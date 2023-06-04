JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Ana (5th race). Value play of the day: Angel's Magic (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (5/1,3,4,5/1,4,5,6/1,2,6/1,9), $48.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva)122/3-1

2: Balimos (Ulloa, Rosin)122/9-2

3: Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)117/2-1

4: Mylastredcent (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/8-5

5: Maiden Rock (Glass, Candelas)117/10-1

MYLASTREDCENT (4) had four starts on the turf to begin her career including a maiden win. Tried a dirt sprint in last and raced evenly. Could use her tactical speed going long on the dirt today. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (3) lost all chance in last when she missed the break. Returns quickly and could be loose on the lead. BALIMOS (2) tried much tougher in her seasonal debut and is one-for-one on the dirt going long.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: My Calante (Lara, Roberts)119/5-1

2: Ll's Classy Dude (Valenzuela, McKinley)124/6-1

3: Imagine Draygon (Berrios-Lopez, Backhaus)114/15-1

4: Leaoflittlefaith (Reyes, Robertson)119/4-1

5: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf)124/3-1

6: Calico Joe (Roman, Berndt)124/2-1

7: Just Because (Hernandez, Litfin)119/8-1

MY CALANTE (1) returns to the turf after eight dirt attempts. His two turf starts were as a two-year-old, against maiden special weights and from poor post positions. Expecting a better effort today. BIG PETE (5) has had many chances but his turf speed figures are competitive. Could see improvement in second start of the year. CALICO JOE (6) makes his third start off a layoff for good connections.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Botany (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

2: Risky Situation (Harr, Cline)124/5-1

3: New Dice (Wade, Litfin)124/9-5

4: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/2-1

5: Grunder (Glass, Rengstorf)119/8-1

BOTANY (1) ships in from Oaklawn where the competition is fierce. Gets the rail in a pace less race and might inherit the lead with an aggressive ride from Hernandez. PASSTHECAT (4) has two wins at Canterbury but might need a race and a longer distance. NEW DICE (3) faced better in Arkansas and his best races were on an off track. If it rains, his stock rises significantly.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Northern Charmer (Glass, Rengstorf)114/10-1

2: Wild Invasion (Hernandez, Deshazo)119/15-1

3: Grace A'lace (Santos, Bethke)119/8-1

4: Honeycrisp (Hernandez, Richard)119/3-1

5: Ana (Wade, Scherer)119/2-1

6: It's Me (Roman, Berndt)119/9-2

7: Diggs Won (Murray, Peters)124/7-2

ANA (5) had two start this spring at Turfway Park and was closing extremely well in his most recent outing. Should appreciate her first start on the grass according to her breeding. HONEYCRISP (4) participated in a turf sprint in her only start at two-years-old. Gets Lasix for her three-year-old debut. DIGGS WON (7) is the veteran of the group and hit the board three times at this level last summer.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Direct Action (Santos, Silva)124/4-1

2: Halo's Laddie (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)124/10-1

3: Holdentight (Lopez, Biehler)124/5-1

4: K C's First B M W (Wade, Tracy)124/9-5

5: Johnny Up (Reyes, Robertson)124/2-1

6: Scaryatcanterbury (Barajas, Silva)124/10-1

JOHNNY UP (5) comes off a long layoff for the dangerous Robertson. Drops to the lowest level of his career and when he's feeling good, he'll be involved early. K C'S FIRST B M W (4) is third off the layoff and the one to catch. If he breaks alertly, he'll be the controlling speed but has a tendency to tire late. HOLDENTIGHT (3) could get a nice trip with his preferred stalk and pounce style if the pace is hot early.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: He's Connected (Santos, Padilla)119/2-1

2: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)119/12-1

3: Kurt's Choice (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-1

4: Class Compounds (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/9-2

5: Ring Tailed Tooter (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/4-1

6: Rowdy Red Glare (Bridgmohan, Bedford)124/10-1

7: Lucky's Lane (Roman, Berndt)119/7-2

HE'S CONNECTED (1) hasn't been too inspiring as of late but catches a soft field here. Showed some interest early in his turf starts at Tampa Bay before tiring. Should get a nice trip on the rail. CLASS COMPOUNDS (4) showed good early speed against bottom maiden claimers in Arizona but must improve against better today. ROWDY RED GLARE (6) ran evenly on the turf here last summer in a key race.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Top of the Game (Lopez, Diodoro)124/3-1

2: Single Me Out (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/8-5

3: Big League Benny (Roman, Rhone)124/4-1

4: Sahm Tequila (Gallardo, Litfin)124/6-1

5: Release the Beast (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/12-1

6: Tizona (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

TIZONA (6) has an outside post and tactical speed. Cuts back in distance and returns to dirt where he is zero-for-15 but has hit the board seven times. Silva is 20% going route to sprint. SINGLE ME OUT (2) is another Silva runner and the most likely favorite. Drops in class after winning his last race but that win was his first since December 2020. TOP OF THE GAME (1) had a win and second here last summer and returns to the Diodoro barn.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-2

2: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)124/10-1

3: Tri Spot (Harr, Backhaus)124/15-1

4: Burning Leaves (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/6-1

5: Gabriel's Legend (Lara, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1

6: Harmon Killer Brew (Ulloa, Rengstorf)124/10-1

7: Mystifier (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)119/9-2

8: Color Me Legendary (Lopez, Lund)124/8-1

9: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/7-2

ANGEL'S MAGIC (9) he's been close often but only has the one career win. With the outside post, the lack of other speed and his versatile running style, Lindsay will try to be aggressive early to dictate terms. BUBBA BOB (1) comes off an extended layoff for Rengstorf and his speed figures fit here. Gets a good inside post and Hernandez in the saddle. BURNING LEAVES (4) broke his maiden in his only start at two-years-old and is bred for the turf but not sure what he beat in his debut.