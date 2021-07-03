Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Lulumaru (4th race). Value play of the day: Devil Vision (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (3,5/6/6/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8/2,3,4,5,6,7), $48.

1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Charming Fury (Butler, Rhone) 124/8-5

2: Tahkodha Luv (Lindsay, Sweere) 124/15-1

3: Poppin Tops (Negron, Backhaus) 124/10-1

4: Surely a Legend (R. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Warren's Wish (Canchari, Robertson) 124/7-5

6: Desert Arch (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/5-1

WARREN'S WISH appears to be lone speed. Most likely needed the start in last to stretch her legs. Should benefit from stretching out. SURELY A LEGEND has shown athletic ability recently, getting somewhat involved early only to tire late. CHARMING FURY will be patiently waiting at the back of the pack to make his late move but needs the frontrunners to back up.

2. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pilot Prince (Negron, Diodoro) 119/9-2

2: Where's Fredo (Ordaz, Silva) 119/7-2

3: Medicine Man (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/8-1

4: Dirty Deeds (Quinonez, Westermann) 119/5-1

5: Tiznow the Winner (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci) 124/10-1

6: Roman Pharoah (Wade, Diodoro) 119/2-1

7: Big Whiskey (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 119/6-1

PILOT PRINCE was claimed by Diodoro two back and then something went dramatically wrong last time out. Drops to half the price he was claimed for and has tactical speed. BIG WHISKEY has speed and the outside post. Was racing in maiden-special-weights in last two but at minor tracks. WHERE'S FREDO woke up last time coming close at 81/1. The reversal in form may have been caused by track condition.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Purely Political (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 124/3-1

2: Indian Head Nickle (Negron, Rarick) 124/6-1

3: Danz a Rebel (Arroyo, Bolinger) 119/12-1

4: Silver Maker (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/10-1

5: Be Gone Daddy (Wade, Diodoro) 124/4-1

6: Minnesota Lucky (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/2-1

7: Candy Wompus (Valenzuela, Bolinger) 124/5-1

MINNESOTA LUCKY led start to finish in last. Looks to be controlling speed as Quinonez/Padilla try to remain hot. CANDY WOMPUS has three wins at Canterbury but stopped last time while establishing slow early fractions. PURELY POLITICAL has posted competitive speed figures and gets the rail for Eikleberry.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Badgeri Candy (Eikleberry, Broberg) 122/3-1

2: Kimberly Frances (Negron, Riecken) 122/4-1

3: Ebony Bay (R. Fuentes, Richard) 122/5-1

4: That'sthewaytodoit (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

5: Lulumaru (Wade, Diodoro) 122/2-1

6: Sundereya (Canchari, Hutchinson) 124/8-1

7: M and M Girl (Valenzuela, Sanderson) 122/10-1

LULUMARU looks extremely tough in this spot. Well bred for the turf although this is her first try on the surface. BADGERI CANDY has won two in a row on the sod, both at Louisiana Downs. That last win was two weeks ago and had to travel north. EBONY BAY tried to catch a loose leader and slow fractions in last. If a speed duel develops, it enhances her chances considerably.

5. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mocha Kiss (Harr, Stuart) 122/2-1

2: Sidepocket Bet (Juarez Jr., Bossung) 122/12-1

3: City Gone Country (Lindsay, Backhaus) 122/12-1

4: Gio's Lil Angel (Ordaz, Silva) 124/5-1

5: Charming Flirt (L. Fuentes, Tracy) 122/4-1

6: Sneaky Dianne (Eikleberry, Silva) 122/3-1

7: Gp's Amazing Grace (Canchari, Swan) 122/6-1

MOCHA KISS takes a class plunge searching for a win. Doesn't have early speed, but there isn't much speed in this race so she should be in the early mix. SNEAKY DIANNE could be just that, sneaky, if she gets a clean trip. Eikleberry retains the jockey but has been favored in last two without success. GIO'S LIL ANGEL is coming off a decisive victory in last after getting the ideal trip when the speed stopped.

6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Turn the Switch (Canchari, Robertson) 124/3-1

2: Star of Stars (Vega, Russell) 124/8-1

3: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart) 124/9-2

4: Mischievous Mo (Arroyo, Schindler) 119/12-1

5: Where'd the Day Go (Hamilton, Berndt) 124/2-1

6: Cintarosa Ranch (Ordaz, Silva) 124/15-1

7: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone) 124/10-1

8: Digital Star (Wade, Diodoro) 124/5-1

DEVIL VISION is third off the layoff and ran a very nice race last out after a lot of trouble. An additional half-furlong adds to his appeal. WHERE'D THE DAY GO was hung wide the entire trip in last. Looks for better trip today. DIGITAL STAR was claimed last time by Diodoro and is impeccably bred for the turf. Could be a good combination.

7. 1 mile. Fillies and mares 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Maiden Rock (Arroyo, Riecken) 114/12-1

2: Faded Memories (Eikleberry, Flores) 119/9-2

3: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 119/10-1

4: Sarjenalli (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/8-1

5: Della Frost (Wade, Scherer) 119/3-1

6: Missyintomischief (R. Fuentes, Lund) 119/2-1

7: Come On Sweet Pea (Quinonez, Biehler) 124/4-1

MISSYINTOMISCHIEF broke her maiden without breaking a sweat and her bloodlines suggest she will appreciate two-turns. Will be tested for class. SARJENALLI has nice speed figures but tries a route on the dirt for the first time. Might be a closing sprinter. COME ON SWEET PEA ran well last summer but comes off a long layoff. Could need a prep race.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: P Club (Quinonez, Kenney) 124/8-1

2: Samurai Mike (R. Fuentes, Broberg) 124/12-1

3: Hotfoot (Eikleberry, Cappellucci) 124/9-2

4: Giant Gamble (L. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 124/6-1

5: C Dub (Wade, Diodoro) 124/4-1

6: Uncle Goyle (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/5-2

7: Saved by Zero (Canchari, Pfeifer) 124/8-1

8: Superior's Boy (Negron, Biehler) 124/5-1

UNCLE GOYLE has been solid at this distance, hitting the board in all five starts. Drops in class from his last three races and has enough early speed to dictate terms. SAMURAI MIKE should be a nice price. Has three wins at Canterbury and whenever he drops to this claiming price, he wins. GIANT GAMBLE returns to his winning distance after giving dirt a try. Does the nine-year-old have another win in him?

9. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Machos Vision (Quinonez, Biehler) 124/9-2

2: Howmuchistoomuch (Wade, Tracy) 117/5-1

3: Emerald Princess (Canchari, Robertson) 117/7-2

4: Modern Muse (R. Fuentes, Lawrence) 122/6-1

5: Toreno (Negron, Bethke) 124/5-2

6: My Golden Day (Valenzuela, Mamakos) 122/8-1

7: Undecidedcertainty (Harr, Cline) 122/10-1

8: Tasmin (Eikleberry, Litfin) 122/12-1

EMERALD PRINCESS had the rail in last and struggled with the tight quarters. Moves off the rail, gets a jockey change and should sit behind the speed. MACHOS VISION won her last start from the outside post and moves to the rail. Will need some racing luck to get there in time. HOWMUCHISTOOMUCH raced in a couple of stakes north of the border as a two-year-old, but her seasonal debut left a lot to be desired.

10. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: R Deja Voo (Juarez Jr., Rickert) 124/12-1

2: Guest Check (Wade, Lund) 119/4-1

3: Passthecat (Hamilton, Hanson) 119/5-1

4: Hismuddawasamudda (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 114/3-1

5: Shakelas Destiny (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/2-1

6: Me and Rose (Canchari, Scherer) 119/10-1

7: Hot Artie (Negron, Sweere) 119/6-1

PASSTHECAT has been losing by double-digit lengths lately but has been facing much better. Third off the layoff and had a couple of nice speed figures on fast tracks last year. SHAKELAS DESTINY closed in his last race but not sure if he was just passing tired horses. ME AND ROSE drops in class and adds blinkers. May see improvement today.