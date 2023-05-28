Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Thunders Rocknroll (6th race). Value play of the day: Optimal Courage (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (2,5,6,9/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9/2/7/5,7,10), $54.

1. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Tour the World (Lopez, Lund), 124/9-2

2: Vlock (Valenzuela, Hanson), 124/10-1

3: Little Red Rifle (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.), 124/8-1

4: The Swayze Express (Roman, Carmichael), 119/8-1

5: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla), 119/6-1

6: Glendale (Hernandez, Martinez), 119/2-1

7: Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.), 119/3-1

8: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone), 124/15-1

GLENDALE (6) took a while to break his maiden but is in good form now. Ran evenly against better in last start at Turf Paradise. A repeat of that performance puts him in the mix. SARGE'S SERMON (7) was also in good form down in Phoenix, although was competing against cheaper. All three turf starts have been encouraging. SUMMER ALL YEAR (5) has good early speed and could dictate terms early but for how long.

2. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Passing Time (Murray, Tracy), 119/5-1

2: Burn Boss (Glass, Bedford), 119/15-1

3: Wild Time (Hernandez, Robertson), 119/7-2

4: Silent Sailor (Lara, Biehler), 124/2-1

5: Jamaica Mistaica (Gallardo, Smith), 124/10-1

6: Eye On Dessert (Ulloa, Berndt), 119/9-5

EYE ON DESSERT (6) flashed speed in his career debut before tiring at Hawthorne. Moves from the rail in that start to the outside today and has enough speed to be involved early. WILD TIME (3) ran evenly in only start at two-years-old last summer. Drops in class and adds Lasix for first start of the year. SILENT SAILOR (4) has speed figures to compete but moves up in class and at four-years-old, not much upside.

3. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Rabbit Twenty Two (Quinonez, Westermann), 124/15-1

2: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez), 122/8-1

3: Yankee Agate (Wade, Miller), 122/10-1

4: Honey Bella (Hernandez, Robertson), 122/5-1

5: Princess Livia (Santos, Padilla), 122/5-2

6: Ribbonsinherhair (Gallardo, Robertson), 117/9-5

7: Birdie Be Gone (Roman, Berndt), 122/4-1

PRINCESS LIVIA (5) has been competitive locally hitting the board in all seven starts. Has very good early speed and Padilla showed confidence by reclaiming her after losing her last summer. RIBBONSINHERHAIR (6) ran relatively well against better at Oaklawn. Third off the layoff for Robertson but only has the maiden win. BIRDIE BE GONE (7) has three wins at Canterbury and speed but has been very inconsistent.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: West Bay (Murray, Deshazo), 119/15-1

2: Crocodile Tears (Lara, Rarick), 119/2-1

3: Alcazaba (Valenzuela, Van Winkle), 119/12-1

4: Water to Wine (Harr, Cline), 119/15-1

5: Stomping Moon (Gallardo, Robertson), 119/8-1

6: Lo Lo's Laughter (Roman, Berndt), 124/9-2

7: Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin), 114/6-1

8: Moon Connection (Wade, Litfin), 119/10-1

9: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard), 119/7-2

CROCODILE TEARS (2) ran well in his first career start a couple of weeks ago at Prairie Meadows. Was involved in a three-horse battle up front before pulling away in the stretch only to beat by a closer. A similar effort will leave his foes crying. LO LO'S LAUGHTER (6) has precocity in the family. His sire, dam and brother all won their first starts but must question the first start at age four. STOMPING MOON (5) had a nice performance as a two-year-old and Robertson knows how train off a layoff.

5. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Curious Inji (Lopez, Silva Jr.), 124/8-1

2: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan), 124/12-1

3: She's a Big Star (Wade, Tracy), 124/6-1

4: Silvera (Valenzuela, Candelas), 124/15-1

5: Shes Got the Power (Hernandez, Rhone), 124/8-1

6: She B Glamorous (Quinonez, Padilla), 124/6-1

7: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Berndt), 124/3-1

8: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson), 124/4-1

9: Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.), 119/9-2

GOLDEN GOPHER (7) has had plenty of success on the local lawn with four wins and three placings in nine starts. Bridgmohan and Berndt teamed up to win at a 45% rate last summer including twice on this runner. FAST TO FORTUNE (9) went wire-to-wire in her last start down in Arizona but doesn't like to win too often. RENTAL POOL (8) has some races in his running lines that would make her competitive.

6. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Amaretto Di Amore (Lopez, Lund), 124/3-1

2: Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez, Robertson), 119/6-5

3: Holy Image (Wade, Weir III), 124/15-1

4: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle), 124/5-2

5: Checkcashingconnie (Gallardo, Robertson), 119/10-1

6: Icywilburnyeh (Glass, Bedford), 119/10-1

THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (2) should have the lead to herself if she breaks cleanly and will be able to control the early pace. With three races at Oaklawn this spring, fitness shouldn't be a question. CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (5) broker her maiden easily in her first start last summer before trying stakes competition. Guessing Robertson will have her cranked up first off the bench. AMARETTO DI AMORE (1) has tactical speed and will try to stalk and pounce.

7. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Ray's Angel (Lopez, Bethke), 122/7-2

2: Channel Won (Wade, Tracy), 122/4-1

3: Released (Lara, Espinoza), 122/8-1

4: Miami Crockett (Hernandez, Kenney), 122/12-1

5: Perfect Fanny (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.), 122/10-1

6: Hit the Seam (Martinez, Silva Jr.), 122/5-1

7: Optimal Courage (Barajas, Silva), 122/3-1

8: J T's A. T. M. (Berrios-Lopez, Silva Jr.), 117/9-2

OPTIMAL COURAGE (7) won four straight over this course last summer and was less than a length from five straight. His last race at Lone Star over the turf was solid especially breaking from the rail. CHANNEL WON (2) has eight career wins on his resume at this specialty distance. Gets back to his preferred surface for the first time since last fall. RAY'S ANGEL (1) has the ability to go wire-to-wire at this distance but will need to break alertly from the rail.

8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer), Wt./Odds

1: Win Over Wyatt (Santos, Litfin), 119/15-1

2: R Voo's Taboo (Lara, Westermann), 124/8-1

3: Sweet Bodemeister (Valenzuela, Kenney), 119/15-1

4: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler), 119/15-1

5: Undertow (Hernandez, Berndt), 119/4-1

6: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke), 119/12-1

7: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt), 119/5-2

8: Cat On the Prowl (Hernandez, Candelas), 119/15-1

9: Protonic and Gin (Gallardo, Robertson), 119/5-1

10: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla), 119/6-1

11: B L's Concerto (Bridgmohan, Donlin), 119/15-1

12: Ka Pow (Harr, Smith), 119/30-1

UNDERTOW (5) showed some ability last fall at Hawthorne racing against open company. Is a full-brother to last year's Canterbury Horse of the Year Midnight Current, so the upside is tremendous. TOTAL SURPRISE (7) come from the same barn as the top pick. Four consecutive placings as a two-year-old but gets Lasix in this one. CROCODILEHUNTER (10) had the tough rail draw in his career debut at Tampa Bay. Expect an improved effort for the half-brother of Thealligatorhunter.