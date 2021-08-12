Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Come on Sweet Pea (5th race). Value play of the day: Grand Prize (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (3,4/6/1,2,3,7,8/2,3,4,6,7/2,5), $50.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/10-1

2: J J's Crown (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)117/6-1

3: Kierkegaard (Negron, Williams)122/7-2

4: Greater Cairo (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/9-5

5: Tapped to the Max (Hamilton, Sterling Jr.)117/5-1

6: Old Indian Trick (Wade, Diodoro)122/5-2

GREATER CAIRO is in good form, having won last wire to wire by three lengths. Was claimed out of the win but moves to the capable Broberg barn, which wins at 20% off the claim. OLD INDIAN TRICK is third off the layoff for Diodoro and both of those starts were on the turf. Drops in class and returns to the dirt. KIERKEGAARD ran a career-best speed figure in his last race. Can he replicate or will he bounce?

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bobby Baby (Butler, Rosin)122/5-1

2: Derby Code (Canchari, Robertson)122/5-2

3: You Split Tens (Quinonez, Robertson)122/10-1

4: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro)122/2-1

5: Unleash the Beast (R. Fuentes, Silva Jr.)122/3-1

6: Tashkent (Negron, Silva Jr.)122/6-1

DERBY CODE raced on the turf in the Mystic Lake Mile in his last start, indicating how much Robertson thought of this horse. Is 2-for-2 on the Canterbury dirt and loves this distance. SHINNY has won five in a row and none of them was actually close. Gets tested for class today as this field is deep. UNLEASH THE BEAST posted his career-high speed figure in last and has eight wins on the local dirt.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Czechmight (Hamilton, Lawrence)124/4-1

2: Copper Fiddle (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/10-1

3: Danceronthebeach (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-2

4: Omen of Change (Juarez Jr., Bethke)124/9-2

5: Its a Boy (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/6-1

6: Creative Plan (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/9-5

DANCERONTHEBEACH didn't bring his "A" game last out when facing better on "good" turf. Should be able to sit behind the speed and utilize his late closing kick. CREATIVE PLAN returns on seven days rest after a win on the course. Broberg wins at 21% with the short turnaround. ITS A BOY will be closing late.

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lil Holy Oak (Conning, Weir)124/8-1

2: Added Diamonds (Valenzuela, Rhone)124/5-1

3: Charlies Missile (L. Fuentes, Biehler)119/9-5

4: Dusty Ford (Canchari, Velazquez)124/2-1

5: Birdie Be Gone (Hamilton, Berndt)119/7-2

6: Holy Soul (Arroyo, Weir)119/15-1

DUSTY FORD showed early speed in career debut in a turf sprint but blew the turn. Expecting a more mature effort with that experience. CHARLIES MISSLE beat the top pick in last but had the race fall into her lap with the top pick's antics and still couldn't capitalize. BIRDIE BE GONE makes her career debut for Berndt, who wins at 22% with first-time-starters.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gemstone Gal (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)119/9-2

2: Includeanattitude (Juarez Jr., Litfin)119/15-1

3: Ship's Creek (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/3-1

4: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)119/6-1

5: Raggedy Doll Peach (Hamilton, Sterling Jr.)124/5-1

6: Come On Sweet Pea (Quinonez, Biehler)124/9-5

7: Timeinthetavern (Vega, Russell)124/10-1

COME ON SWEET PEA was impressive in her seasonal debut after a substantial layoff. SHIP'S CREEK was rank early last time out. Expect her to be more forwardly placed today with an alert break. RAGGEDY DOLL PEACH didn't seem to appreciate the synthetic footing at Arlington. Ships into Canterbury to get on the dirt.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Hideaway (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)122/7-2

2: Grand Prize (Hamilton, Berndt)122/8-1

3: Firstmate (Wade, Lund)122/4-1

4: Don'tpassthepepper (Negron, Kereluk)117/12-1

5: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson)122/6-1

6: Baroness Vontrappe (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)122/12-1

7: Apple Dapple (Canchari, Richard)122/5-1

8: Jen Take Charge (Quinonez, Westermann)122/5-2

GRAND PRIZE wanted to get on the turf last time for a stakes race but was rained off. Has a good post to utilize her tactical speed. FIRSTMATE has two wins and a second in four turf starts including a stakes win. Speed figures on the lawn have been impressive. LADY HIDEAWAY is going for three in a row on the turf but is pace-dependent to set up her closing style and there's not much early speed signed up here.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot Artie (Negron, Sweere)119/10-1

2: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/4-1

3: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone)124/7-2

4: Bubba Bob (R. Fuentes, Bravo)124/6-1

5: Tri Spot (Hamilton, Backhaus)124/8-1

6: Ima Harley Too (Juarez Jr., Biehler)124/5-2

7: Caramel Angel (Wade, Scherer)124/9-2

THICK HAZE won last out and was claimed by Berndt. Returns on nine days rest and should get an ideal trip. CARAMEL ANGEL has two wins on the sod in his career, including one against open company. HOLD THE SPICE usually makes a strong late run but must time his run perfectly.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Juarez Jr., Bethke)124/7-2

2: Formidable Force (R. Fuentes, Bravo)124/6-1

3: So Alive (Canchari, Litfin)124/5-1

4: Approved (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.)124/2-1

5: Minnesota Lucky (Quinonez, Padilla)124/3-1

6: Irish Major (Hernandez, Padilla)124/8-1

FORMIDABLE FORCE appears to be the most reliable closer in the field, and with a race filled with early speed, that may be the winning move. MINNESOTA LUCKY is the speed of the speed and if gets loose he may not stop. After all, his six career victories were all wire-to-wire. APPROVED drops in class to the level he was claimed at, but he does his best running on the front end and it looks like he's not fast enough to get the lead.

9 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Holly Jess Is Sweet (Valenzuela, Swan)124/6-1

2: Runamok (Martinez, Hardy)124/3-1

3: Trippin Guns (Frink, McDaniel)124/10-1

4: The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/9-5

5: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Estrada, Backhaus)124/12-1

6: Capos Girl (Snodgrass, Livingston)124/10-1

7: Hot Item (Pinon, McDaniel)124/12-1

8: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)124/9-2

THE MINNESOTA MOON has only faced open company in his career but today drops into state-restricted. Jockey/trainer win at 29% together. RUNAMOK was bet down in last two but had trouble in both starts. Hoping for an uneventful trip today. TRIPPIN GUNS had all sorts of trouble in debut. Should improve with the experience.

10 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Paint Your Face Blue (Vega, Andazola)124/8-1

2: Relentless Anvil (Pinon, Stein)124/3-1

3: Five Bar Fantasy (Harr, Livingston)124/9-2

4: Vf Candy Kisses (Goodwin, Stein)124/4-1

5: Mr Wicked Colors (Estrada, Backhaus)124/9-5

6: Hunny Bee (Martinez, Stein)124/6-1

RELENTLESS ANVIL has shown good early speed in both starts before tiring late on off tracks. Might hold his speed longer on firm footing. VF CANDY KISSES was bet down in her debut but didn't run a step after getting mauled at the start. Gets off the rail today and gets all-time leading jockey aboard. MR WICKED COLORS has posted some impressive speed figures in his North Dakota starts, but the competition up north may be questionable.