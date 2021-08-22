Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Pretti Ta Kela (1st race). Value play of the day: Hurts So Bad (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (6/1,3,4,7,9/1,3,9/1,4/1,4,6), $45.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She Glitters (Arroyo, Bethke) 114/10-1

2: Pretti Ta Kela (Canchari, Robertson) 119/9-5

3: Boozin At Bozos (Quinonez, Riecken) 124/7-2

4: Princesa Del Sol (Valenzuela, Silva) 124/8-1

5: Me Say So (Eikleberry, Rhone) 119/9-2

6: Vikkis Rockstar (Wade, Silva) 119/5-2

PRETTI TA KELA ran fast speed figures last year as a 2-year-old but has yet to find that form this year. Drops from allowance to claiming which should help her confidence. VIKKIS ROCKSTAR has raced her last two on the lawn but returns to dirt today. Showed speed against better and gets a favorable outside post. BOOZIN AT BOZOS drops to her lowest level and will be closing ground late if the pace is hot.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two by Two (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 122/5-2

2: American Made (Eikleberry, Woolley Jr.) 122/10-1

3: Cernan (Wade, Diodoro) 122/2-1

4: Days of Glory (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/5-1

5: Make Me Blush (L. Fuentes, Rarick) 122/4-1

6: Tapage (Negron, Richard) 122/9-2

7: Northcut (Hernandez, Danger) 122/9-2

CERNAN makes his second start for the high percentage Diodoro. Has two wins and three seconds at this distance and his workouts indicate he's ready after a six-week break. DAYS OF GLORY, the "other" Diodoro, ships up from Louisiana. Questioning why shipping this late in the meet but Diodoro can do no wrong lately. MAKE ME BLUSH is bred to love the grass and the distance but both are new for him.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saved by Zero (Valenzuela, Pfeifer) 124/8-1

2: Company Store (Negron, Richard) 124/9-2

3: Discreet Tiger (Canchari, Robertson) 124/8-5

4: Fender Bender (L. Fuentes, Sheehan) 124/5-2

5: Rolls Royce Deal (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/4-1

6: Ronnie Cloud (Arroyo, Holdaway) 119/12-1

COMPANY STORE wants a fast track after two tries on the turf and one on a muddy track. Was trapped on the rail through fast fractions in last. Hoping for a soft early pace today. DISCREET TIGER takes a steep drop down the claiming ladder for Robertson and may be alone on the lead. FENDER BENDER tried to get the lead last time out which isn't his preferred running style. Will try to sit off the pace and make a late run.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 118/7-2

2: Cake Stomper (Canchari, Silva) 118/12-1

3: That's Not Funny (Hamilton, Berndt) 118/8-1

4: Dynamometer (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/6-1

5: Yo Dawg (Eikleberry, Berndt) 118/2-1

6: Hurts So Bad (Wade, Robertson) 118/4-1

7: Magic Revolution (Harr, Bethke) 118/20-1

8: Thirsty Kiss (L. Fuentes, Martinez) 118/12-1

9: Seeking Splendor (Valenzuela, Silva) 118/12-1

HURTS SO BAD was bet in his career debut but broke tardily on the rail and was playing catchup throughout. Stretches out to a surface and distance he should relish. YO DAWG was impressive on debut at Arlington. Makes sense to ship since there are some nice state restricted races in the near future. BENS MALICE closed a lot of ground in the stretch in first start. Both siblings loved the lawn so wouldn't be surprised if he improves on the surface.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jimmie T (Canchari, Litfin) 124/4-1

2: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

3: Deuce (Wade, Diodoro) 124/3-1

4: Show Business (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/6-1

5: Muskyman (Negron, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

6: Oil Colony (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 124/15-1

7: Stone Secret (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/8-1

8: Boss Hugo (Valenzuela, Lawrence) 124/8-1

9: Mischievous Mo (L. Fuentes, Schindler) 124/9-2

10: Prince Leo (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 124/12-1

DEUCE exits a race with three next out winners and cuts his claiming price in half. Speed figures are good for the level and he will be prominent early. JIMMIE T showed courage in his last race getting involved in a speed duel early and battling late all the way to the wire. Cuts back in distance and gets the rail. MISCHIEVOUS MO has been competitive in his last three dirt races but may prefer two turns.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: A Rose for Raven (Butler, Raven) 119/8-1

2: Hpnotiq Rhythm (R. Fuentes, Lund) 119/15-1

3: Super Constitution (Canchari, Robertson) 124/7-2

4: Go Speed Racer Go (Negron, Silva) 119/5-1

5: Star Mission (Hernandez, Wolff) 119/20-1

6: Bugler (Eikleberry, Kenney) 119/12-1

7: Xtreme Mayhem (Evans, Robertson) 119/8-1

8: Mark in Greeley (L. Fuentes, Silva) 124/10-1

9: Samyaza (Hamilton, Robertson) 119/4-1

10: Doodle Time (Wade, Lawrence) 124/6-1

11: Pintxos (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 124/12-1

A ROSE FOR RAVEN is an improving 3-year-old who broke his maiden easily last time out on the grass from an outside post. Gets the rail today and has tactical speed. SAMYAZA has produced three nice races on the Canterbury lawn this meet. Can go for the lead or stalk depending how he breaks from the gate. SUPER CONSTITUITION showed speed first time on the turf in last. Impeccably bred for the grass so let's give him another try.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lasting Influence (Lopez, Rarick) 124/5-2

2: Gio's Lil Angel (Eikleberry, Silva) 124/10-1

3: Gp's Amazing Grace (Canchari, Swan) 124/9-2

4: Mocha Kiss (Harr, Stuart) 124/2-1

5: Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela, Moreno) 124/12-1

6: Giggles and Smoke (Quinonez, Anderson) 124/5-1

7: Cheverie (Negron, Bolinger) 124/8-1

MOCHA KISS was reclaimed in last by Stuart after losing her via claim two back. Must have wanted her back for a reason and Harr returns to ride and she knows the horse well. LASTING INFLUENCE tries a route on the dirt for the first time in her career and breeding indicates she'll appreciate it. High percentage train is always dangerous. GIGGLES AND SMOKE has four career wins but has never tried the distance and faces tougher today.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: In the Red (R. Fuentes, Pierce) 122/6-1

2: Moreisbetter (Wade, Diodoro) 122/9-2

3: Diva de Kela (Quinonez, Biehler) 122/6-1

4: Defend the Rose (Negron, Robertson) 122/4-1

5: Wildly Dramatic (Lopez, Biehler) 119/12-1

6: Winnager (Canchari, Robertson) 124/5-2

7: A Roze and Wine (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/7-2

IN THE RED drops in class and gets the rail. Should let the speed develop in front of her and patiently wait to make a late move. DEFEND THE ROSE has quality speed and cuts back in distance but there is an abundance of speed in here and she'll have to work to get the lead. WINNAGER has raced exclusively in turf sprints in her last 10 with mixed results. Won her last impressively but can she go back-to-back?