Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Wild Behavior (8th race). Value play of the day: Just Plain Pretty (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (2,9,13/1,10/7,11/6/1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9), $48.00.

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eyes Flying Bye (Goodwin, Livingston)118/7-2

2: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)118/2-1

3: Da Ghost (Butler, Rhone)118/5-1

4: Shaq's My Daddy (Lara, Silva)118/9-2

5: Last Bita Glitter (Lindsay, Bethke)118/8-1

6: Dark Leopard (Hernandez, Schindler)118/12-1

7: Sing N Spurs (Hamilton, Bethke)118/4-1

8: Stillwater Brown (Arroyo, Bethke)113/12-1

ANGEL'S MAGIC returns with experience and adds blinkers. Is bred to be precocious as her sibling won first-out at Canterbury by 13 lengths last summer. EYES FLYING BYE gets the advantageous inside post in this baby race. Has a bullet work and quarter-horse connections so expecting speed first out. SING N SPURS should improve in second start after breaking a step slowly and running evenly thereafter.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: M and M Girl (Valenzuela, Sanderson)122/10-1

2: Summer Lovin (Butler, Riecken)122/4-1

3: Lulumaru (Wade, Diodoro)124/2-1

4: Fables Love Affair (Lopez, Williams)122/12-1

5: Flan (Mawing, Sanderson)122/8-1

6: Priceless Miracle (Harr, Wiley)122/15-1

7: Ice Pop (Negron, Diodoro)122/3-1

8: Binding Time (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

LULUMARU cuts back in distance off the turf to the perfect dirt distance. Should be able to stalk and pounce for top connections. ICE POP, the "other" Diodoro entry, has sharp early speed and could be alone on the front-end. The question is how long will she last. SUMMER LOVIN loves the distance, winning both starts, but needs a hot early pace and subsequent meltdown to close from way behind.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seattle See Ya (Conning, Kenney)119/20-1

2: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)124/15-1

3: Creative Mind (Canchari, Robertson)119/6-1

4: Epic Adventure (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci)124/4-1

5: Graves Mill Road (Hamilton, Berndt)124/5-1

6: Unbridled Bayou (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/15-1

7: Fallen Empire (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/3-1

8: Big Merrill (Wade, Scherer)119/12-1

9: Flimflam Man (Eikleberry, Rosin)119/8-1

10: A Rose for Raven (Butler, Raven)119/9-2

CREATIVE MIND starts for the second time for this regally bred runner who drew the 12 post in his turf debut. Full brother raced in the Preakness. Anticipating better effort today. A ROSE FOR RAVEN had two nice showings on the turf and gets Lasix. Is bred for the dirt and distance but gets the tough outside post. FALLEN EMPIRE is a $450K Keeneland purchase and was favored in his last two. Stopped in the stretch in last but might get an easier pace today.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Unchaining Melody (Wade, Diodoro)122/12-1

2: Superstar Bea (Chirinos, Robertson)122/15-1

3: Pretty in Pink (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)117/6-1

4: Tasmin (Valenzuela, Litfin)122/20-1

5: Mo Clare's (Hamilton, Berndt)122/10-1

6: Mongolian Lotus (Eikleberry, Cappellucci)122/7-2

7: Mizzanna (Juarez Jr., Sheehan)124/12-1

8: Daigle (Quinonez, Rengstorf)122/15-1

9: Bentley's Dream (Negron, Rarick)122/15-1

10: Martz's Mae (Butler, Young)122/9-2

11: Willing to Burn (Lopez, Diodoro)122/8-1

12: Deputy Dora (R. Fuentes, Lund)122/15-1

13: Shabam (Canchari, Robertson)122/6-1

UNCHAINING MELODY is third off the layoff and second start for the Diodoro barn. Had the nine post in last and gets the rail today. Encountered trouble in the lane last time out. MARTZ'S MAE has three consecutive placings on the grass with nice speed figures to go along with them. Tough post today, but tactical speed will help her. PRETTY IN PINK raced well in a stakes race in last but that was restricted to three-year-olds and she faces older here with only a maiden win on her résumé.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Valenzuela, Litfin)119/15-1

2: Sota King (Butler, Rengstorf)119/4-1

3: Hot Artie (Negron, Sweere)119/20-1

4: Jeromieo (Vega, Riecken)119/20-1

5: Honey's Cowboy Sox (Eikleberry, Rhone)119/12-1

6: Big Boy McCoy (Arroyo, Rarick)119/15-1

7: Warbucks (Quinonez, Stuart)119/10-1

8: Boom Truck (Wade, Robertson)119/12-1

9: Mynameis Prince (Juarez Jr., Rarick)124/3-1

10: Roverton (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/8-1

11: Ruby's Red Devil (Hernandez, Biehler)119/12-1

12: Natural Chill (Canchari, Robertson)119/6-1

13: Top Dog (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-1

TOP DOG has five siblings that won first time out from just nine starters. Berndt wins at 25% with debut runners and today's distance seems like a perfect fit from a breeding perspective. SOTA KING is the hyped son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. A nice string of workouts to prepare for today. MYNAMEIS PRINCE ran some nice races last summer including three stakes starts. Was lackluster in seasonal debut but may have needed that race.

6 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Charlies Missile (L. Fuentes, Biehler)119/5-2

2: Claire Sailing (Arroyo, Berndt)114/10-1

3: I Came to Shame (Juarez Jr., Wiley)119/15-1

4: Manwomanandchild (Negron, Riecken)124/15-1

5: Honors Honor (Harr, Wiley)124/20-1

6: Hunter's Magic (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/8-1

7: Left of Center (Hernandez, Rhone)124/10-1

8: Dusty Ford (Hamilton, Velazquez)124/12-1

9: Dodropin (Wade, Biehler)124/6-1

10: Just Plain Pretty (Canchari, Robertson)119/4-1

11: All Sing Baby (Lindsay, Bethke)119/12-1

12: Reese C (Butler, Donlin)119/12-1

JUST PLAIN PRETTY broke sideways, losing any chance, in career debut. Was bet down and breeding suggests she'll relish the surface change to grass. CHARLIES MISSILE has speed but will need to break alertly to use that speed with the tough rail draw. Showed nice improvement in last. DODROPIN is bred to adore the turf sprint and gets the red-hot Wade aboard. Could be ready to fire first time out.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fender Bender (Mawing, Sheehan)122/20-1

2: Please the Court (L. Fuentes, Litfin)122/15-1

3: Sorriso (Lull, Silva, Jr.)122/7-2

4: Samurai Cause (Wade, Diodoro)122/9-2

5: J. E.'s Handmedown (Negron, Silva Jr.)122/12-1

6: Louis Le Grande (Juarez Jr., Woolley Jr.)122/20-1

7: Bayou Gem (Quinonez, Rengstorf)117/6-1

8: Ship It Red (R. Fuentes, Lund)122/8-1

9: Got Even Smarter (Valenzuela, Flores)122/12-1

10: So Alive (Hernandez, Litfin)122/15-1

11: Crime Spree (Canchari, Heitzmann)117/8-1

12: Dried Pepper (Eikleberry, Richard)117/10-1

13: Tapped to the Max (Hamilton, Sterling Jr.)117/20-1

14: Pintxos (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/12-1

15: Company Store (Eikleberry, Richard)122/10-1

BAYOU GEM broke his maiden in a competitive race at Churchill in May. Has enough tactical speed to sit behind the early speed and then try to hold off the closers. CRIME SPEED may have needed his last start. Ran wide the entire race and tired late. Might have more fitness after local prep. SAMURAI CAUSE will be closing late just like his last start but needs a quick pace early to enhance his chances.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mister Not Funny (Chirinos, Lawrence)122/5-1

2: Soul Ready (Lopez, Diodoro)122/6-1

3: Henry O'Henry (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)124/15-1

4: Old Indian Trick (Wade, Diodoro)122/3-1

5: One Tough Charlie (Hamilton, Hutchinson)122/15-1

6: Wild Behavior (Butler, Berndt)122/9-5

7: D C Hero (Quinonez, Stuart)122/9-2

8: Can Imagine (Harr, Cline)122/12-1

WILD BEHAVIOR is impeccably bred for this distance and has enough speed that he may be able to clear this field early and dictate the pace. D C HERO returns to the class level where he last won three back. Will need pace in front of him to set up his closing kick. SOUL READY has two wins at this distance and finally gets back to the turf after his last two grass starts were rained off.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Czechmight (Negron, Diodoro)124/2-1

2: Dyrdek (Butler, Fisichello)122/15-1

3: J P's Pride (Hamilton, Berndt)122/7-2

4: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/12-1

5: Jimmy's Marco (Canchari, Backhaus)124/12-1

6: Side Street Dave (Chirinos, Sanderson)122/10-1

7: Talkin Malice (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)122/10-1

8: Zorich (Lopez, Diodoro)122/9-2

9: Rockthepulpit (Wade, Rengstorf)122/6-1

LOVE MY BOSS comes from the clouds when he's at his best, and there appears to be enough early speed in here to set up for his closing style. Is 3-for-5 at the distance. CZECHMIGHT won wire-to-wire in last and drops in class. A suspicious drop considering he won that race so easily and with a nice speed figure. J P'S PRIDE has back class but hadn't raced in 18 months before his last start and then he missed the start by many lengths.