the grass and all but one was two turns. Needs the lead because she rarely passes. LEFT OF CENTER drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming but not sure dirt sprinting is her forte.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vivo (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/9-2

2: Silver Dash (Mawing, Sterling Jr.)124/4-1

3: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)119/5-2

4: Mynameis Prince (Juarez Jr., Rarick)124/2-1

5: Ruby's Red Devil (Hernandez, Biehler)119/12-1

6: Macho Rapido (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

SILVER DASH is bred to run long and his best speed figure was at this distance. Has tactical speed and should be able to get a good trip. WESTONS WILDCAT could be on the lead after stretching out from sprints but question his ability to make the distance. MYNAMEIS PRINCE broke his maiden in last but now faces winners for the first time and this field is significantly stronger than what he has been facing.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fashion Rose (Juarez Jr., Litfin)124/8-1

2: According to Aspen (Eikleberry, Tracy)124/2-1

3: Modern Muse (Hernandez, Lawrence)124/9-2

4: Jagged Arrow (Vega, Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

5: Bella Figura (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)124/9-5

6: Visual Magic (Hamilton, Fields)124/5-1

FASHION ROSE is third off the layoff and gets the inside post. Has a win at the distance and if she breaks alertly, she could get a good trip. ACCORDING TO ASPEN has three wins on the Canterbury lawn but has been off since the beginning of the year. Probably prefers longer so this may be a prep race. VISUAL MAGIC has been in the mix at this distance in her past three starts. Maybe the switch to Hamilton will make the difference.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Coastal Waters (R. Fuentes, Lund)119/5-2

2: Irish Dawn (Mawing, Wolff)119/12-1

3: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)124/5-1

4: Flimflam Man (Eikleberry, Rosin)119/4-1

5: Bayou Colonel (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

6: Izzy in a Tizzy (Vega, Russell)124/12-1

7: Soul Coaxing (Wade, Robertson)119/2-1

SOUL COAXING tries a fast dirt track for the first time in his career. Breeding indicates he should appreciate the surface switch. Blinkers on could sharpen his early speed. BAYOU COLONEL has been well supported in his first two starts. Quinonez stays aboard, and maybe stretching out will reverse his form. COASTAL WATERS will be attempting the dirt for the first time since last fall at Churchill. Could be closing late if the pace is hot.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Louis Le Grande (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)124/10-1

2: Priceless Miracle (Harr, Wiley)119/15-1

3: Flash of Promise (Wade, Diodoro)124/3-1

4: Wenyen (Juarez Jr., K. Eikleberry)124/8-1

5: Market King (Lopez, Diodoro)124/5-2

6: Chicken Truck (Hernandez, Danger)119/5-1

7: Public Safety (Hamilton, Rosin)124/4-1

8: Herzen (R. Eikleberry, K. Eikleberry)124/6-1

PUBLIC SAFETY ran a nice second last time out, losing to a next-out winner. Should be close to the pace early and then wear them down late. HERZEN likes this specialty distance with a win and a place in two starts. Only one win but 13 seconds/thirds in 20 career starts. Must include in exotics. MARKET KING has back class competing in graded stakes in 2019 but has not raced since spring 2020. Can Diodoro have him ready?

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bruce's Girl (Quinonez, Berndt)119/12-1

2: Missyintomischief (R. Fuentes, Lund)119/9-2

3: H'rayforcaberneigh (Lopez, Lund)119/6-1

4: Scent of Success (Hamilton, Robertson)119/5-2

5: Emerald Princess (Evans, Robertson)119/8-1

6: Pretty in Pink (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)119/7-2

7: Erin's Creation (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-1

8: Peak of Chic (Eikleberry, Raven)119/10-1

SCENT OF SUCCESS is 2-for-2 this meet on the lawn. Has enough tactical speed to get good position early and then explode in the final stages. BRUCE'S GIRL could be the benefactor if a speed duel develops in front of her, accentuating her closing kick. Needs to break alertly. MISSYINTOMISCHIEF is bred to like the surface change and has been competitive in all her races.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Drop o' Chocolate (Hamilton, Berndt)124/5-2

2: Air Walker (L. Fuentes, Roberts)124/6-1

3: Going Running Too (Valenzuela, Hardy)124/12-1

4: Mrs. D's Concerto (R. Fuentes, Donlin)124/4-1

5: Csilla (Arroyo, Rarick)119/6-1

6: Paytience Pays (Harr, Scherer)119/12-1

7: Arnold's Patsy (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

8: Ultra Cordial (Juarez Jr., Westermann)119/5-1

ARNOLD'S PATSY raced way over her head on the turf last out but did show speed before tiring badly. Cuts back in distance, returns to the dirt and drops in class. DROP O' CHOCOLATE has been competitive against state-breds but has struggled against open company. Could get a good rail trip. MRS. D'S CONCERTO might have gained confidence going wire-to-wire in her last race but faces tougher here.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, Fisichello)124/7-2

2: Worn a Bit (L. Fuentes, Hardy)124/6-1

3: Otsego (Lopez, Biehler)124/12-1

4: Ever On Cowboy (Harr, Wiley)124/12-1

5: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/5-2

6: San Valentino (Negron, Riecken)124/9-2

7: Bobby Boots (Wade, Richard)124/4-1

8: Passthecat (Juarez Jr., Hanson)119/12-1

BOBBY BOOTS has speed and an outside post so might be able to control the early pace. Tries dirt again after going long on the turf, which should help with his fitness. YESTERYEAR is in good form after a win and two seconds in his last three starts but moves up in class and will need to improve. SAN VALENTINO beat the top pick to break his maiden, but his closing style makes him pace-dependent.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)117/8-1

2: Irish Charlie (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)122/7-2

3: Zorich (Lopez, Diodoro)122/3-1

4: Talkin Malice (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)122/5-2

5: Sizzling Evening (Mawing, Garrett)122/6-1

6: Point of Impact (Eikleberry, Rarick)122/9-2

7: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/12-1

ZORICH returns to a route after sprinting in last. Needs the lead and if he gets it, he might get brave. Never hurts to be coming from the meet's leading barn. TALKIN MALICE won his local debut easily back in May and was claimed and has not raced since, which is suspicious. POINT OF IMPACT didn't run a step in the mud in last but let's blame that on the off-track. Can't dismiss the high-percentage barn.