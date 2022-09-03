Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: I Am the Boss (5th race). Value play of the day: King of the Kids (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5 (4/3,4,7/1,2,4/1,5/1,2,4,5,6), $45.

1 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Faccia Bella (Wade, Raven) 118/9-2

2: Unrivaled Queen (Hernandez, Lund) 118/4-1

3: Top Hat Tigress (Lara, Wong) 118/5-2

4: Sweet Shugs (Harr, Cline) 118/5-1

5: Miss Mac Mac (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/3-1

6: Latest Attraction (Lopez, Rarick) 118/8-1

7: Midnightcandystorm (Eikleberry, Bravo) 118/12-1

TOP HAT TIGRESS (3) broke tardily in career debut. It appeared the light bulb went on halfway through the race and she closed well for second. Expecting improvement with that experience. SWEET SHUGS (4) sire wins with 20% of two-year-old firster and this filly has a steady string of workouts. UNRIVALED QUEEN (2) showed more speed in second start. Can she keep improving?

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rattleme (Lopez, Kenney) 119/10-1

2: Mizhipzletus (Roman, Anderson) 119/12-1

3: Princess of Malibu (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 119/7-2

4: Ms Coronado Chrome (Lara, Rosin) 119/6-1

5: Avarie (Eikleberry, Rosin) 119/9-2

6: Mizzen Millions (Hernandez, Garrett) 119/4-1

7: Scarrazano (Wade, Asprino) 123/2-1

RATTLEME (1) appears to be the controlling speed. Has flashed speed in prior races but with the rail draw and not much other speed entered, she could be loose. MIZHIPZLETUS (2) ran a nice second when last seen on the grass but that was a year ago. Has been racing at turfless Prairie Meadows. PRINCESS OF MALIBU (3) has the highest speed figure on the sod but has never really threatened.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Foreman (Lopez, Diodoro) 121/9-2

2: Geaux Yoshka (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/5-1

3: Tonka Warrior (Roman, Robertson) 117/2-1

4: Bugler (Hernandez, Kenney) 121/4-1

5: Leslie's Gold (Harr, Lund) 121/12-1

6: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick) 121/5-2

TONKA WARRIOR (3) sprinted on the dirt in his first career starts with success. Since then, he has been routing including three turf tries. Returns to a dirt sprint and the 6½ furlongs might be right in his wheelhouse. WESTONS WILDCAT (6) has two wins at this tricky distance and has enough speed to be involved early. GEAUX YOSHKA (2) is 2-for-2 sprinting at Canterbury and the "other" Robertson should never be ignored.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cousvinnysacanuck (Roman, Berndt) 119/3-1

2: Freedom Flash (Harr, Hardy) 119/15-1

3: Can't Beat Me (Lara, Westermann) 119/20-1

4: Runaway Harry (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 123/5-1

5: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt) 119/7-2

6: Xavey Dave (Roman, Robertson) 119/4-1

7: Ardanwood (Conning, Robertson) 123/12-1

8: Citrus Bay (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 119/15-1

9: Don't Box Me In (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/6-1

10: Justice Warrior (Arroyo, Rarick) 123/12-1

11: No Slo Mo (Wade, Belvoir) 123/3-1

12: Myopic (Lopez, Diodoro) 123/9-2

KING OF THE KIDS (5) had a tough post, moderate fractions and a "good" turf last time out. Moves inside, gets a fast pace and firm footing today. Quinonez returns to the irons and was aboard his last win. NO SLO MO (11) has consecutive seconds with above average figures; however, must overcome an outside post. DON'T BOX ME IN (9) has tried to get on the turf in two out of the last three. Could be lone speed.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: And Isles (Lara, Litfin) 123/6-1

2: Big Blue Note (Conning, Woolley Jr.) 121/15-1

3: Y Not Sizzle (Lopez, Williams) 121/3-1

4: I Am the Boss (Quinonez, Padilla) 121/9-5

5: Sailing Along (Eikleberry, Bravo) 121/5-1

6: Later Days (Hernandez, Lund) 121/12-1

7: Karalinka (Wade, Van Winkle) 121/6-1

8: Visual Magic (Bridgmohan, Fields) 121/12-1

I AM THE BOSS (4) is a temperamental filly but it appears Padilla has her figured her out as she was brilliant in last and ran her foes off their feet. Should have no issues getting an easy lead. KARALINKA (7) likes the local lawn and likes the distance. If anyone challenges the top pick early, she could run past them all late. Y NOT SIZZLE (3) has tactical speed and cuts back in distance. Could be flying late.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Secret Mistress (Harr, Sanderson) 123/5-1

2: Keba Lucky Day (Lopez, Kenney) 119/10-1

3: House of Targaryen (Hernandez, Wong) 123/4-1

4: Runaway A. Train (Wade, Robertson) 123/9-5

5: Priceless Miracle (Barandela, Smith) 118/15-1

6: Half Scout (Gallardo, Cline) 123/8-1

7: Birdie Be Gone (Eikleberry, Berndt) 123/5-2

BIRDIE BE GONE (7) has two wins due to his state-bred status and drops in for a tag for the first time. Tactical speed, outside post and Eikleberry up. HOUSE OF TARGARYEN (3) has only raced on a fast track once in five starts this meet. May want fast conditions and Wong wins with 27% off the claim. RUNAWAY A. TRAIN (4) went wire-to-wire and increased his speed figure drastically in last but faces tougher.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: One Son of a Chief (Quinonez, Rarick) 121/4-1

2: Can He Storm (Eikleberry, Broberg) 121/2-1

3: Roman Pharoah (Lara, Russell) 123/9-2

4: Hi Ho Cheerio (Hernandez, Lund) 123/3-1

5: Freiburg (Barandela, Backhaus) 118/8-1

6: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick) 121/8-1

7: Mr Navigator (Roman, Wong) 121/12-1

CAN HE STORM (2) won impressively in the mud two back and was claimed by Broberg. Gets back to a distance where he's 3-for-3 after a gimmick distance try and adds blinkers. HI HO CHEERIO (4) is in good form with two wins and a second in last three. Will be involved early. ONE SON OF A CHIEF (1) has five wins, four seconds in nine starts in '22. Hard to argue with his consistency.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $11,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Red Wave (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/2-1

2: Wildcat Hagrid (Lara, Litfin) 123/12-1

3: Guest Check (Wade, Biehler) 123/3-1

4: Honey's Superman (Harr, Rhone) 119/6-1

5: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin) 119/5-2

6: Speedy Daredevil (Arroyo, Padilla) 119/10-1

7: Ll's Classy Dude (Barandela, McKinley) 114/15-1

TAHKODHA KNIGHT (5) has never tried a dirt route but was competitive in his past three turf routes against special weights. Drops to the bottom, adds blinkers and retains Hernandez. RED WAVE (1) showed improvement in last when dropping in class. Could be controlling speed but must improve. GUEST CHECK (3) has nice speed figures but has had many chances at this level in his career.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kentucky Thunder (Harr, Livingston) 119/8-1

2: Peripatetic (Lara, Litfin) 123/5-1

3: Wildcat Sky (Barandela, Livingston) 114/15-1

4: Coal Town Road (Roman, Robertson) 123/9-5

5: Grunder (Conning, Rengstorf) 123/5-2

6: Glassato (Hernandez, Litfin) 119/3-1

COAL TOWN ROAD (4) has three placings this season but appears to be the speed of the speed. The winner of his last came back to race well so let's give him another chance. GLASSATO (6) is dropping significantly in class but hasn't shown much fight lately. Maybe the bottom level will give him some courage. GRUNDER (5) returns to a dirt sprint after five consecutive turf routes. Could be flying late.