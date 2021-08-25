Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Oxwood (6th race). Value play of the day: Sailing Along (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (1,2,3,4,5/1,3,6,7/5/1,4,6, 8,10/1), $50.

6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Smart Oxie (Goodwin, Livingston) 118/15-1

2: Hunter Jumper (Valenzuela, Robertson) 118/2-1

3: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke) 118/6-1

4: Minnesota Red (Hernandez, Van Winkle) 118/12-1

5: Honey's Superman (Quinonez, Rhone) 118/8-1

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Butler, Rhone) 118/5-2

7: Road Trip (Negron, Richard) 118/4-1

8: Tahkodha Knight (L. Fuentes, Litfin) 118/15-1

HUNTER JUMPER faced a nice one last out. Broke flat- footed, rushed up on the inside and then tired late. Should improve with experience. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY exits the same race as the top pick but broke sharply and challenged the winner until tiring late. Not sure she'll appreciate the extra furlong. ROAD TRIP showed speed on the inside in last before getting leg weary. Gets outside post.

2. 1 mile. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bourbon Wisdom (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/5-1

2: Mithqaal (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/7-2

3: Creative Plan (Eikleberry, Rarick) 124/5-2

4: Minnesota Miracle (Quinonez, Robertson) 124/4-1

5: Jimmy's Marco (Canchari, Backhaus) 124/12-1

6: Camps Bay (Wade, Diodoro) 124/9-2

7: Big Falcon Rocket (Valenzuela, Silva) 124/8-1

BOURBON WISDOM has had back-to-back poor performances but he may not have appreciated the "good" turf. With firm footing and a hot pace, could regain his form. CREATIVE PLAN goes for three in a row but is starting for a new barn although this barn wins at 42% off the claim. MINNESOTA MIRACLE is 3-for-5 on the Canterbury turf and makes his first start for Robertson after being claimed.

3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Erebuni (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-1

2: Gipsey Sorceress (Hamilton, Goberdhan) 124/12-1

3: Ornamental Iron (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

4: Bentley's Dream (R. Fuentes, Rarick) 124/8-1

5: M and M Girl (Valenzuela, Sanderson) 124/8-1

6: Fables Love Affair (Lopez, Williams) 124/3-1

7: She Began Again (L. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/2-1

ORNAMENTAL IRON drops in class and should be prominent early. Was claimed in last by high-percentage trainer and gets Negron, who was aboard her last win. SHE BEGAN AGAIN has been claimed seven times in her last 10 starts so there must be a lot to like. If the pace is hot, she'll be flying late. FABLES LOVE AFFAIR has two wins this meet and speed figures continue to improve.

4, 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Howmuchistoomuch (Wade, Tracy) 117/5-1

2: Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/4-1

3: Jewel Azul (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 117/12-1

4: Come On Sweet Pea (Quinonez, Biehler) 122/5-2

5: Sailing Along (Eikleberry, Bravo) 117/9-2

6: Trendy Neve (Hernandez, Padilla) 122/8-1

7: Imminent Threat (Goodwin, Robertson) 122/3-1

SAILING ALONG obviously doesn't like the slop with her three worst efforts coming on off-tracks but does she like the turf? Breeding suggests she will and should get a good trip with her tactical speed. IMMINENT THREAT has run some nice races and good speed figures on the lawn but needs a quick early pace. COME ON SWEET PEA drops in class and has been somewhat one-paced in her 2021 starts but may appreciate the surface change.

5. 11⁄16 miles. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: My Boy Lollipop (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/8-1

2: Last Promise (Lopez, Goberdhan) 124/15-1

3: My Cowboy (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/6-1

4: Papa Rizzo (Arroyo, Roberts) 119/10-1

5: Mesa Skyline (R. Fuentes, Lund) 124/10-1

6: Stitzy (Eikleberry, Berndt) 124/5-2

7: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/15-1

8: Ima Harley Too (Wade, Biehler) 124/4-1

9: Teddy Time (Negron, Kereluk) 124/12-1

10: Copper Fiddle (Hamilton, Broberg) 124/9-2

IMA HARLEY TOO has been solid in all three turf starts this year. In a field full of front runners/deep closers, he might be able to sit behind the speed and make first run before the closers. STITZY won last out and returns on seven days rest. If he can replicate that performance, he'll be tough. COPPER FIDDLE has nine in-the-money finishes on the turf but gets tough outside post.

6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Oxwood (Quinonez, Silva) 119/5-2

2: Youwonderwhyidrink (Arroyo, Bolinger) 119/8-1

3: Unbridled Shoes (Canchari, Loy) 124/10-1

4: Haven's Joy (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 119/7-2

5: Incrimination (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 124/6-1

6: R Deja Voo (Conning, Rickert) 124/20-1

7: Compellus (Eikleberry, Kenney) 119/5-1

8: Redoux (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/4-1

OXWOOD returns to the dirt which is where he posted his career-high speed figure. Raced wide in last on turf and gets the rail today with Quinonez in the saddle. HAVEN'S JOY could be the early pacesetter but has tried the lowest level multiple times with no success. Maybe gets brave today. INCRIMINATION drops in class but has shown nothing since returning from a long layoff. Is well-bred for the distance.

7. 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Wheelze Up (Vega, Olmstead) 124/8-1

2: Five Bar Fantasy (Harr, Livingston) 124/8-1

3: Hello Dottie (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-2

4: The405 (Martinez, Hybsha) 124/5-2

5: Shes Wheelie Fast (Pinon, Norton) 124/5-1

6: Drink Relentlessly (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/7-2

7: Not Hateful (Birzer, Stein) 124/10-1

8: Shesallours (Estrada, Addicott) 124/20-1

9: Already Gone (Goodwin, Livingston) 124/12-1

THE405 has been knocking at the door in last two. Jockey/trainer combo have won three of eight. Needs to break alertly. DRINK RELENTLESSLY has had five chances to break his maiden for Olmstead without success but speed figures are impressive. SHES WHEELIE FAST posted a nice speed figure two back and gets a jockey switch today.

8. 1889 Futurity. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $23,400.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Favorite Rambler (Valenzuela, Norton) 124/6-1

2: Relentless Dream (Martinez, Stein) 124/15-1

3: Ima Freighttrain B (Pinon, Johnson) 124/3-1

4: Mr Wicked Colors (Harr, Backhaus) 124/15-1

5: Deal Me a Jess (Estrada, Backhaus) 124/5-1

6: Maudest Maven (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/8-1

7: Runaway Separtely (Snodgrass, Norton) 124/6-1

8: Firstjesstothemoon (Frink, Backhaus) 124/10-1

9: Hastabetickled (Amaya, Johnson) 124/15-1

10: Gold Medal Soldier (Goodwin, Wilson) 124/4-1

GOLD MEDAL SOLDIER ripped off three in a row in North Dakota before losing last two. Ships south and gets new trainer and jockey. DEAL ME A JESS won two times at Fargo but when she raced at Canterbury in June she wasn't competitive. RUNAWAY SEPARTELY is another showing up from Fargo. Hard to gauge how the Fargo shippers compare.

9. Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $39,200.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Holy Storm (Martinez, Swan) 127/9-2

2: Fire N Guns (Eikleberry, Haglund) 127/4-1

3: Living in the Past (Birzer, Velazquez) 125/6-1

4: Dickey Bob (Escobedo, Olmstead) 127/6-5

5: Streak N Sparks (Estrada, Backhaus) 127/15-1

6: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson) 127/6-1

7: Jess a Lil Cash (Harr, Backhaus) 127/12-1

DICKEY BOB is a "horse for course" having won 11 of 18 at Canterbury. Won last out at Prairie Meadows before shipping. HOLY STORM has won $138K in his career but most of that was earned in distance races recently. Was favored down south in a prep before heading north. FIRE N GUNS beat the top pick in the Bob Morehouse Stakes in May but is unraced since, which is suspicious.

10. 330 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kowboy Alex (Escobedo, Wilson) 125/6-1

2: Find a Rider (Goodwin, Wilson) 127/8-5

3: Catch the Drama (Vega, McKinley) 1251/12-1

4: Gramma Annie (Harr, Livingston) 125/5-2

5: Leenas Last Call (Estrada, Backhaus) 125/15-1

6: Unafraid of Aj (Pinon, Haglund) 127/4-1

7: Streak N Bandito (Snodgrass, Haglund) 127/8-1

FIND A RIDER has had 10 opportunities but still searching for his maiden win. That's not a great sign but faces much softer here. GRAMMA ANNIE has speed figures that are in the vicinity but needs to improve. LEENAS LAST CALL hasn't shown much but only has had two starts and gets blinkers added today for the first time.