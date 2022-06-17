JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Back to Selling (9th race). Value play of the day: Let's Skedaddle (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5, (3/1,2,4,6,7/1,2,4,7,9/1,3,7,8/2), $50.00.

1 5½ furlongs.Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)122/4-1

2: Infinite Jetsetter (Arroyo, Roberts)122/9-2

3: Northern Woods (Lara, Rengstorf)117/6-1

4: Unembellished (Fuentes, Broberg)122/2-1

5: Poverty Flats (Chirinos, Anderson)122/12-1

6: The Z Man (Hernandez, Richard)119/5-2

UNEMBELLISHED was claimed three back by Broberg at Oaklawn. Race after the claim was nice but then raced over head in his first local start and tired badly. Should appreciate the class relief. NORTHERN WOODS caught an off-track in local debut while showing speed against better. Will try to get the lead early. IRISH TUFF likes to hit the board but rarely wins. Expecting similar result here.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Starlight Twist (Hernandez, Wong)122/6-1

2: Streamer (L. Fuentes, Broberg)122/9-2

3: Iknowyourface (Conning, Bullene)122/8-1

4: Beyond Brown (Quinonez, Richard)122/12-1

5: Midnight Garden (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/3-1

6: Nora's Legacy (R. Fuentes, Bravo)122/5-1

7: Piper Rose (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/2-1

MIDNIGHT GARDEN tried the turf last out and that experiment failed. Returns to the dirt for a high percentage trainer and has the speed to get involved early. BEYOND BROWN does her best running on the dirt going long but has done it seldom in her career. Last time she tried it, she won by 10 lengths with a career best speed figure. PIPER ROSE ran incredibly in her last race when she stumbled early and nearly ran down the loose leader but question if she can recover quickly after such a taxing race.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Exquisita (Valenzuela, Bravo)119/20-1

2: Annie M (L. Fuentes, Biehler)119/5-1

3: Summer Swinger (Bridgmohan, Miller)124/8-1

4: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf)119/7-2

5: Missen the Point (Quinonez, Johns)124/8-1

6: Innovate (Lara, McKinley)124/9-2

7: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)119/12-1

8: Planetary (Wade, Flores)124/10-1

9: Intense Company (R. Fuentes, Scherer)119/5-2

INTENSE COMPANY showed ability as a 2-year-old in Canada posting nice speed figures on synthetic. If she shows any maturity from 2 to 3, she should be right there. PLANETARY is well bred for the grass but has only tried it once and that was a sprint. Should like the stretch-out. INNOVATE is also bred for the surface but has shown no interest on the surface and at 5 years old; what's the upside?

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Release the Beast (Fuentes, Broberg)122/9-2

2: Mister Wayside (Bridgmohan, Oberlander)122/8-1

3: Stormin Hongkong (H. Hernandez, Richard)122/9-5

4: Rickey B (Quinonez, M. Hernandez)122/5-1

5: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/8-1

6: Lonely Private (Wade, Diodoro)122/5-2

7: Name Rejected (I. Hernandez, Flores)122/12-1

LONELY PRIVATE did all the dirty work last time out battling through fast early fractions before succumbing late. Less early speed in here and going a half furlong less. STORMIN HONGKONG has the best recent speed figures but is pace dependent for his prime effort and there doesn't appear to much pace in this race. RELEASE THE BEAST has hit the board in eight of nine starts but will need a fast pace.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Missczech (Harr, Eidschun)117/8-1

2: Distorted View (L. Fuentes, Berndt)117/9-2

3: Let's Skedaddle (L. Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

4: Rush Hour Traffic (R. Fuentes, Scherer)122/4-1

5: B J's Spirit (Wade, Rarick)122/7-2

6: Sarjenalli (Quinonez, Van Winkle)122/10-1

7: Hunter's Magic (Valenzuela, Litfin)122/15-1

8: Hotasapistol (H. Hernandez, Stuart)122/10-1

9: Scent of Success (Chirinos, Robertson)122/9-2

10: Dynamic Mimi (H. Hernandez, Eikleberry)117/8-1

LET'S SKEDADDLE was impressive in last. Stalked the speed and then passed the front-runner with ease while lengthing her stride in the stretch. A repeat performance makes her tough. SCENT OF SUCCESS won three in a row on the local lawn last summer before trying stakes company. Might need a race. MISSCZECH has two victories in four starts and won both easily but faces tougher in her first turf foray.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Simpson Bay (Quinonez, Robertson)119/7-2

2: Hurts So Bad (Wade, Robertson)119/8-1

3: Keen Response (I. Hernandez, Johns)119/12-1

4: Geaux Yoshka (Chirinos, Robertson)119/9-2

5: Freedom Flash (Valenzuela, Hardy)119/15-1

6: Notacry (H. Hernandez, Kenney)119/6-1

7: Prize Fighter (Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

8: Glassato (Lara, Litfin)119/5-1

GEAUX YOSHKA was bet down in his only career start. Broke slowly on the turf that day then made a nice move to make up substantial ground. Returns as a more mature 3-year-old and might prefer the dirt. SIMPSON BAY showed speed on the turf going two turns in last. Cuts back in distance and move to the dirt. PRIZE FIGHTER had some nice tries last fall at Churchill but has regressed in 2022 starts. Maybe the move from Kentucky to Minnesota will help.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thirty Seconds Out (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

2: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino)122/6-1

3: Pintxos (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/15-1

4: No Slo Mo (Fuentes, Belvoir)122/15-1

5: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)122/8-1

6: Optimistic Valor (H. Hernandez, Eikleberry)122/5-1

7: The Green Crusader (I. Hernandez, Berndt)119/9-2

8: Treasure Run (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/10-1

9: Great Britain (Wade, Diodoro)117/4-1

THIRTY SECONDS OUT faced Shinny last out and all Shinny does is win. Has tactical speed, an inside post, is 9-for-14 in the top two at this distance and there is no Shinny. NO SLO MO broke in the air in last but closed nicely after being way back. If he breaks alertly, he could be a factor. GREAT BRITAIN was successful this spring at Tampa but disappointed locally. Wade/Diodoro team is always tough.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Just Right Mike (L. Fuentes, Berndt)124/7-2

2: Profound One (Harr, Eidschun)119/15-1

3: Future Perfect (Quinonez, Robertson)124/5-2

4: Candy Prince (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/12-1

5: Leslie's Gold (I. Hernandez, Lund)124/15-1

6: Elusive Freud (Wade, Flores)119/8-1

7: Saint Charles (Lopez, Biehler)119/5-1

8: Xtreme Mayhem (Chirinos, Robertson)124/9-2

9: Bayou Colonel (H. Hernandez, Scherer)124/10-1

FUTURE PERFECT broke his maiden locally on the lawn last fall. Should be able to secure a spot behind the speed and wear down the front-runners late. XTREME MAYHEM is the "other" Robertson and ran a nice turf sprint here last summer. Comes off a long layoff but the barn usually has them well prepared. SAINT CHARLES will be sent for the lead. If he gets it without too much work, he could be there late.

9 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/2-1

2: Back to Selling (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-2

3: Slim Chance (Barandela, Backhaus)119/20-1

4: Tiger Hunter (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

5: Ten Thousand Tides (Lara, Biehler)119/12-1

6: Fly With Class (Bridgmohan, Backhaus)124/20-1

7: Sota King (I. Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

8: Honey's Superman (H. Hernandez, Rhone)119/9-2

BACK TO SELLING ran a nice second in his career debut while chasing a lone speed horse in the mud. Was 10 lengths clear of third. Looks like lone speed and should adore two-turns. NORTH ARM BAY may do what he does best and that's finish second. If the top pick gets pressured early, it will increase his chances. SOTA KING is well-bred but has yet to meet the high expectations. Maybe another year of maturity will help.