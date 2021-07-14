Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Hell of the North (2nd race). Value play of the day: Firstmate (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,2/7/1,4,5,7,8,9/3,5,6/6,7,8), $54.

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: My Dominator (Valenzuela, Riecken) 119/8-1

2: Star Mission (Mawing, Wolff) 119/12-1

3: Soviet (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/5-1

4: Stone Secret (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

5: Go for a Ride (Eikleberry, Martinez) 124/2-1

6: Own the Town (R. Fuentes, Richard) 119/6-1

7: Toil and Trouble (Wade, Lawrence) 119/9-2

STONE SECRET returns to the dirt after an attempt on the grass versus better. His race two back was a nice second and Rengstorf remains hot. GO FOR A RIDE also drops down the claiming ladder but has not hit the board on the dirt in his career and hasn't won since October 2019. He'll need to lean on his class. SOVIET broke his maiden against special weights last fall at Hawthorne but hasn't regained that form.

2. Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State Bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Star of the North (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/6-5

2: Sailing Along (R. Fuentes, Bravo) 122/9-2

3: Hell of the North (Butler, Rhone) 122/2-1

4: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/4-1

5: Rozey Cheeks (Valenzuela, Bravo) 122/12-1

HELL OF THE NORTH has been in really good form since the start of the meet beating open company last time out. Her tactical speed gives her options. STAR OF THE NORTH has done little wrong since the career debut rattling off five in a row. She's been well spotted racing only against restricted types but hard to argue with the results. OWEN'S PLEASURE will be flying late with her patented closing kick if the pace collapses in front of her.

3. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Princesa Del Sol (Lara, Silva) 124/12-1

2: What Now My Love (Harr, Spencer) 124/12-1

3: Faded Rose (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/15-1

4: Knight's Honor (R. Fuentes, Richard) 119/6-1

5: Lilfeatheredindian (Arroyo, Bethke) 119/12-1

6: Gotham City Queen (Lindsay, Silva) 124/9-2

7: Shedialed Burreaux (Negron, Flores) 119/5-1

8: Cynical Girl (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 124/5-2

9: Winnager (Wade, Robertson) 124/7-2

KNIGHT'S HONOR ran very nicely in her last trying the grass for the first time. Showed good early speed before tiring late but could make another step forward as an improving three-year-old. GOTHAM CITY QUEEN was competitive last time out losing a close one. Trying to regain her 2020 form. CYNICAL GIRL does her best running on the lead but hasn't had the lead since her maiden breaking win.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/2-1

2: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/3-1

3: Last Promise (Hernandez, Goberdhan) 124/10-1

4: Camps Bay (Wade, Diodoro) 124/6-1

5: More Than A. P. (Juarez Jr., Rarick) 124/4-1

6: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson) 124/15-1

7: Libertarian (L. Fuentes, Van Winkle) 124/9-2

CANDY COVE tries hard every time and has nine career wins to prove it. Has faced some nice ones in his three local starts and gets some class relief today. JERRYS PRIDENJOY has been claimed by some of the best claiming trainers around in his last 12 races but hasn't won during that period. CAMPS BAY will be closing late if the pace is hot and the Wade/Diodoro combo can't be dismissed right now.

5. Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magician's Holiday (Butler, Rengstorf) 122/8-1

2: Westa Waverly (Wade, Rosin) 122/12-1

3: Kid's Inheritance (Hamilton, Berndt) 122/9-2

4: Bayou Benny (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 122/9-5

5: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Westermann) 122/15-1

6: Golden Gulley (Juarez Jr., Capuano) 122/8-1

7: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/8-5

THEALLIGATORHUNTER has looked great since returning to Canterbury. Has experience and the outside post to take advantage of his tactical running style. BAYOU BENNY freaked in his career debut getting the lead early and winning by 12 lengths. Will be tested today with other speed in the race and takes on multiple winners. KID'S INHERITANCE cuts back in distance and will be there if the speed collapses late.

6. Ralph Strangis Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Drop of Golden Sun (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

2: Fireman Oscar (Butler, Van Winkle) 124/8-1

3: Mr. Jagermeister (R. Fuentes, Lund) 124/9-2

4: Cinco Star (Chirinos, Robertson) 124/5-2

5: Dame Plata (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/5-1

6: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mawing, Rhone) 124/20-1

7: Hot Shot Kid (Canchari, Robertson) 124/6-1

8: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer) 118/10-1

9: Zoe's Delight (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 120/15-1

DAME PLATA has lost to many of these but those were on the dirt and today is turf. He appears to be the most reliable closer in a race filled with speed types. CINCO STAR has two wins/two seconds in four starts on the grass including a second place in the Mystic Lake Mile but needs the lead to be most effective and that could be a challenge here. DROP OF GOLDEN SUN has a tremendous heart and fights to the wire, but grass might not be his preferred surface.

7. Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Defend the Rose (Negron, Robertson) 124/12-1

2: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson) 124/3-1

3: Shabam (Canchari, Robertson) 118/10-1

4: Diva de Kela (Lopez, Biehler) 118/30-1

5: Firstmate (Wade, Lund) 124/5-1

6: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson) 124/5-2

7: Two Be Royal (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 118/20-1

8: Grand Prize (Eikleberry, Berndt) 120/6-1

9: Double Bee Sting (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/15-1

10: Rush Hour Traffic (R. Fuentes, Scherer) 124/12-1

11: Rental Pool (Juarez Jr., Sterling Jr.) 118/12-1

FIRSTMATE returns to defend her title. Does her best running on the grass and is third off the layoff. Seems to be a lot of early speed to set up late closing kick. SHABAM likes the surface and has faced two next-out winners in past two. Robertson may have claimed her with this race in mind. CLICKBAIT has done little wrong with eight top-two finishes in 10 starts, but this might not be her ideal surface.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cintarosa Ranch (Lindsay, Silva) 124/15-1

2: I'm a Special Star (Harr, Cline) 119/12-1

3: No Mo Hooch (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/10-1

4: Demigod (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/20-1

5: Kierkegaard (Negron, Williams) 124/8-1

6: Rusty Cage (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 124/5-1

7: Deuce (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

8: Outerbanks (Lara, Silva) 124/9-2

9: Master Guns (Chirinos, Robertson) 124/4-1

10: Riding the Train (Lopez, Spencer) 124/12-1

DEUCE has speed and is well-bred for the distance. Was rained off the turf in last but gets back on today for Wade/Diodoro. RUSTY CAGE has had some competitive tries on the surface without winning and Litfin is good in this situation. OUTERBANKS broke her maiden on the surface three back at Sam Houston. Tried against tougher on dirt in last two but gets back to the lawn today.

9. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gramma Annie (Snodgrass, Livingston) 125/12-1

2: Kowboy Alex (Esqueda, Wilson) 125/20-1

3: Liquors Quiker (Martinez, Stein) 125/15-1

4: Karls Dirt Surfin (Pinon, Weidner) 125/15-1

5: Pappy Boyington (Harr, Livingston) 125/4-1

6: Streak N Bandito (Frink, Haglund) 127/9-2

7: Unafraid of Aj (Williams, Haglund) 127/10-1

8: Game Gone West (Valenzuela, Flores) 125/5-2

9: Find a Rider (Goodwin, Wilson) 127/8-1

10: Catch the Drama (Hernandez, McKinley) 125/5-1

GAME GONE WEST lost a close one last time out after losing his footing at the break. Getting off the rail might help too. FIND A RIDER is third off the layoff and ran some nice speed figures here last summer. PAPPY BOYINGTON has had three starts at the meet and has had an improved finish each time.

10. North Star State Derby. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Furiousity (Packer, Hybsha) 125/8-1

2: Western Reserve (Martinez, Hardy) 125/4-1

3: Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/9-5

4: Living in the Past (Pinon, Velazquez) 125/8-1

5: Corona White Socks (Goodwin, Swan) 125/9-2

6: Change N Gears (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/5-2

JESS ROCKET MAN won easier than it looked in seasonal debut at Canterbury. If he improves off the local prep, he'll be tough to catch. CHANGE N GEARS is the "other" Olmstead and is third off the layoff. Was probably pointing to this race. WESTERN RESERVE raced well here last summer. Expecting improvement off local start.

11. 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hes a Terror (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/7-2

2: Apollitical Stunner (Smith, Johnson) 125/8-1

3: Haute Wagon (Harr, Hanson) 127/10-1

4: Fdd Texas Tea (Packer, Hybsha) 127/6-1

5: Jess One Lane (Frink, Hanson) 125/5-1

6: Ramacin Ranger (Goodwin, Michel-Valverde) 125/12-1

7: Features Finest Kind (Martinez, Hardy) 127/9-2

8: Relentless Seis (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/5-2

RELENTLESS SEIS tries to go back-to-back after winning from the rail last time out. Has a good record at Canterbury. APOLLITICAL STUNNER captured a Futurity win here last summer and had a useful prep at Prairie Meadows in last. HES A TERROR lost to the top pick in last after a slow start. Could reverse that result with a clean break.

12. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Corazon D Capo (Goodwin, Andazola) 125/5-1

2: Flirt With a Hottie (Harr, Chavers Jr.) 125/3-1

3: Eyem Miss Exposition (Frink, Sheehan) 125/12-1

4: Beyond the Boundry (Williams, Haglund) 125/12-1

5: Anthropologi (Esqueda, Holdaway) 127/4-1

6: Wit K O (Pinon, Weidner) 127/6-1

7: Cute Lil Candy Girl (Smith, Johnson) 125/2-1

CUTE LIL CANDY GIRL was competitive at the ultra-tough Los Alamitos meet last fall then had a prep down south to prepare for this start. ANTHROPOLOGI posted a nice speed figure at Prairie Meadows last summer but as a four-year-old, what is her upside? FLIRT WITH A HOTTIE was close in a couple at Arapahoe last summer but takes a step up in class here.