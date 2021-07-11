Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Shinny (6th race). Value play of the day: Ship's Creek (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,3/1,6,7/2/1,7/ALL), $42.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Danzig Star (Canchari, Litfin) 124/5-2

2: Includeanattitude Valenzuela, Litfin) 119/7-2

3: Danielle's Deal (Hamilton, Hanson) 119/9-2

4: Our Jeano (Negron, Swan) 119/8-1

5: Haven's Joy (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 124/9-5

6: Carrillo Street (Lindsay, Loy) 119/12-1

INCLUDEANATTITUDE drops in class after the light bulb came on in her last race. Last time routing she was facing maiden special weights. Find a much easier spot today. HAVEN'S JOY has had twelve chances to get her first win but has some early speed. Her speed figures tower over this field but her lack of killer instinct is a concern. DANZIG STAR could challenge for the early lead but has yet to show any life in the stretch.

2 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet as Canbe (Canchari, Robertson) 124/9-5

2: Gipsey Sorceress (Mawing, Goberdhan) 124/8-1

3: My Little River (Lull, Kereluk) 124/9-2

4: Cheverie (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 124/4-1

5: Sweet Tatum (Butler, Donlin) 124/6-1

6: You Got This (Negron, Pierce) 124/3-1

MY LITTLE RIVER is tough when she gets loose on the lead. Had excuses in her last two as they were on an off-track and the turf. Expecting an improved effort today. SWEET AS CANBE won last time out for Robertson going wire-to-wire but she'll be hard pressed to get the lead today over the top pick and she's struggled without the lead. YOU GOT THIS won last time out by closing but questioning if she can go back-to-back.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Herbie (Mawing, Sanderson) 124/6-1

2: Five Star Creek (Arroyo, Rarick) 119/12-1

3: Drop the Gloves (Hamilton, Bossung) 124/15-1

4: Little No Way (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

5: Tabia (Eikleberry, Berndt) 124/2-1

6: Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/5-1

7: Burgameister (Chirinos, Silva) 124/5-2

LITTLE NO WAY had a troubled trip in last as he was trapped behind a wall of horses before reluctantly trying a belated rail bid. Second start for high percentage Silva barn. DEVIL'S TEETH ran a gutsy race last time out challenging for the lead three wide early and then continuing to try hard late but hasn't won since January 2019. TABIA will most likely go favored but has some question marks. Last three races before his break were dull and he's had a history of racing erratically.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Golden Gopher (Vega, Berndt) 124/5-2

2: Claire Sailing (Arroyo, Berndt) 114/10-1

3: Withherbootson (Eikleberry, Silva) 119/4-1

4: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/12-1

5: Annie's Shenanigan (R. Fuentes, Richard) 124/5-1

6: Note Pad (Hernandez, Berndt) 124/8-1

7: Canterbury Gold (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/9-2

8: Icywilburnyeh (Mawing, Bedford) 119/8-1

9: Pilots Star (Lindsay, Rhone) 124/20-1

GOLDEN GOPHER gets the one hole for Berndt after challenging for the lead between horses until upper stretch in last and was fighting until the very end. Could improve third off the layoff. WTHHERBOOTSON had an ideal trip against many of these in last and couldn't quite close the deal. Maybe the jockey change is the difference. MOONSHINE MOXY ran well from an outside post in seasonal debut.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ship's Creek (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/6-1

2: Gemstone Gal (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 117/10-1

3: Do You Bileve (Negron, Swan) 122/8-1

4: Someone Said So (Eikleberry, Rosin) 117/5-1

5: Spun Line (Quinonez, Rarick) 122/3-1

6: Lila's Lucky Lady (Wade, Biehler) 122/9-2

7: Berry Good (Canchari, Robertson) 117/2-1

SHIP'S CREEK broke maiden in last at Churchill after getting steadied in the stretch and persevering. Breeding points to appreciating the added distance. LILA'S LUCKY LADY gets hot jockey aboard and two out of her last three races off the turf were victories. Showed some life last out. BERRY GOOD has run some nice speed figures but tries two-turns on the dirt for the first time and will probably be favored.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa Rizzo (Hamilton, Roberts) 122/8-1

2: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro) 124/2-1

3: Where's Jordan (Vega, Miller) 122/12-1

4: Unleash the Beast (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/3-1

5: I'm an Eight (Juarez Jr., Moreno) 122/12-1

6: Just Blaze (Canchari, Scherer) 122/8-1

7: Fullbridledphantom (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/6-1

8: Creative Plan (Eikleberry, Broberg) 122/9-2

SHINNY is in incredibly good form right now winning four straight and exploded when clear last time on the turf. The Wade/Diodoro combo are on quite a roll right now. CREATIVE PLAN returns to Canterbury after giving New York and Louisiana a try. Ran a couple nice turf races here last summer but hasn't won since leaving the state. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM didn't like the footing at all last out but returns to the lawn where he dominated by five lengths last time he tried.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blues Mary (Canchari, Robertson) 122/7-2

2: Bella Figura (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/8-1

3: Five Roses Luna (Juarez Jr., Donlin Jr.) 124/15-1

4: A Roze and Wine (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/9-2

5: Snowtrick (Quinonez, Flores) 122/8-1

6: Pretty Sweet (Canchari, Robertson) 124/9-2

7: Moreisbetter (Wade, Diodoro) 122/2-1

8: Sigicricket (Hamilton, Swan) 122/12-1

9: Diva de Kela (Negron, Biehler) 122/6-1

10: Gio's Lil Angel (Lindsay, Silva) 124/15-1

BLUES MARY was battling for the lead in last before being pinched going into the turn. Probably lost three lengths from the trouble but kept running and found best stride late. MOREISBETTER is coming off an 18-month layoff but has a lot of early zip and if anybody can have them ready to fire off the long break, it's Diodoro. DIVA DE KELA cuts back in distance from last try on the turf and won at this distance last summer. Will be closing late.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chicks Dig Scars (Quinonez, Murphy) 119/4-1

2: Chess Master (Wade, Raven) 122/3-1

3: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson) 117/9-2

4: Jazzy Times (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/5-2

5: Minister of Soul (L. Fuentes, Martinez) 122/10-1

6: Shannon C (Hamilton, Young) 122/6-1

7: Mister Banjoman (Canchari, Robertson) 122/8-1

SHANNON C has tried to get on the turf in two out of his last three, only to be washed off. Gets back to preferred surface and has speed. The outside post gives him options. CHESS MASTER is the track record holder and probable favorite. The red-hot Wade climbs aboard. A lot to like here. JAZZY TIMES comes off a very nice stakes victory at the distance and has won $237K in turf sprints but is dependent on the pace.