Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Thealligatorhunter (6th race). Value play of the day: Rusty Cage (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 5, (1,3,5,7,8/3/3,6/3,4/1,2,4,5,6), $50.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Don't Forget (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/9-2

2: Drena's Star (Wade, Diodoro) 122/8-5

3: Impact Player (Eikleberry, Tracy) 124/3-1

4: Keller's Gold (Valenzuela, Moreno) 122/6-1

5: Minister of Soul (L. Fuentes, Martinez) 122/5-2

DRENA'S STAR tried the turf unsuccessfully in a stakes race last out but returns to preferred surface. Has early speed and will dare the others to catch him. IMPACT PLAYER is in good form with back-to-back victories at Prairie Meadows. Has speed but not as much as the top pick and will be tested for class. DON'T FORGET is the "other" Diodoro and if others challenge the speed of the top pick, it may set up perfectly for his late kick.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shakes Creek (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/5-2

2: Kinetic Swagger (Wade, Robertson) 124/7-2

3: Chest Candy (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 124/6-1

4: Can Imagine (Harr, Cline) 124/10-1

5: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/2-1

6: Mithqaal (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/5-1

KINETIC SWAGGER appears to prefer firm turf and has caught good turf in last two. A firm course and a change to Wade could be the winning combination. SHAKES CREEK won for Broberg three back and then was claimed away but immediately claimed back which is a sign of confidence. NOBLE PURSUIT won four straight on the turf at Turf Paradise before shipping north, has yet to regain that form.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fortheloveoflydia (Wade, Robertson) 119/5-2

2: Hot Habanero (Arroyo, Sweere) 119/20-1

3: Le Tub (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

4: Just Plain Pretty (Chirinos, Robertson) 119/4-1

5: Lady Churchill (Hamilton, Scherer) 119/8-1

6: Brahms Is Who (R. Fuentes, Tranquilino) 124/8-1

7: Karalinka (Mawing, Garrett) 119/5-1 LADY CHURCHILL broke slowly and never got involved in her career debut on the dirt. Is bred to be a turf sprinter and should show improvement second out. FORTHELOVEOFLYDIA could be the controlling speed but must break alertly to hold her inside position as the first turn approaches quickly. LE TUB has not been seen in almost a year but was competitive in California in turf sprints. May need a race.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Getcha (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/5-2

2: Guest Check (Lopez, Lund) 119/10-1

3: Shakelas Destiny (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/7-2

4: Roverton (Wade, Rengstorf) 119/5-1

5: Me and Rose (Eikleberry, Scherer) 119/4-1

6: Has the Glory (Harr, Wiley) 124/12-1

7: Honey's Cowboy Sox (Butler, Rhone) 119/15-1

8: Boom Truck (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 119/5-1

GETCHA has sprinted twice and should appreciate the added distance. Drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming. BOOM TRUCK is bred to run forever and was claimed last out by high-percentage barn. Should sit just off the pace. ME AND ROSE woke up after dropping significantly in class. Should be forwardly placed.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotfoot (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/9-2

2: Giant Gamble (Juarez Jr., Donlin Jr.) 124/5-1

3: Rocktizway (Hamilton, Velazquez) 124/8-1

4: St. Biretta (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/12-1

5: C Dub (Wade, Diodoro) 124/3-1

6: P Club (Harr, Kenney) 124/10-1

7: Epic Drama (Eikleberry, Sanderson) 124/4-1

8: Rusty Cage (Negron, Litfin) 124/15-1

9: Company Store (Eikleberry, Richard) 124/9-2

10: Superior's Boy (Quinonez, Biehler) 124/6-1

RUSTY CAGE broke slowly last time losing all chance but usually shows early speed. Returns to a turf sprint where he ran competitively last year. Must break alertly. C DUB has two victories and has hit the board in all his local starts. Has tried turf sprints twice with some success. HOTFOOT has six career wins at this distance but has struggled to find that winning form this year. Third race in the Cappellucci barn.

6 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Out Run'm (Negron, Rampadarat) 117/30-1

2: Bayou Benny (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 122/3-1

3: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/3-5

4: Sota King (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 117/8-1

5: Kid's Inheritance (Hamilton, Berndt) 122/5-1

6: Last Martini (Lopez, Biehler) 122/15-1

THEALLIGATORHUNTER gained experience in last racing around two turns and against older multiple-time winners. Has tactical speed and returns to three-year-olds only. BAYOU BENNY caught an off-track in last and could be the controlling speed. KID'S INHERITANCE has two wins around two turns. If a speed duel materializes, he could pass many of them.

7 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

2: Hunter's Magic (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 117/30-1

3: Star of the North (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/3-5

4: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/8-1

5: Maiden Rock (Wade, Riecken) 122/20-1

6: Hell of the North (Butler, Rhone) 122/7-2

7: That Would Be Nice (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

STAR OF THE NORTH has won seven in a row and hasn't really been tested. Still question if this is her optimum distance. HELL OF THE NORTH is bred to appreciate longer. Will stalk the top pick and hope she falters. HUNTER'S MAGIC has closed ground in the stretch in both starts.

8 Wally's Choice Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Zoe's Delight (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 120/8-1

2: Twoko Bay (Hamilton, Scherer) 118/6-1

3: Drop of Golden Sun (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 120/5-2

4: Cinco Star (Chirinos, Robertson) 124/9-5

5: Dame Plata (Eikleberry, Bravo) 120/4-1

6: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson) 118/15-1

7: Minnesota Miracle (Wade, Robertson) 118/8-1

DROP OF GOLDEN SUN caught an off track last out and battled for the lead through fast fractions. CINCO STAR beat the top pick in last when getting a perfect setup in the mud. ZOE'S DELIGHT should work a good trip on the rail with his tactical speed. Can lead or stalk the pace.

9 Glitter Star Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson) 118/2-1

2: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson) 124/6-5

3: Timber Lady (Mawing, Bedford) 118/30-1

4: Defend the Rose (Negron, Robertson) 118/8-1

5: Shabam (Wade, Robertson) 120/9-2

6: Hotasapistol (Eikleberry, Stuart) 118/6-1

READY TO RUNAWAY will likely get a beneficial trip sitting behind the early speed. She is one of four from the Robertson barn so the race goes through that barn. CLICKBAIT has finished just in front of and just behind the top pick this year. HOTASAPISTOL upset at a big price in her last and stretches out.

10 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Liberti (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/5-2

2: Corona White Socks (Goodwin, Swan) 125/7-2

3: Relentless Streak (Harr, Stein) 125/12-1

4: Lethal Timber (Valenzuela, Norton) 125/6-1

5: Jess a Lil Cash (Estrada, Backhaus) 127/10-1

6: Dugan Chapel Baby (Martinez, Hybsha) 125/9-2

7: Lota Beau (Packer, Hybsha) 125/12-1

8: Shrimpee (Vega, Stein) 125/5-1

LIBERTI is third off the layoff and has been close in her last two. CORONA WHITE SOCKS has two wins at Canterbury and has been facing better. SHRIMPEE has two wins and a second in three starts this meet but steps up in class.

11 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Carl D (Snodgrass, Livingston) 125/6-1

2: Chicks Want Hayes (Martinez, Hybsha) 127/8-5

3: Streakin Cornado (Goodwin, Livingston) 125/5-2

4: One Wicked Brew (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/7-2

5: Frosted Flakes (Harr, Livingston) 125/9-2

CHICKS WANT HAYES ran well off the bench in last and her speed figures dominate this field. Could improve in second start locally. ONE WICKED BREW has four career starts and started slowly in three of them. Must break alertly to be in the mix. STREAKIN CORNADO broke tardily on the rail in seasonal debut. Might improve with experience.