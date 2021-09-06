Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Sundance Star (1st race). Value play of the day: Creative Mind (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 4, (2,4/4,6/1,2,3,4,6,7/4,7/6,7), $48.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rosehill Road (Butler, Rhone) 119/4-1

2: Holy Soul (Eikleberry, Weir) 123/9-2

3: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/8-5

4: Summer Swinger (Vega, Miller) 119/6-1

5: She Appeals Holy (Canchari, Weir) 123/12-1

6: Timber Lady (Arroyo, Bedford) 118/3-1

SUNDANCE STAR cuts back in distance after trying a route. Should be able to get comfortable behind the speed types and wear them down late. ROSEHILL ROAD will be loose on the lead if she breaks alertly but has been backing up in the lane lately. She will have some quality chasing her. TIMBER LADY exits a stakes try which is the good news. The bad news is she never threatened and had no speed.

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mo More (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/7-2

2: Twirling Roses (Negron, Robertson) 119/2-1

3: Where's Fredo (Lopez, Russell) 119/8-1

4: Izzy in a Tizzy (Vega, Russell) 123/4-1

5: Braska (Harr, Cline) 119/12-1

6: Epic Adventure (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 123/3-1

7: R Deja Voo (Arroyo, Rickert) 118/20-1

MO MORE returns to the dirt after three tries on the sod. Showed early speed before tiring in those efforts but cuts back in distance. EPIC ADVENTURE gets back to a sprint after six consecutive two-turn races. Will use his outside post and tactical speed to get good position. TWIRLING ROSES is well-bred but has disappointed. Maybe a drop in class, blinkers off and a jockey change will wake him up.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smarty Alex (Arroyo, Heitzmann) 118/5-1

2: Creative Mind (Wade, Robertson) 119/9-2

3: Future Perfect (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/4-1

4: Flimflam Man (Eikleberry, Rosin) 119/3-1

5: Dark Solution (Valenzuela, Weir) 123/8-1

6: Coastal Waters (R. Fuentes, Lund) 119/2-1

CREATIVE MIND was in the 12-post in his career debut going two-turns on the turf and then was caught in a three-horse speed duel on the dirt. Gets back to the turf with a good post and Wade aboard. COASTAL WATERS has been consistent on the turf this meet with three seconds. Is the most reliable closer in a race full of speed. FUTURE PERFECT ships from Chicago and appears to have talent. Tries the turf and two-turns for the first time and moves up in class.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Me and Rose (Canchari, Scherer) 119/4-1

2: Heavenly Gazebo (Lindsay, Tranquilino) 119/5-1

3: Shakelas Destiny (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/7-2

4: Getcha (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/8-5

5: Pirate Bird (Wade, Biehler) 119/6-1

6: Quiet Patriot (Harr, Backhaus) 123/15-1

7: Emmett Cat (Eikleberry, Schindler) 123/12-1

GETCHA dropped to this level in his last and showed speed before getting caught late. Was 10 lengths clear of third so a repeat probably wins this. HEAVENLY GAZEBO tries the bottom maiden claiming level for the first time and did show some interest against better two back at this distance. PIRATE BIRD gets on the dirt after two turf routes. Drops dramatically in class and gets leading rider as the pilot.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Strawberry Lane (Eikleberry, Harty) 118/5-1

2: Taking Charge Desi (R. Fuentes, Lund) 118/8-1

3: Impulsus (Lopez, Litfin) 118/15-1

4: Lady Clare (Wade, Berndt) 118/4-1

5: Lock It Down (Hamilton, Berndt) 118/3-1

6: Morgs World (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/5-2

7: Lipstick Lady (Negron, Woolley Jr.) 118/8-1

8: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan) 118/12-1

LADY CLARE makes her first start for the Berndt barn after shipping in from Chicago. Broke outward in her debut and could never recover. Bred to love the turf. MORGS WORLD will most likely be forwardly placed after coming out of the 12-post in her debut sprint. Gets a more favorable post and a jockey switch. LOCK IT DOWN exits a state restricted special weight nightmare after breaking slowly from the rail. Stretches out and gets a surface she may like.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Masterful Stride (Arroyo, Bolinger) 118/8-1

2: Candy Wompus (Canchari, Bolinger) 123/5-1

3: Show Business (Wade, Diodoro) 123/6-1

4: St. Biretta (Harr, Stuart) 123/7-2

5: Saved by Zero (Valenzuela, Pfeifer) 123/12-1

6: Rolls Royce Deal (Eikleberry, Broberg) 123/9-2

7: Herbie (Hernandez, Sanderson) 123/5-2

8: Danz a Rebel (Arroyo, Bolinger) 123/12-1

ROLLS ROYCE DEAL has been contentious at this level with three seconds at this meet. Hasn't won in quite a while but is in the capable hands of Eikleberry/Broberg. HERBIE ran a nice race last out when showing early speed and fighting to the wire. Question if he can produce back-to-back good efforts. SHOW BUSINESS runs for the Wade/Diodoro combination which are both meet leaders and win at 27%.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thirsty Kiss (L. Fuentes, Martinez) 118/15-1

2: Da Ghost (Lindsay, Rhone) 118/20-1

3: Red Wave (Hamilton, Robertson) 118/9-2

4: Yo Dawg (Eikleberry, Berndt) 118/2-1

5: Honey's Superman (Hernandez, Rhone) 118/12-1

6: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/6-1

7: Screwball (Wade, Broberg) 118/5-2

8: Dark Leopard (Valenzuela, Schindler) 118/20-1

9: King of the Kids (Butler, Berndt) 118/8-1

SCREWBALL broke slowly in both starts at Prairie Meadows in sprints but was running down the lane. Is bred to run long and should appreciate the surface switch. YO DAWG has done nothing wrong in two career starts. Made a sustained run in his first local attempt while four lengths clear of third and Eikleberry stays aboard. KING OF THE KIDS tries open company after facing Minnesota-breds in his debut. He should appreciate the footing based on his breeding.

8 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nicky Scissors (Wade, Diodoro) 123/6-1

2: Majestic Ice (Negron, Lund) 123/15-1

3: Me Say So (Eikleberry, Rhone) 119/12-1

4: Jewel Azul (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 119/4-1

5: Golden Gopher (Hamilton, Berndt) 123/6-1

6: Bruce's Girl (Quinonez, Berndt) 119/3-1

7: Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 123/5-1

8: Trendy Neve (Hernandez, Padilla) 123/10-1

9: Csilla (Arroyo, Rarick) 118/15-1

10: She's Xtremely Hot (Valenzuela, Robertson) 123/8-1

BRUCE'S GIRL broke her maiden easily against special weights two back and then ran respectable against allowance foes in last. Takes a major class drop and gets added distance. LITTLE MISS BELLE drops in class and has two nice efforts on the sod recently. Has tactical speed and should get a good trip. TRENDY NEVE has two turf wins on her résumé which no other runner can claim and her speed figures are comparable.