JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Claire Sailing (9th race). Value play of the day: Fullbridledphantom (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,3,5,8,9/2,4/1,4,6/1,4,7/5), $45.00.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Bridgmohan, Lund)122/15-1

2: O Dogg (Valenzuela, Riecken)122/9-2

3: Magoo (Chirinos, Robertson)117/9-5

4: Allen (Quinonez, Padilla)122/5-1

5: Quantum Leap (Fuentes, Berndt)122/2-1

6: Carl G (Wade, Flores)122/6-1

MAGOO is an improving three-year-old who comes here from the ultra-competitive Oaklawn meet. Has early speed to get involved early and should be able to carry that speed to the wire. QUANTUM LEAP competed in last years Florida Derby but has struggled to regain his form since. Had a nice prep race at Hawthorne two weeks ago and may improve off that effort. ALLEN was claimed last out by Padilla down at Tampa Bay. Last couple of efforts have been dismal but does have the most career wins in the race.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Martini Blu (Chirinos, Robertson)124/9-5

2: O'Babe (Wade, Scherer)114/4-1

3: Leslie's Gold (Negron, Lund)124/8-1

4: Exxel (Bridgmohan, Lund)119/5-2

5: Citrus Bay (R. Fuentes, Tranquilino)119/9-2

6: Bugler (H. Hernandez, Kenney)124/12-1

EXXEL figured things out last time out while stalking and pulling away from a nice field at Tampa Bay. Should be able to use his tactical speed to repeat that effort. MARTINI BLU had been running consistently good speed figures but may prefer longer. O'BABE showed potential as a two-year-old winning two races. Comes back after a long layoff and may need a race.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Astronomical (Negron, Silva Jr.)122/2-1

2: Unbroken Song (Barandela, Litfin)122/15-1

3: Budro Talking (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)122/9-5

4: Tashkent (Valenzuela, Flores)122/5-1

5: Jailhouse Kitten (Wade, Flores)122/9-2

6: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/6-1

FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM captured two wins on the local lawn last summer. Should be able to stalk the early pacesetters and overtake them in the stretch. ASTRONOMICAL could be lose on the lead daring the others to catch him. Never been on the turf and breeding for the grass is suspect. BUDRO TALKING has eight wins on the grass but is pace dependent and the early pace might not setup his closing kick.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chocolate Freckles (Wade, Woolley Jr.)119/9-2

2: Amaretto Di Amore (Bridgmohan, Lund)119/5-1

3: Annie M (Lara, Biehler)119/15-1

4: Charlies Missile (I. Hernandez, Rarick)124/6-1

5: Lucy's Lookin Left (Chirinos, Robertson)119/3-1

6: Nordic Queen (R. Fuentes, Bravo)119/9-5

7: Royals' Lil Diva (H. Hernandez, Silva)119/10-1

LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT had two nice second place finishes as a two-year-old. Returns for the very capable Robertson who adds Lasix for the first time. Expecting her to be prominent early. NORDIC QUEEN faced open company while going longer this spring at Will Rogers. Will need to stay in contact early and try to close late. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES displayed some early zip down in Arizona but has been dropping anchor late.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Garden (Negron, Silva Jr.)124/9-2

2: She B Glamorous (Valenzuela, Flores)124/3-1

3: Piper Rose (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)124/5-1

4: Streamer (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/6-1

5: Big Andy (Wade, Diodoro)124/4-1

6: Superstar Bea (Quinonez, Robertson)124/8-1

7: Shes Got the Power (H. Hernandez, Martinez)124/10-1

8: Kalliniki (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/6-1

9: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/15-1

10: Indawin (L. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.124/20-1

KALLINIKI will try to steal it on the front end and with the lack of early speed in here, she just might do it. Broberg is always dangerous. MIDNIGHT GARDEN was claimed last out by Silva who wins at a 50% clip with that move. Will have to reverse her prior turf form substantially. MIZZANNA loves the Canterbury sod. Had two prep races down at Sam Houston to prepare for her preferred turf course.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Elegance N Tonic (Bridgmohan, Biehler)119/8-1

2: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

3: Strabella (Valenzuela, Stuart)119/15-1

4: Gypsy Reward (Chirinos, Robertson)119/9-5

5: Pocketfullofposies (Negron, Rarick)119/10-1

6: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)119/15-1

7: Lock It Down (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/6-1

8: Shezonezestreet (R. Fuentes, Bravo)119/9-2

BAILOUT KELA showed early speed in each of her two starts as a two-year-old. Passed some horses down the lane to take second in her seasonal debut at Tampa Bay. Bullet work on April 29th indicates readiness. GYPSY REWARD comes from a good family as her sister in the very nice sprinter Clickbait. Didn't show much against open company at Oaklawn but expecting major improvement today. LOCK IT DOWN showed nothing last year but add Lasix for a top barn and posted a bullet workout in Chicago.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big League Benny (Quinonez, Rhone)124/5-1

2: Finding Silver (Valenzuela, Flores)124/6-1

3: Libertarian (Fuentes, Bolinger)124/8-1

4: Candy Wompus (Wade, Diodoro)124/2-1

5: King of the Court (Negron, Richard)124/9-2

6: Capture the Glory (Hernandez, Diodoro)124/7-2

7: Jimmy's Marco (Harr, Backhaus)124/15-1

CAPTURE THE GLORY was claimed by Diodoro in his last and that is always a positive move. Showed speed down in Oaklawn this winter and will try to steal it on the front end. CANDY WOMPUS is also conditioned by Diodoro and couldn't be more consistent having hit the board in 10 straight. Has a couple of wins at this tricky distance. BIG LEAGUE BENNY gets the rail and also like this distance.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ghost of Genevieve (H. Hernandez, Silva)124/9-2

2: Voodoo Fire (Bridgmohan, Litfin)119/15-1

3: Saint Sarena (Wade, Biehler)119/6-1

4: It's Her Time (Evans, Robertson119/3-1

5: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo, L. Rarick)119/12-1

6: Sleepless Nights (Negron, W. Rarick)119/5-1

7: Sense of Flurry (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/8-5

IT'S HER TIME is a first-time starter for the red-hot sire Not This Time whose progeny win at 21% in their debuts and is the sire of Epicenter and Simplification, two of the top favorites in the Preakness today. SENSE OF FLURRY was in the mix in both starts at two. Showed speed in the slop in her seasonal debut at Hawthorne. GHOST OF GENEVIEVE is a four-year-old facing younger and showed great early foot last season before tiring badly. Extra year of maturity may be the key.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot Habanero (Lindsay, Sweere)124/6-1

2: Surely a Legend (Lopez, Donlin Jr.)124/5-2

3: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson)124/8-1

4: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)124/12-1

5: Claire Sailing (I. Hernandez, Berndt)124/9-5

6: Indyd'oro (Arroyo, Sweere)124/12-1

7: Moxy's Gal (Valenzuela, Silva)119/9-2

CLAIRE SAILING drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming and caught an off-track/turf in her two starts last year. Let's see what she can do on a fast track. MOXY'S GAL makes her career debut in a soft field. Series of works preparing for this indicates her fitness. SURELY A LEGEND has run somewhat evenly in her last few starts so if the pace is hot, she may pass some tired horses.