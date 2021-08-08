Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Brad's Time (3rd race). Value play of the day: Sailing Along (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (7,8,9/2,4,5,7,8/3,8/2,5,7/1), $45.00.

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela, Kereluk)124/7-2

2: Rolls Royce Deal (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/3-1

3: Seek N Justice (Williams, Litfin)124/15-1

4: C Dub (Wade, Diodoro)124/9-5

5: Coastline Sermon (Eikleberry, Eidschun)124/9-2

6: Papa Caballero (Lopez, Roberts)124/6-1

C DUB has hit the board in all three starts at Canterbury this meet and drops in class. Turf sprint to dirt move is a good angle and connections win often. DEVIL'S TEETH was game last time out and has early speed on the rail. If he breaks well and gets the lead, could be tough to run down. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL has two seconds since being claimed by Broberg and returns on nine days rest.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twilite Liason (Lull, Bolinger)124/12-1

2: Muskyman (Wade, Flores)124/5-2

3: Reads Landing (Juarez Jr., Richard)119/7-2

4: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/3-1

5: Passthecat (Hamilton, Hanson)119/9-2

6: Run Away Flash (Arroyo, Rarick)119/10-1

7: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/6-1

YESTERYEAR will be alone on the lead early after attempting sprints exclusively in his nine-race career. Breeding indicates he should be able to carry that speed for quite a distance. READS LANDING broke his maiden impressively going two-turns and against open company at Delta late last year but has done nothing since. MUSKYMAN was claimed two back after breaking his maiden by 10 lengths. Tried much tougher in last and returns to a more realistic level today.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brad's Time (Wade, Diodoro)117/5-2

2: Mine My Time (Lopez, Diodoro)122/4-1

3: Big League Benny (Quinonez, Sterling Jr.)122/3-1

4: Dried Pepper (Juarez Jr., Richard)117/8-1

5: Something Super (Valenzuela, Flores)124/9-2

6: Bayou Prospector (Eikleberry, Bravo)122/6-1

7: Khaki Jack (R. Fuentes, Bravo)117/12-1

BRAD'S TIME ran a huge race in career debut posting an impressive speed figure and as a three-year-old with only two starts, has tremendous upside. MINE MY TIME is the "other" Diodoro and could pick up the pieces late if the top pick falters on the front-end. Won two back at this tricky distance. BIG LEAGUE BENNY has two wins at this distance and was claimed last out and moves to the Sterling barn.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arnold's Patsy (Butler, Rhone)124/10-1

2: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)124/3-1

3: Sailing Along (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/4-1

4: Trendy Neve (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-1

5: Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)124/5-2

6: She's Xtremely Hot (Canchari, Robertson)124/9-2

7: Lilfeatheredindian (Arroyo, Bethke)119/15-1

SAILING ALONG should be prominent early as she stretches out for the first time in her career. Breeding says she should like the surface change and Eikleberry climbs aboard. LITTLE MISS BELLE has been competitive in all but one of her turf starts. Third start for Cappellucci who wins at a high rate. DAIGLE won two consecutive on the sod but was disqualified from one of them. Faced a tough group last out.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She Began Again (L. Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/5-1

2: Summer Lovin (Butler, Riecken)124/8-1

3: Bentley's Dream (Quinonez, Rarick)124/12-1

4: M and M Girl (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/12-1

5: Indawin (Eikleberry, Donlin Jr.)124/8-1

6: Fables Love Affair (Lopez, Williams)124/12-1

7: Modern Muse (Hernandez, Eidschun)124/9-2

8: Lasting Light (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci)124/4-1

9: Elegant Cricket (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-2

MODERN MUSE has obviously been dealing with some physical issues with many breaks in her running lines but when she's good, she's really good. Prepped on the turf for this start. ELEGANT CRICKET claimed two back, moved up in class and was competitive and now drops below that claiming price. Suspicious move but barn isn't afraid to lose them. LASTING LIGHT won easily as a huge favorite and was never threatened. Deeper water here.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Phyllis (Valenzuela, Flores)122/10-1

2: Shabam (Canchari, Robertson)122/9-2

3: Deputy Dora (Wade, Lund)122/15-1

4: Mizzanna (Juarez Jr., Sheehan)122/6-1

5: Rental Pool (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.)122/8-1

6: Fall Moon (Butler, Padilla)122/5-1

7: Martz's Mae (Hamilton, Young)122/4-1

8: Let's Skedaddle (Quinonez, Berndt)117/5-2

SHABAM ran a sneaky good race last out. Started in the 12 post, had her momentum stopped numerous times and still managed to close fast to only lose by three lengths. LET'S SKEDADDLE has two wins and a second in her three local starts on the turf. Has done nothing wrong and will fight to the wire. RENTAL POOL may be loose on the lead and has three wins going wire-to-wire on the surface.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mocha Kiss (Vega, Russell)124/6-1

2: Yankee Pride (Lindsay, Fields)124/10-1

3: Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

4: A Kiss Goodnight (Mawing, Anderson)124/15-1

5: Sneaky Dianne (Hernandez, Livingston)124/5-1

6: Tourist Like Me (Valenzuela, Shephard)124/12-1

7: Mila's Dream (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)124/9-2

8: Get One More (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/7-2

9: Gp's Amazing Grace (Williams, Swan)124/15-1

FRIENDLY AND KIND was claimed last time out by Broberg and returns to the dirt where she has eight wins. Has enough tactical speed to work out a good trip. GET ONE MORE has two wins at this distance already this meet and the Quinonez/Rengstorf combo clicks at 24% at Canterbury. MOCHA KISS will be way back early and make one late run. If the speed collapses, she might pass many tired horses.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Country Brave (Hernandez, Westermann)119/15-1

2: Devil's Fire (Negron, Heitzmann)119/8-1

3: Fallen Empire (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-1

4: Squared Straight (Juarez, Jr., Flores)124/6-1

5: Future Perfect (Wade, Robertson)119/2-1

6: Low Tide Warning (Williams, Litfin)119/15-1

7: Karalinka (Mawing, Garrett)114/3-1

8: Twirling Roses (Evans, Robertson)119/4-1

9: Giant's Gateway (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/12-1

DEVIL'S FIRE debuted impressively last fall at Louisiana Downs showing early speed before tiring late and posting a high speed figure. Regressed after that race but comes back more mature after a lengthy break. FUTURE PERFECT had career debut just 10 days ago at Arlington. Was competitive in Chicago but that wasn't the strongest field. KARALINKA tried two turf sprints in California before heading north. Bred to like the distance.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Haven's Joy (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)119/3-1

2: Fish Eyes (Wade, Tracy)124/12-1

3: Hesalittle Shady (Arroyo, Bossung)114/4-1

4: Unbridled Shoes (Lara, F. Loy)124/8-1

5: Compellus (Eikleberry, Kenney)119/5-2

6: Seattle See Ya (Conning, Kenney)119/8-1

7: Classic Whiskey (Harr, McKinley)119/15-1

8: Youwonderwhyidrink (Valenzuela, Bolinger)124/5-1

HAVEN'S JOY has been in the mix in her three local starts which is more than many of these can say. Beneficial post should allow her to sit behind the speed and pounce late. SEATTLE SEE YA has early speed but was bearing out repeatedly in her last race. Huge drop in class should help her today. COMPELLUS tries the dirt for the first time in her career and speed figures are comparable to this group.