JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Lock It Down (5th race). Value play of the day: Rocktizway (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (5,7/1,7,9,10,11/2/2,4,10/6,8,10), $45.00.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magic Castle (Quinonez, Berndt)124/2-1

2: Southern Pecan (Harr, Cline)119/12-1

3: Valley Vista (Hernandez, Campbell)124/8-1

4: Pure Rocket (Lopez, Williams)119/7-2

5: Chicken Truck (Valenzuela, Danger)124/6-1

6: Candy Prince (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/9-2

7: Xtreme Mayhem (Roman, Robertson)124/5-1

CANDY PRINCE (6) is third off the long layoff for Rengstorf. Has raced on an off-track and turf in last two. Looks to use his good early speed on a fast track. MAGIC CASTLE (1) won first off the claim for the powerful Berndt barn against state breds. Returns against open company and gets the tough rail draw. XTREME MAYHEM (7) tries the dirt after three turf tries bust hasn't won since November 2020.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Wompus (Wade, Broberg)124/4-1

2: Twilite Liason (Lara, Applebee)124/12-1

3: Ranger Gus (Roman, Robertson)124/5-1

4: Silver Dash (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-5

5: Sahm Tequila (Hernandez, Litfin)124/10-1

6: Out Run'm (Lopez, Rampadarat)124/6-1

7: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick)124/3-1

SILVER DASH (4) cuts back in distance after routing on an off-track in last. Has two wins already this meet and there appears to be enough early pace to set up his closing kick. BLAME BISHOP (7) is very dangerous when he gets loose. There seems to be other speed in here but if he breaks well and clears the field, watch out. CANDY WOMPUS (1) is the "other" Broberg and should be closing late with Wade in the saddle.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tour for Gold (Canchari, Lund)119/15-1

2: Full Speed Astern (Conning, Bullene)119/5-1

3: Canterbury Gold (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/8-1

4: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)124/12-1

5: She's Xtremely Hot (Roman, Robertson)124/4-1

6: Temporarily (Quinonez, Flores)119/2-1

7: Withherbootson (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-2

SHE'S EXTREMELY HOT (5) has been racing on the grass in her last five starts. Didn't show much on the dirt early in her career but those races were against much better. WITHHERBOOTSON (7) broke her maiden on the dirt against state bred special weights last summer by nine lengths. Hasn't had a route on a fast track since. TEMPORARILY (6) graduated two back easily and was favored in last at this level.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/7-2

2: Ll's Classy Dude (Lara, McKinley)119/30-1

3: Fly With Class (Conning, Backhaus)124/20-1

4: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin)119/12-1

5: Option (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/15-1

6: Slim Chance (Barandela, Backhaus)119/30-1

7: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/6-1

8: Pirate Bird (Harr, Stuart)124/12-1

9: That's Not Funny (Fuentes, Berndt)119/2-1

10: Dynamometer (Canchari, Robertson)119/9-2

11: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)119/10-1

12: Speedy Daredevil (Arroyo, Padilla)119/20-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (11) is a first-time starter for the Berndt barn that wins 21% with newbies. Is regally bred to love the grass/distance and his brother, Let's Skedaddle, has thrived locally. ANGEL'S MAGIC (1) has had many chances to graduate but has dangerous speed and the rail in an attempt to steal it. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (9) continues to improve and Berndt uses his "go-to" jockey.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Timber Lady (Conning, Bedford)124/10-1

2: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt)119/4-1

3: All Sing Baby (Arroyo, Bethke)124/15-1

4: Alittlebitalexis (Lara, Bethke)124/15-1

5: Rosehill Road (Canchari, Anderson)124/9-2

6: Little Luna (Quinonez, Tracy)124/10-1

7: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson)124/5-1

8: Lake Lady (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/5-2

9: Charlies Missile (Lopez, Rarick)124/6-1

LOCK IT DOWN (2) ships in from Hawthorne where she made her seasonal debut against open company and showed speed before tiring late. Faces state-breds today and drops to the lowest level. CHARLIES MISSILE (9) has struggled at the local meet while showing speed and stopping. Had good speed figures last summer. ROSEHILL ROAD (5) comes off a layoff, switches barns and was competitive last summer.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Color Me Legendary (Chirinos, Lund)119/12-1

2: Brother Harold (Quinonez, Westermann)119/15-1

3: Tri Spot (Barandela, Backhaus)119/20-1

4: Loring Park (Fuentes, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)124/10-1

6: Saint Charles (Lopez, Biehler)119/12-1

7: Magic Revolution (Negron, Riecken)119/15-1

8: Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/10-1

9: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/4-1

10: Ima Harley Too (Lara, Biehler)124/6-1

11: Direct Action (Valenzuela, Silva)119/12-1

12: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson)124/5-1

IMA HARLEY TOO (10) has five wins total and four on the Shakopee sod while most in the field have just their maiden scores. Should be involved early and will use his experience late. LORING PARK (4) is often close but rarely wins as his five second-place finishes illustrate. Hard to go against the Fuentes/Berndt team though. BROTHER HAROLD (2) has only raced on the turf once but has tried to race on it five times and is well bred for the surface.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: May We All (Hernandez, Rosin)124/5-1

2: Big League Benny (Valenzuela, Rhone)124/12-1

3: Palace Prince (Wade, Belvoir)124/10-1

4: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)124/12-1

5: Kenhedoit (Chirinos, Dieter)124/20-1

6: Outrun the Posse (Fuentes, Donlin, Jr.)124/9-2

7: Hurts So Good (Roman, Robertson)124/8-1

8: Rocktizway (Canchari, Velazquez)124/6-1

9: Raofthesun (Conning, Kenney)124/20-1

10: Ray's Angel (Lopez, Bethke)124/7-2

11: P Club (Harr, Kenney)124/8-1

12: Fayette Warrior (Quinonez, Bethke)124/15-1

ROCKTIZWAY (8) has tried a turf sprint twice this season and encountered traffic issues in both. Switches to Canchari who has ridden this horse with success in the past. RAY'S ANGEL (10) has won twice at this distance locally and has good early speed. If Lopez can pop the gate and clear this field from an outside post, he may repeat. OUTRUN THE POSSE (6) likes the local lawn with five career victories and will be flying late.

8 Canterbury Park Distance Challenge Stakes. 870 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fastest Leader (Pinon, Johnson)127/2-1

2: Lota Looking Pyc (Harr, Hybsha)127/15-1

3: Faster Than Hasta (Smith, Johnson)127/3-1

4: Jess Up V (Torres, Crawford)127/6-1

5: Cold Brewster (Gutierrez, Peery)127/8-5

6: High On America (Valenzuela, Hardy)125/12-1

FASTEST LEADER (1) may have found his niche. After losing 14 consecutive in straight races to start his career, he's now won his last two around a turn. Will need to break alertly from the rail. COLD BREWSTER (5) has been racing against better at Remington, has six wins at the distance and will be flying late. FASTER THAN HASTA (3) has won over $247K in his career but is only 1-for-14 at Canterbury.

9 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Apollitical J Julia (Esqueda, Charette-Hill)127/9-2

2: Valiant Miss Priss (Dominguez, Charette-Hill)127/4-1

3: Dugan Chapel Baby (Vega, Hybsha)127/15-1

4: Chequer Out (Harr, Hybsha)125/20-1

5: Apollitical Mogul (Valenzuela, Olmstead)127/5-1

6: Javelina Cantina (Goodwin, Frey)127/10-1

7: Maudest Maven (Gutierrez, Olmstead)125/15-1

8: Apocalyptical Sis (Smith, Crawford)127/8-1

9: Lynnder 16 (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/5-2

10: Fdd Princess (Quiroz, Manriquez)127/15-1

LYNNDER 16 (9) has won this race in back-to-back years for top connections. Coming off a long layoff but fired first off the bench last year. APOLLITICAL MOGUL (5) has lost to her stablemate in this race the last two years while finishing second and third. If the top pick falters, she's a nice alternative. VALIANT MISS PRISS (2) is a rapidly improving filly who could surprise for top conditioner Charette-Hill.

10 Bank of America Canterbury Park Championship Stakes. 440 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Danjer (Smith, Frey)127/2-5

2: Fly the Coup (Quiroz, Crawford)127/15-1

3: Apollitical Hero (Valenzuela, Olmstead)127/6-1

4: Juice Is Loose (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/3-1

5: Cr Appollitical Joe (Gutierrez, Olmstead)127/8-1

DANJER (1) has won 16 of 28 in his career, has banked over $1.6M and he's trying for a three-peat in this stakes race. Enough said! JUICE IS LOOSE (4) is one of the Olmstead trio that will try to beat the top pick. Has a win/second locally in two starts and took second in this race last year. APOLLITICAL HERO (3) has been competitive for Olmstead but would need to run his career best to threaten.

11 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Western Reserve (Quiroz, Hardy)127/12-1

2: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/5-1

3: Relentless Babe (Smith, Olmstead)125/8-1

4: Dickey Bob (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/8-5

5: Jess Rocket Man (Valenzuela, Olmstead)127/2-1

6: The Minnesota Moon (Gutierrez, Olmstead)125/9-2

DICKEY BOB (4) has been the King of the Quarter horses at Canterbury over the years winning 12 of 19 and dominating the Minnesota breds. Had a good prep at Prairie Meadows and predicting the domination continues. JESS ROCKET MAN (5) has done little wrong at Canterbury winning five of seven with two seconds. Could be a threat to dethrone the King. THE MINNESOTA MOON (6) is improving but would have to take a giant step forward.