Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Thatsafactjack (2nd race). Value play of the day: Runaway Harry (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,5/9/2,5,6,7,9/1,9/1,2,4,5,7), $50.

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pretty Sweet (Canchari, Robertson) 122/9-2

2: Princess Livia (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/2-1

3: Someone Said So (Eikleberry, Rosin) 117/8-1

4: Ice Pop (Negron, Diodoro) 124/9-5

5: Ornamental Iron (Wade, Richard) 122/4-1

6: Remarkable Charm (Harr, Roberts) 122/15-1

ICE POP has been unbeatable recently and looks to be the speed of the speed. Cuts back one-furlong since her last victory which is right in her wheelhouse. PRINCESS LIVIA is coming off two straight wins and two straight claims. Hasn't been seen in six months and does her best running when on the lead and that may not happen today. PRETTY SWEET faced softer in last and is lacking experience but obviously has talent.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chess Master (Wade, Raven) 124/3-1

2: Wake Up Call (Juarez, Jr., Flores) 124/10-1

3: Last Promise (Lara, Goberdhan) 124/15-1

4: Skippy's Strike (Butler, Raven) 124/8-1

5: Royal Privacy (Negron, Richard) 124/6-1

6: Keller's Gold (L. Fuentes, Moreno) 124/10-1

7: Thatsafactjack (Eikleberry, Tracy) 124/9-5

8: Ray's Angel (Quinonez, Troy Bethke) 124/9-2

THATSAFACTJACK is in great form and seems to relish turf sprints. Has enough early speed to be forwardly paced and the ideal post position to work out a good trip. CHESS MASTER gets the tough rail draw in a field full of speed. Must break alertly to hold his position or he could be compromised. RAY'S ANGEL ran a very nice race here last summer at this distance. Third off the layoff and Quinonez is up.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Truly Bling (R. Fuentes, Roberts) 122/15-1

2: Wyoming Conquest (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/5-1

3: Sizzling Evening (Mawing, Garrett) 122/6-1

4: Florida Two Step (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/5-2

5: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick) 117/2-1

6: Zorich (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/4-1

7: Touchdown Redskins (Juarez Jr., Woolley Jr.) 122/15-1

BLAME BISHOP loves the Canterbury surface finishing in the top two in four-of-seven starts. Seems to be feeling good as indicated by his July 20 bullet workout. WYOMING CONQUEST is starting for the third time since being claimed by Rengstorf. Expecting an improved effort if he breaks well. ZORICH has struggled since his meet debut victory. Drops to his lowest level and cuts back in distance.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runaway Harry (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 119/6-1

2: Soul Coaxing (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/5-1

3: Oxwood (Lara, Silva) 119/15-1

4: Tenor (Wade, Diodoro) 119/5-2

5: Smarty Alex (Quinonez, Heitzmann) 124/10-1

6: Flimflam Man (L. Fuentes, Rosin) 119/12-1

7: Mo More (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/8-1

8: Coastal Waters (R. Fuentes, Lund) 119/4-1

9: A Rose for Raven (Butler, Raven) 119/6-1

RUNAWAY HARRY ran a nice race in his debut battling for the lead early before tiring. That's a great sign since she's bred to run long on the turf. Should improve today with surface switch. TENOR was a high-priced auction purchase and makes her debut for Diodoro. Has had starts for two high percentage trainers with no results. A ROSE FOR RAVEN gets second time Lasix and has had two nice showings on the sod. Gets the outside post in a competitive field.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hi Ho Cheerio (R. Fuentes, Lund) 122/10-1

2: Ghostly Who (Lara, Silva) 122/9-2

3: Man U (Conning, Biehler) 122/8-1

4: Parolee (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/15-1

5: Unleash the Beast (Negron, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

6: Calculating King (Canchari, Robertson) 122/5-2

7: Awesome Emmit (Juarez Jr., Donlin) 122/12-1

8: Two the Punch (Butler, Rarick) 122/12-1

9: Libertarian (L. Fuentes, Bolinger) 122/15-1

10: Sorriso (Lull, Silva Jr.) 122/8-1

UNLEASH THE BEAST is a "horse for course" having won seven times at Canterbury. Tried the turf two back and then headed south for a try at Prairie Meadows. Back where he belongs today. HI HO CHEERIO likes the distance and gets the rail draw. Cuts back in distance and will try to wear them down late. CALCULATING KING has been first or second in last six starts. Joins the Robertson barn for the first time.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Edgie Reggie (Wade, Rengstorf) 119/8-1

2: Captain Drake (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/6-1

3: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone) 124/3-1

4: Talent and Tricks (Mawing, McDaniel) 124/15-1

5: Bobby Boots (Juarez Jr., Richard) 124/8-1

6: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, Fisichello) 124/12-1

7: Yesteryear (Lara, Stuart) 124/12-1

8: San Valentino (Vega, Riecken) 124/15-1

9: Thick Haze (L. Fuentes, Westermann) 119/4-1

10: Vivo (Eikleberry, Bravo) 119/9-2

THICK HAZE has speed figures on the dirt that fit and breeding suggests he should adore the grass. Has enough early speed to navigate a good trip from a tough post. BOBBY BOOTS will most likely be alone on the lead and his only start on the grass was against open company. HOLD THE SPICE has had many chances but does have a turf win and will be flying late.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Demigod (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/20-1

2: Master Guns (Canchari, Robertson) 124/5-1

3: No Mo Hooch (Harr, Stuart) 124/12-1

4: I'm a Special Star (Quinonez, Cline) 119/15-1

5: Outerbanks (Lara, Silva) 124/6-1

6: Illuminati (R. Fuentes, Lund) 124/8-1

7: Crime Spree (Negron, Heitzmann) 119/7-2

8: Wenyen (Eikleberry, Eikleberry) 124/4-1

9: Tequila Time (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 119/9-2

10: Whata Show Off (Williams, Litfin) 124/12-1

OUTERBANKS chased a lone speed in last and wasn't able to get there in the mud. Returns to the distance/surface where he broke his maiden first-out. CRIME SPREE never ran last time out but that was a large field and he had an outside post. Expecting improvement third off the layoff. TEQUILA TIME broke his maiden two back at this distance but not sure that was the toughest field.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Added Diamonds (Butler, Rhone) 124/9-2

2: Adrianna Joy (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/5-2

3: Give Em Shade (Harr, Wiley) 124/8-1

4: Honors Honor (Juarez Jr., Wiley) 124/15-1

5: Tika Toy (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/20-1

6: Surely a Legend (Vega, Donlin Jr.) 124/15-1

7: Diggs Won (Mawing, Peters) 119/30-1

8: All Sing Baby (Arroyo, Bethke) 114/20-1

9: Runaway A. Train (Lopez, Robertson) 119/4-1

10: Reese C (Eikleberry, Donlin) 119/5-1

11: Ringaroundtherosie (Wade, Williams) 119/10-1

12: Hot Habanero (Negron, Sweere) 124/30-1

RUNAWAY A. TRAIN had two competitive races last summer as a 2-year-old but has yet to find that form in 2021. Guessing the drop in class is the key. ADDED DIAMONDS has speed and the rail so expecting Butler to gun for the lead, however, she's had nine starts and is a 5-year-old so not a lot of upside here. ADRIANNA JOY drops steeply in class but her lack of speed is a detriment. If the pace collapses, she may get a piece.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Wompus (Arroyo, Bolinger) 119/10-1

2: Joe Jackson (Lull, Kereluk) 124/5-2

3: Tapsolute (Lara, Goberdhan) 124/6-1

4: Off Sixes (R. Fuentes, Broberg) 124/9-2

5: Cimpl Man (Quinonez, Cappellucci) 124/7-2

6: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson) 124/12-1

7: Smok'n Policy (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/4-1

8: Danz a Rebel (Juarez Jr., Bolinger) 124/15-1

OFF SIXES makes his first start for the Broberg barn off the claim. Trying to recapture the form he displayed this spring at Oaklawn. His tactical speed is an asset. CIMPL MAN beat the top pick last out and gets Quinonez up for the first time. Cappellucci is starting to heat up again. JOE JACKSON is the morning line favorite but has yet to attempt two-turns in his 39-race career. Hmmm?

10 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scouts On Fire (Pinon, Stein) 124/5-1

2: Quicksilver Girl (Birzer, Olmstead) 124/6-1

3: Jj Exel (Herman, Sheehan) 124/12-1

4: Drink Relentlessly (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/5-2

5: Good Win Nic (Goodwin, Livingston) 124/12-1

6: The405 (Martinez, Hybsha) 124/4-1

7: Already Gone (Harr, Livingston) 124/12-1

8: Shes Wheelie Fast (Snodgrass, Norton) 124/3-1

DRINK RELENTLESSLY has improved his placing in each start for top connections. The 250-yard distance in last was probably a tad short for his liking. SHES WHEELIE FAST faced winners in last two that came back to win again. Speed figures continue to improve. QUICKSILVER GIRL was bet down in debut. Expecting an improved effort today.

11 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kowboy Alex (Escobedo, Wilson) 125/20-1

2: Streak N Bandito (Frink, Haglund) 127/12-1

3: Catch the Drama (Hernandez, McKinley) 125/10-1

4: Gramma Annie (Snodgrass, Livingston) 125/15-1

5: Beyond the Boundry (Eikleberry, Haglund) 125/12-1

6: Find a Rider (Goodwin, Wilson) 127/9-2

7: Karls Dirt Surfin (Pinon, Weidner) 125/15-1

8: Queen of Da Nort (Navarrete Jr., Hardy) 125/6-1

9: Pappy Boyington (Harr, Livingston) 125/3-1

10: Lady Capo (Martinez, Hardy) 125/5-2

LADY CAPO starts for the third time as a 3-year-old. Gets off the rail for the Hall of Fame trainer Hardy. FIND A RIDER caught an off-track in last but produced some speed figures last year that would put him in the mix. PAPPY BOYINGTON woke up in last with Harr aboard. Can he continue his steady improvement?

12 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eos One Chance Fancy (Martinez, Hardy) 125/8-1

2: Furiousity (Packer, Hybsha) 125/5-1

3: Game Gone West (Goodwin, Flores) 125/6-1

4: Db Quick Sam (Snodgrass, Livingston) 127/10-1

5: Moonin the Class (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/4-1

6: Johnee B (Pinon, Weidner) 127/10-1

7: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston) 127/9-2

8: Living in the Past (Birzer, Velazquez) 125/5-2

FURIOUSITY needs a fast track. If you throw out her off-track starts, she has one win and three seconds in four races. Has enough speed to be involved early. LIVING IN THE PAST beat the top pick in last but that was his best race in quite a while. EOS ONE CHANCE FANCY only has three races and as a 3-year-old, has some upside.