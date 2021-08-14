Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Natural Chill (4th race). Value play of the day: Jo Dee's Angel (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (5/2,4,7,8,11,12/7,8,10,11/2,3,5,6/8), $48.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wildcat Sky (Harr, Livingston) 118/12-1

2: Road Trip (Negron, Richard) 118/10-1

3: Red Wave (Quinonez, Robertson) 118/6-1

4: Xavey Dave (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/9-2

5: Saint Charles (Eikleberry, Richard) 118/7-2

6: King of the Kids (Butler, Berndt) 118/5-2

7: Silent Sailor (Wade, Biehler) 118/4-1

8: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Livingston) 118/12-1

XAVEY DAVE is a sibling of Minnesota great Hot Shot Kid and is trained by Robertson who also trains his famous brother. Bullet workout from the gate on July 19 indicates readiness. KING OF THE KIDS has a steady string of workouts for Berndt who wins at 25% with first time starters. His sibling, Firstmate, won first out by nine lengths in a stakes race. SAINT CHARLES also has some nice workouts in preparation for his career debut and the aggressive Eikleberry is aboard.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tapage (Negron, Richard) 122/8-1

2: Beat the Heat (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 122/6-1

3: Lord Dragon (Wade, Richard) 122/9-5

4: Codetowin (Eikleberry, Arnett) 122/5-2

5: Market Analysis (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/4-1

6: Central Park (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/5-1

MARKET ANALYSIS challenged for the lead in last before tiring late against a salty field. Switches back to Quinonez who was the pilot for his back-to-back wins prior to last. LORD DRAGON won the Brooks Fields stakes two back in the slop before trying the turf in the Mystic Lake Mile. Back to his preferred surface and distance today. CODETOWIN had a nice second on opening night sprinting before heading south and trying a couple at Prairie Meadows. His speed figures are comparable.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dusty Princess (Canchari, Anderson) 124/10-1

2: Giveitsomewellie (Juarez Jr., Rengstorf) 124/7-2

3: Unchaining Melody (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-2

4: Superstar Bea (Quinonez, Robertson) 124/4-1

5: Tourist Like Me (Lopez, Shephard) 124/15-1

6: Kimberly Frances (Valenzuela, Riecken) 124/12-1

7: Bella Figura (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/6-1

8: Lila's Lucky Lady (Lindsay, Biehler) 124/10-1

9: Western Berlin (Arroyo, Tranquilino) 119/8-1

GIVEITSOMEWELLIE makes her second start for Rengstorf after breaking slowly and having to check in her last. Had to run hard for the last four furlongs and was still battling at the end. UNCHAINING MELODY drops in class for Diodoro. Hasn't visited the winners circle since May 2020 but the class relief may wake her up. WESTERN BERLIN starts for only the second time since September 2019 but her seasonal debut was impressive. Will be on the lead but how long will she last?

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Top Dog (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 119/5-2

2: J J's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley) 124/5-1

3: Warbucks (Valenzuela, Stuart) 119/8-1

4: Holdentight (Juarez Jr., Bethke) 119/10-1

5: Natural Chill (Quinonez, Robertson) 119/3-1

6: Deputy Law (Lopez, Biehler) 119/15-1

7: Tapit Sam (R. Fuentes, Litfin) 119/15-1

8: Heavenly Gazebo (Lindsay, Tranquilino) 119/12-1

9: Weareinittowinit (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/15-1

10: Wind of Discretion (Butler, Rhone) 124/8-1

NATURAL CHILL has shown early speed in both starts and gets a favorable post after two tough post position draws. The cut back in distance should help. TOP DOG lacks the speed of the top pick and draws the rail so he'll need to break alertly to hold that position. DEPUTY LAW debuted with speed on the rail before he tired badly. Second start with experience should be more professional.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan) 118/15-1

2: Off Ramp (Valenzuela, Rosin) 118/6-1

3: Indomitable Oma (Williams, Swan) 118/15-1

4: Asena (Lopez, Lund) 118/12-1

5: Impulsus (Canchari, Litfin) 118/12-1

6: Latin Nikkita (Lindsay, Sweere) 118/12-1

7: Reid's Fangirl (Quinonez, Robertson) 118/9-2

8: Mischievousofficer (Wade, Diodoro) 118/7-2

9: Game of Inches (Juarez Jr., Litfin) 118/15-1

10: Lipstick Lady (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 118/8-1

11: Kisses Arent Free (Hamilton, Hanson) 118/20-1

12: Morgs World (Vega, Robertson) 118/4-1

REID'S FANGIRL has some nice workouts preparing for her first start including a couple works from the gate. Sire has bred 18% first-time winners and 19% turf sprint winners. MISCHIEVOUSOFFICER broke like a shot in debut before bearing out on the turn but still managed second. Takes the blinkers off and is bred to thrive at the distance. MORGS WORLD is the "other" Robertson in the race and also has some nice workouts but gets a tough outside post for the distance.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Wompus (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 124/8-1

2: Drop the Gloves (Juarez Jr., Bossung) 124/15-1

3: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone) 124/12-1

4: Masterful Stride (M. Arroyo, Bolinger) 119/12-1

5: Danz a Rebel (W. Arroyo, Bolinger) 124/20-1

6: Herbie (Hernandez, Sanderson) 124/10-1

7: Spirit Mission (Negron, Cappellucci) 124/5-1

8: Cimpl Man (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 124/4-1

9: Talking Zip (Conning, Weir) 124/8-1

10: Fender Bender (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/8-1

11: Joe Jackson (Hamilton, Rosin) 124/3-1

FENDER BENDER drops in class and had excuses in last two. Two back he acted up in the gate pre-race and in last he caught an off-track. Likes the distance. JOE JACKSON could be steppin' out as the controlling speed and cuts back in distance after being claimed in last. SPIRIT MISSION was claimed by Cappellucci last out and he wins at 30% with new horses but has not won in two years.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beemer Bridgette (Valenzuela, Stuart) 119/15-1

2: Kissmelips (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/5-1

3: Paynter's Love (Wade, Diodoro) 119/3-1

4: Diggs Won (Arroyo, Peters) 114/30-1

5: Goldie's Delight (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 119/4-1

6: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla) 124/9-2

7: K B's Mint (Lopez, Litfin) 119/12-1

8: Crazy Good (Juarez Jr., Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

9: Half Scout (Harr, Cline) 124/15-1

10: Baildon (Negron, Litfin) 124/15-1

11: Quality Chrome (Hamilton, Young) 119/8-1

12: Briar Thicket (Canchari, Cline) 119/20-1

KISSMELIPS raced well in her first attempt on the turf two back racing forwardly from an outside post then was rained off in last. Expecting improvement second time on the turf and better post. PAYNTER'S LOVE makes her second start in the Diodoro barn after running even last time out. Wade will try to save ground and make a late run. GOLDIE'S DELIGHT only turf start was at Gulfstream against much better. Gets class relief and Quinonez climbs aboard.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ship It Red (R. Fuentes, Lund) 122/8-1

2: Skippy's Strike (Butler, Raven) 122/9-2

3: College Party (Hamilton, Litfin) 122/10-1

4: Mister Banjoman (Valenzuela, Robertson) 122/5-1

5: Ray's Angel (Juarez Jr., Bethke) 122/12-1

6: Picknngrinn (Eikleberry, Silva) 122/6-1

7: Plane Talk (Quinonez, Robertson) 122/7-2

8: Jo Dee's Angel (Wade, Tracy) 122/6-1

9: Perfect Fanny (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 122/12-1

10: Biarritz (Canchari, Tracy) 122/10-1

JO DEE'S ANGEL is four-for-five at the distance and won his local start on the lawn with ease. Retains Wade and should be able to sit behind the speed or if he breaks well, get the lead. SKIPPY'S STRIKE will be flying late but will have to come from way out of it and that's difficult at this short distance. PLANE TALK is really fast but has been struggling to finish lately and with all the speed in the race, he won't get an easy lead.