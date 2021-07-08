Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dare Felix (6th race). Value play of the day: Ring Leader (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,7/6/1,3,5,7,8,9/3,7,8,9/5,7), $48.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arizona Sun (Negron, Diodoro)124/8-5

2: Full of Grace (Canchari, Robertson)122/2-1

3: Nat Gio (Valenzuela, Kereluk)122/9-2

4: Don'tpassthepepper (Mawing, Kereluk)117/8-1

5: Ring Leader (Wade, Robertson)122/7-2

RING LEADER returns to dirt sprinting where all her wins have come. Should be fit after showing speed in her last two route races. ARIZONA SUN has done little wrong lately winning three in a row. Beat the top pick last time they met but the pace was in her favor that day. FULL OF GRACE is the "other" Robertson in the race. Has won seven of 22 in her career including three at Canterbury.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, Rarick)122/12-1

2: Fairly Honest (Vega, Riecken)122/8-1

3: Blazing Charm (L. Wade, Diodoro)122/8-5

4: Lasting Influence (Juarez Jr., Rarick)122/2-1

5: La Rosa Drive (Lopez, Diodoro)122/6-1

6: Twilight Galaxy (Negron, Pierce)122/9-2

TWILIGHT GALAXY ran a very nice race three back when making her Canterbury debut. Showed speed in a route after that and then was claimed. New barn is 31% with newbies. BLAZING CHARM ships in from Santa Anita for Diodoro but takes a suspicious class drop. If she's ready, she'll be flying late. LASTING INFLUENCE is also taking a big class drop but only wins have come at Fonner. Will need a hot pace.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Drama Chorus (Butler, Padilla)124/2-1

2: Northern Playboy (Eikleberry, Bravo)122/12-1

3: Overly Lucky (Quinonez, Stuart)122/7-2

4: Point of Impact (Juarez Jr., Rarick)122/10-1

5: Cernan (Wade, Diodoro)122/9-2

6: Northcut (Mawing, Danger)122/6-1

7: Aubey Ridge (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/4-1

AUBEY RIDGE has done little wrong on the Canterbury turf having finished first or second in five of eight starts. Ran a game race winning his seasonal debut in last and should improve off that start. DRAMA CHORUS took 12 starts to break his maiden but has figured it out now as he came back and won again. Needs to be loose on the lead for his best. OVERLY LUCKY chased a loose leader from behind last time out and was unable to make up any ground.

4 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Indawin (Eikleberry, Donlin Jr.)124/7-2

2: Fables Love Affair (Lopez, Williams)124/8-1

3: She Began Again (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/3-1

4: Distinct Approval (Valenzuela, Bolinger)124/6-1

5: She's Fire and Ice (Wade, Flores)124/2-1

6: Bentley's Dream (R. Fuentes, Lawrence)124/9-2

DISTINCT APPROVAL tried a turf sprint in last and ran poorly but returns to the dirt today. Went out too fast in last start on the surface so needs to relax today. SHE'S FIRE AND ICE won at this distance in her last race and returns to face many of the same foes. Could go back-to-back with good trip. BENTLEY'S DREAM drops in class after a turf sprint against better. Barn wins at 30% switching surfaces.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sonny Smack (Wade, Diodoro)122/5-2

2: Bring Me a Check (R. Fuentes, Lund)122/6-1

3: Sebastian's Boy (Negron, Martinez)117/12-1

4: Dynamic Ruler (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)122/8-1

5: Where's Jordan (Vega, Miller)122/8-1

6: Hot Shot Kid (Canchari, Robertson)122/2-1

7: Giant Payday (Butler, Berndt)122/4-1

SONNY SMACK ran a respectable fifth in the Mystic Lake Mile only losing by four lengths after racing wide throughout. Should get a perfect rail trip behind the speed. GIANT PAYDAY has been competitive racing against better including some stakes races but only has two wins in almost four years. Will be flying late. BRING ME A CHECK was in great form in 2020 winning three of seven but has yet to reach the winner's circle this year.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: May We All (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

2: Candy Prince (R. Fuentes, Bravo)124/6-1

3: Lil' Ninja (Lindsay, Winkle)124/9-2

4: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Harr, Wiley)124/12-1

5: Nastida Mast (Juarez Jr., Broberg)124/8-1

6: Dare Felix (Butler, Rengstorf)124/9-5

7: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)119/10-1

DARE FELIX is in really good form right now. Showed a new dimension in last when he stalked and pounced. Makes him even more dangerous today. MAY WE ALL has consistently posted high speed figures for the level but those numbers haven't translated into victories lately. Might be able to grind out a win from the rail. CANDY PRINCE has good early speed but has been stopping dramatically lately. May be more relaxed in second start of the year.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beauty Day (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/6-1

2: Pranked (Wade, Litfin)122/8-1

3: Lady Hideaway (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/5-2

4: Medalla Match (Juarez Jr., Biehler)119/12-1

5: Fall Moon (Butler, Padilla)122/8-1

6: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Stuart)122/10-1

7: Defend the Rose (Negron, Robertson)124/4-1

8: My Heart Sings (Hamilton, Rosin)122/12-1

9: In the Red (L. Fuentes, Pierce)122/9-2

LADY HIDEAWAY was much the best in last after getting blocked at the top of the stretch and then exploding late. Looks to be enough pace in here for her patented late kick. BEAUTY DAY has tactical speed and the rail so she should be able to navigate a nice trip. Is bred to love the lawn so she should get a surface win soon. FALL MOON comes from the absolute clouds but needs the pace to collapse.

8 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Aksarben Summer (Butler, Padilla)122/15-1

2: Imminent Threat (Canchari, Robertson)122/9-2

3: Stylin N Profilin (Chirinos, Lund)122/8-1

4: Rozey Cheeks (R. Fuentes, Bravo)117/6-1

5: That Would Be Nice (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/12-1

6: Miss Brookside (Hamilton, Scherer)122/12-1

7: Minnesota Nice (Wade, Lund)119/10-1

8: Let's Skedaddle (Eikleberry, Berndt)117/2-1

9: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla)117/7-2

LET'S SKEDADDLE was unlucky in last chasing loose speed who didn't stop. Smaller field to navigate here and pace should be to her liking. MINNESOTA NICE ran well on the lawn two back against maidens then broke her maiden by 11 lengths on the dirt in last. Maybe improves second time on the turf with added confidence. MOLLY'S ANGEL ran an impressive race in last from the post 12 but unfortunately draws outside again. Needs to save ground at some point.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gabriel's Legend (Juarez Jr., Donlin Jr.)119/15-1

2: Bobby Boots (Wade, Richard)124/9-2

3: Roaring Sailor (Hamilton, Berndt)119/6-1

4: J J's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley)124/10-1

5: Roverton (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/7-2

6: Hillbilly Charm (Butler, Rhone)119/5-1

7: Devoted to You (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/2-1

8: Heavenly Gazebo (Arroyo, Tranquilino)114/12-1

ROVERTON is third off the layoff for Rengstorf and drops into maiden claiming for the first time. Has been improving with every start this year. DEVOTED TO YOU cuts back in distance after challenging for the lead in a route in last. Has stopped in the stretch in his last two. GABRIEL'S LEGEND was caught seven-wide in seasonal debut in the slop. Drops out of special-weighs and gets the rail.