Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Rosehill Road (1st race). Value play of the day: Rusty Cage (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5, (1,2,5,9/9/1,2,5,6,8/5,6/2,6), $40.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Exodus and Hope (Valenzuela, Anderson) 124/5-1

2: Rosehill Road (Butler, Rhone) 119/8-5

3: Tika Toy (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/8-1

4: Ringaroundtherosie (Lopez, Williams) 119/5-2

5: Diggs Won (Harr, Peters) 119/12-1

6: I Came to Shame (L. Fuentes, Wiley) 119/4-1

ROSEHILL ROAD cuts back in distance a furlong and is the controlling speed. Battled head-to-head with the eventual winner last out before losing by a nose and was five lengths clear of third. TIKA TOY has shown little in three starts but takes the influential drop to the lowest level. RINGAROUNDTHEROSIE showed interest last out when dropping in class but must show she can finish.

2 5½ furlongs.Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Neverblink (Hernandez, Danger) 122/5-1

2: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick) 117/3-1

3: Digital Star (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/2-1

4: Rusty Cage (Negron, Litfin) 122/9-2

5: Truly Bling (Conning, Roberts) 122/12-1

6: Seek N Justice (Williams, Litfin) 122/12-1

7: Rasmus (Wade, Biehler) 124/4-1

RUSTY CAGE displayed sharp early speed in last in a turf sprint before getting leg weary late. Should be able to use his speed to get the lead early and improve his position. DIGITAL STAR dropped to this level last time out and scored. Comes back for Diodoro who wins at 30% with horses who won their last start. BLAME BISHOP has been competitive at this level this year at Canterbury but needs a good trip.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: O G Gulfstream Gus (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 118/12-1

2: Speedy Daredevil (Valenzuela, Padilla) 118/12-1

3: Forty Strangers (Wade, Williams) 118/8-1

4: Hoya Paranoya (Butler, Garrett) 118/3-1

5: Max Out (Lopez, Diodoro) 118/6-1

6: Saint Charles (Negron, Richard) 118/10-1

7: Tengo Sed (Eikleberry, Silva Jr.) 118/10-1

8: Profound One (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 118/15-1

9: Bit Coiner (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/4-1

10: Will the Thrill (Hernandez, Padilla) 118/9-2

HOYA PARANOYA broke in the air in his debut which forced Butler to take the wide route. Returns with a nice workout on Aug. 18 and should improve with experience. BIT COINER has a good string of workouts in preparation for his debut. Robertson seem to succeed with babies later in the meet. FORTY STRANGERS is making his first start for the Williams barn. Bred to win early as the sire fires at 15% and the dam produced four debut winners in 13 starts.

4 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla) 124/9-2

2: Brightsideoflife (Eikleberry, Woolley Jr.) 124/7-2

3: Metaphar (Arroyo, Heitzmann) 114/10-1

4: Smoking Bossa Nova (Canchari, Loy) 119/6-1

5: Pink Channel (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/4-1

6: K B's Mint (Lopez, Litfin) 119/12-1

7: Priddis (Wade, Diodoro) 119/2-1

PINK CHANNEL was trapped on the rail in a three-horse speed duel in last before easing back and making a mild rally. Takes blinkers off and Hamilton on. PRIDDIS was steadied going into the first turn last time out losing all her momentum. Also takes the blinkers off but needs to prove she wants to compete. BRIGHTSIDEOFLIFE broke in a tangle in her last race spotting the field many lengths but once she started running, she made up a lot of ground.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Modern Muse (Harr, Lawrence) 124/9-2

2: Blazing Charm (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

3: Silvera (Hernandez, Danger) 124/6-1

4: Miss Kitaen (Valenzuela, Holdaway) 124/15-1

5: Binding Time (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

6: Giggles and Smoke (Canchari, Anderson) 124/12-1

7: Sweet Tatum (Lopez, Donlin) 124/15-1

8: Purple Scooter (Eikleberry, Donlin) 124/10-1

9: La Rosa Drive (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/5-1

10: Remarkable Charm (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/8-1

BINDING TIME drops way down in class hoping to get a win. Ran evenly on the turf against better in last but does her best running in dirt sprints. LA ROSA DRIVE moves from the Diodoro barn to the Cappellucci barn and usually claims away from Diodoro regress but Cappellucci hits at 28% off the claim. BLAZING CHARM has been in the mix in last three but needs a quick pace to benefit her closing kick.

6 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Added Diamonds (Butler, Rhone) 124/15-1

2: Summer Swinger (Vega, Miller) 119/10-1

3: Charlies Missile (Wade, Biehler) 119/6-1

4: Hunter's Magic (Eikleberry, Litfin) 119/7-2

5: Lil Holy Oak (R. Fuentes, Weir) 124/15-1

6: Just Plain Pretty (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/5-1

7: Claire Sailing (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/8-1

8: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/6-1

9: Dusty Ford (L. Fuentes, Velazquez) 124/5-2

DUSTY FORD has natural early speed and will most likely shake loose. The question is, can she stay focused? Bore out badly in debut but was more professional in last. MOONSHINE MOXY has shown early speed on the turf going long only to tire late. Speed figures prove she belongs. CLAIRE SAILING is making her career debut for Berndt, and he is dangerous first time out winning 23% of the time.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Current (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/2-1

2: Knight's Honor (Negron, Richard) 119/6-1

3: Holy Image (R. Fuentes, Weir) 124/15-1

4: Flash Flood (Butler, Padilla) 124/8-1

5: Birdie Be Gone (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/9-2

6: Celtics Wildcat (Lopez, Donlin) 124/6-1

7: Dodropin (Hernandez, Biehler) 124/10-1

8: Stylin N Profilin (Wade, Lund) 124/7-2

MIDNIGHT CURRENT returns to a dirt sprint after a good third place finish in a turf route. Cuts back in distance and gets Eikleberry aboard who piloted her to her only win. STYLIN N PROFILIN has tried this level multiple times with no success but her speed figures are impressive. Maybe she'll wakeup moving back to the dirt. BIRDIE BE GONE faces winners for the first time. Broke her maiden easily in debut but not sure the quality she was facing.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiger the Man (Valenzuela, Roberts) 122/12-1

2: Dried Pepper (Eikleberry, Richard) 117/3-1

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (R. Fuentes, Lund) 122/5-1

4: Jersey Lute (Harr, Addicott) 122/15-1

5: Wild Behavior (Wade, Diodoro) 122/9-5

6: Big League Benny (Hamilton, Sterling Jr.) 122/4-1

7: Mine My Time (L. Fuentes, Rosin) 122/6-1

WILD BEHAVIOR is in good form winning three in a row at Canterbury. Claimed by Diodoro two back so he could continue to move forward. BIG LEAGUE BENNY may have disliked the slop in last as he was struggling from the start. Ran a career best speed figure two back so we know he's feeling good. HI HO CHEERIO does his best running from the back of the pack so he's hoping for a hot pace up front.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Raised On Promises (Wolff, Wolff) 124/10-1

2: Holdentight (R. Fuentes, Bethke) 119/4-1

3: Boom Truck (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/7-2

4: Big Boy McCoy (Arroyo, Rarick) 119/15-1

5: Emmett Cat (Hamilton, Schindler) 124/10-1

6: Devoted to You (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/7-5

7: Sir Barnabus (Valenzuela, Anderson) 119/5-1

HOLDENTIGHT tries maiden claiming for the first time as he drops to the bottom. Has enough speed to be forwardly placed and his class should shine at the end. DEVOTED TO YOU has been heavily favored in last four and finished second in all of them while dropping in class. Question his desire to win. SIR BARNABUS is a first-time starter that has nice works. Many in here have had many opportunities, why not the newcomer?