Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Unreal (3rd race). Value play of the day: Royal Laughter (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,4,6/2,5/2,7/1/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8), $48.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Chaparrita (Barajas, Silva) 119/5-1

2: Thorn Crown (Roman, Riecken) 119/4-1

3: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 124/2-1

4: O'Babe (Wade, Scherer) 124/9-2

5: Maclean's Bella (Glass, Gutierrez) 119/3-1

6: Savona (Valenzuela, Kenney) 124/8-1

SAVONA (6) will likely be on the lead early as she has in her first four career starts. Will use the outside post to her advantage and cross over to the rail early. Bred to excel in her first start on the grass. THORN CROWN (2) broke her maiden at Oaklawn and was competitive against winners in last. Should appreciate the new surface. MACLEAN'S BELLA (5) has a lot of experience but only one win. Her past two races put her in the mix.

2. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino)122/5-1

2: Gentleman's Secret (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/3-1

3: Ray's Angel (Gallardo, Bethke)122/8-1

4: Stormin Hongkong (Quinonez, Danger)122/9-2

5: J T's A. T. M. (Berrios-Lopez, Silva Jr.)117/2-1

6: Optimal Courage (Barajas, Silva)122/7-2

J T'S A.T.M. (5) returns to dirt after a turf try where he battled for the lead early. Has twelve career wins and is 5-for-13 at the distance. GENTLEMEN'S SECRET (2) won his last two but those were on a Tapeta surface at Golden Gate. Rarick is 25% with newcomers to his barn. OPTIMAL COURAGE (6) has hit the board in five of seven this year but without a win. Speed figures are competitive.

3. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Unreal (Bridgmohan, Condon)124/5-2

2: Saint Charles (Hernandez, Richard)124/8-5

3: Notacry (Lopez, Kenney)124/5-1

4: Wind River (Quinonez, Martinez)124/2-1

5: Scatamaran (Lara, Richard)119/15-1

UNREAL (1) returns to the turf after two impressive grass efforts to start his career. Expecting Bridgmohan to utilize his early speed from the inside post to control the pace. WIND RIVER (4) drops in class and has tactical speed. His sire strikes at 18% with turf sprinters. SAINT CHARLES (2) broke his maiden at this distance/surface in the fall of 2021 but struggled locally last season.

4. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Flatout Winner (Gallardo, Litfin)122/6-1

2: Mr. Who (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)122/4-1

3: Wise Verdict (Wade, Scherer)122/9-2

4: T Bones Trick (Lopez, Rarick)122/3-1

5: Fire Sword (Ulloa, Berndt)122/8-1

6: Bigfoot City (Bridgmohan, Silva Jr.)124/9-5

T BONES TRICK (4) knows how to get to the wire first having accomplished that 13 times. Likes the local oval winning three of five and should get an ideal trip behind the speed. BIGFOOT CITY (6) gets back to the dirt after winning four of six on the grass. In great form but may get pressure up front. FLATOUT WINNER (1) was pretty consistent at Oaklawn this winter and will be flying late.

5. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Barnfield (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)124/4-1

2: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)124/7-2

3: Roses by Liam (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

4: Calzone (Santos, Rarick)124/12-1

5: King of the Kids (Wade, Berndt)124/2-1

6: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

7: Little Red Rifle (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.)119/8-1

KING OF THE KIDS (5) raced against some nice horse on the local lawn last summer. Comes into the races with another year of maturity and Berndt wins at 27% off the layoff. PAPA RIZZO (2) is going to be on the lead early but moves up in class. If Lara can get him to relax early, he may be tough to catch. ROSE BY LIAM (3) might be a pace factor coming out of sprints and is bred for the grass.

6. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Hi Yah (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)114/9-2

2: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt)119/5-1

3: Street Commander (Lara, Richard)124/12-1

4: Happy Dancer (Lopez, Lund)119/8-1

5: Martini Blu (Gallardo, Robertson)124/3-1

6: Hap Hot (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

7: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Scherer)124/2-1

BAYOU BENNY (7) is the veteran of the race and has good tactical speed. Hernandez will be able to see how the race develops from the outside post and react accordingly. IT'S BOBS BUSINESS (2) had a spectacular start to his career locally last summer winning both starts easily. Struggled in his first start at three but expecting a better effort today. HAP HOT (6) either wins wire-to-wire or runs miserably. If he breaks well, he could contend.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Royal Laughter (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/7-2

2: Kamikaze Blue (Lopez, Lund)119/12-1

3: Mo Smoking (Murray, Scherer)119/10-1

4: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva)119/9-2

5: Roll Gypsy Roll (Wade, Scherer)119/5-2

6: Russian Tothe Wire (Quinonez, Lund)119/8-1

7: Delusional Dream (Harr, Sheehan)124/10-1

8: Hooray for Credit (Roman, Chleborad)119/6-1

9: Smart Leah (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)124/12-1

ROYAL LAUGHTER (1) faced a nice field of maidens at Oaklawn in her career debut. Tries grass for the first time which she should adore based on her genetics and gets an inside post. ROLL GYPSY ROLL (5) is well bred for the sod and has been running at competitive meets. Will need a fast pace to setup her late kick. HOORAY FOR CREDIT (8) should appreciate the surface change and has recency on her side.

8. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Mariahs Star (Harr, Backhaus)122/10-1

2: Moonshine Moxy (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)117/5-2

3: Impulsus (Glass, Kenney)117/8-1

4: Wright Winged (Wade, Gutierrez)122/5-1

5: Sailsinthesunset (Murray, Roberts)122/4-1

6: Piper Rose (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)122/6-1

7: Window Shaker (Ulloa, Bedford)122/15-1

8: Celtics Wildcat (Hernandez, Donlin)122/7-2

CELTICS WILDCAT (8) prepped at Fonner this spring so should be fit. Has two career wins at Canterbury and Hernandez will rely on her early speed to dictate terms. MOONSHINE MOXY (2) had two victories last summer in Shakopee and will be stalking the top pick if she falters late. SAILSINTHESUNSET (5) is often close (has hit the board 18 times) but rarely wins so include in exotic plays.