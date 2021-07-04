Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Two Drink Minimum (2nd race). Value play of the day: Biarritz (9th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (2,9,10/2,5,6/2,3,5,6,7/2,4/5), $45.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Funny Flowers (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/4-1

2: Lasting Light (Juarez, Jr., Cappellucci) 122/8-5

3: Mizoney (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/6-1

4: Second Grace (Quinonez, Lawrence) 122/2-1

5: Arnold's Patsy (Butler, Rhone) 122/9-2

LASTING LIGHT showed speed against better on turf last time out. Two races back, chased lone speed who was a next-out winner. Has the speed to get to the lead and never look back. SECOND GRACE drops in class but has never won on a fast dirt track and it looks like she might prefer two turns. ARNOLD'S PATSY pops with a nice race every so often and her forms seems to be moving in the right direction.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Includeanattitude (Valenzuela, Litfin) 119/5-1

2: Two Drink Minimum (Wade, Raven) 119/9-5

3: Laura N Lukas (R. Fuentes, Litfin) 124/8-1

4: Platinum Hallway (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 119/7-2

5: Innovate (Harr, McKinley) 124/2-1

6: Briar Thicket (Canchari, Cline) 119/12-1

TWO DRINK MINIMUM raced at this level two back and was a game second to the winner, who returned to win again, and she was 15 lengths clear of third. Tried special weights in last and showed speed. PLATINUM HALLWAY drops in class after trying the turf in last race. Has some maturity issues but hopefully Cappellucci has her figured out after third start with the barn. INCLUDEANATTITUDE turns back in distance and drops in class but hasn't shown much in four career starts.

3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Market King (Quinonez, Diodoro) 122/9-2

2: Noble Pursuit (Wade, Diodoro) 122/2-1

3: Tashkent (Negron, Silva Jr.) 122/5-1

4: Chest Candy (Juarez Jr., Woolley Jr.) 124/12-1

5: Bobby Baby (Butler, Rosin) 122/8-1

6: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields) 122/6-1

7: River Echo (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/3-1

CHOCOLATEICECREAM ran respectably in last in a small field with little pace. Probably needed that start and expect improvement in second start on preferred surface. NOBLE PURSUIT is undefeated on the turf and has won five of six since moving to Diodoro but might want more distance. MARKET KING hasn't raced in over a year but is trying to regain past glory including a start in the Preakness Stakes.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: One Tough Charlie (Hamilton, Hutchinson) 124/5-1

2: Top Star (Juarez Jr., Rarick) 117/10-1

3: J J's Crown (Negron, Silva Jr.) 117/5-2

4: Dyrdek (Canchari, Fisichello) 124/9-2

5: Neverblink (Mawing, Danger) 122/6-1

6: Florida Two Step (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/3-1

7: Wild Tonight (Chirinos, Hardy) 122/8-1

FLORIDA TWO STEP could be loose on the lead by himself if he breaks alertly. Has a tendency to hit a wall late but figuring the drop in class will help. J J'S CROWN didn't run a step on the turf in last but gets back on the dirt today. Was claimed two back by Silva, who is high percentage in dirt sprints. ONE TOUGH CHARLIE can get brave when he shakes loose early. If top pick falters, may be alone in front.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Steal the Thunder (Wade, Lund) 124/8-1

2: Hurricain Hunter (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 124/9-2

3: Tantima (Chirinos, Lund) 124/8-1

4: Going Running Too (Negron, Hardy) 124/15-1

5: Shay's Glory (L. Fuentes, McDaniel) 124/15-1

6: Vikkis Rockstar (Ordaz, Silva) 119/15-1

7: All Native (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/12-1

8: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/6-1

9: Imminent Threat (Canchari, Robertson) 124/5-2

10: Dreaming Biz (Eikleberry, Berndt) 124/4-1

HURRICAIN HUNTER might be more focused today with the addition of blinkers. Has tactical speed and a favorable post for two turns on the turf. DREAMING BIZ is third off the layoff for high-percentage Berndt. Ran decent third in seasonal debut but struggled in last. IMMINENT THREAT overcame a tough post in last to run fourth after closing on loose leader but has been running with the pack recently.

6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shanghai Mike (Fuentes, Tracy) 124/6-1

2: Madelyn's Wild Max (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/5-1

3: Texas Long Bow (Chirinos, Sanderson) 124/2-1

4: Colorful Colorado (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 124/8-1

5: Sharp Art (Wade, Diodoro) 124/3-1

6: Most Amusing (Quinonez, Westermann) 124/9-2

7: Water Patrol (Valenzuela, Litfin) 124/12-1

MOST AMUSING was a part of a three-horse speed duel while stuck on the rail in last. Was beat by a next-out winner. Takes drop in class to more realistic level and gains top jock. SHARP ART was reclaimed by Diodoro last out after losing him for one race. Reliable nine-year-old tries hard each time out. MADELYN'S WILD MAX certainly loves to win, visiting the winners circle 20 times during his career.

7. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/8-1

2: Grand Slam Homerun (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 119/10-1

3: Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/2-1

4: Loyal and True (Negron, Biehler) 119/15-1

5: War Falcon (Wade, Biehler) 119/4-1

6: Trendy Neve (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/3-1

7: Paytience Pays (Canchari, Scherer) 119/9-2

LITTLE MISS BELLE chased a lone leader in last but couldn't quite get there. Might have needed the local start and continues to improve with each start for Cappellucci. WAR FALCON had a tough post in prior while showing speed and fading. Needs the lead but there is other speed in here. TRENDY NEVE appreciates the Canterbury turf, having won and placed twice, but has struggled against non-state breds.

8. 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Fireman's Lil Sis (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/4-1

2: Adrianna Joy (Wade, Biehler) 119/5-2

3: Holy Star (Negron, Weir) 124/8-1

4: That's All Right (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/2-1

5: Classic Whiskey (Harr, McKinley) 124/12-1

6: Timber Lady (Arroyo, Bedford) 119/5-1

7: She Appeals Holy (Canchari, Weir) 124/12-1

ADRIANNA JOY has had excuses in both career starts. Broke in the air two back and ran erratically in roughly run turf race in last. Expect sharper effort today. THAT'S ALL RIGHT falls into a race lacking early speed. If Hamilton is aggressive early and guns for the lead, he may get brave on the front-end. FIREMAN'S LIL SIS gets the rail, adds blinkers and has only had three races. As a three-year-old, still has upside.

9. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Khaki Jack (R. Fuentes, Bravo) 119/9-2

2: Jimmie T (Valenzuela, Litfin) 124/12-1

3: Xtreme Mayhem (Evans, Robertson) 119/3-1

4: Bayou Gem (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 119/2-1

5: Biarritz (Eikleberry, Tracy) 124/4-1

6: Tequila Time (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 119/6-1

7: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mawing, Rhone) 124/12-1

BIARRITZ gets the strong Eikleberry aboard and has some impressive speed figures at the distance. Been working out down south and ships up to get preferred surface. BAYOU GEM broke his maiden impressively at the competitive Churchill meet. Tries turf for the first time but breeding suggests he should take to it. TEQUILA TIME blitzed his foes last time seen going wire-to-wire at this distance. Faces tougher today so will need to take another step forward.