Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Back to Selling (4th race). Value play of the day: Heart on the Run (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,2,3,4,6,8,9/3,11/3,5,10/4/1,2), $42.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fast N Fearless (Conning, Riecken)119/8-1

2: Miz Gisela (Lara, Westermann)119/12-1

3: Nine Crowns (Chirinos, Lund)119/4-1

4: Taking Charge Desi (Hernandez, Oberlander)119/8-5

5: Secret Hideaway (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/5-2

6: Usa Usa Usa (Roman, Young)119/5-1

TAKING CHARGE DESI (4) has the most experience, the best speed and in her two local races this meet, she was stuck on the rail. Moves off the rail and could be the controlling speed. NINE CROWNS (3) had her career debut at Tampa Bay and broke poorly, then tried the turf. Returns to dirt and adds blinkers. USA USA USA (6) has only had one try and that was at Hawthorne. Maybe a change of scenery will wake her up.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Superstar Bea (Roman, Robertson)122/9-2

2: Csilla (Lara, Rengstorf)122/6-1

3: Wildwood Maggie (Wade, Campbell)122/7-2

4: Beyond Brown (Harr, Richard)122/12-1

5: Reina Del Sur (Fuentes, Broberg)117/5-2

6: Tiz Wonderfully (Hernandez, Wong)122/9-5

REINA DEL SUR (5) won her first local dirt start at this distance and was claimed by Broberg. Tried the turf in her start off the claim and ran well. Gets back to the dirt and gets leading jockey in the saddle. TIZ WONDERFULLY (6) crossed the wire first in last two but got leg weary in last causing a disqualification. Could be vulnerable. SUPERSTAR BEA (1) likes to finish in the money but rarely wins for top barn.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Name Rejected (Harr, Flores)122/7-2

2: Yankee Indian (Lara, Hanson)122/4-1

3: Riding the Train (Valenzuela, Pearson)122/5-1

4: Master Guns (Roman, Robertson)122/5-2

5: O Dogg (Quinonez, Riecken)122/6-1

6: The Z Man (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

7: Glass Eater (Conning, Bethke)122/12-1

NAME REJECTED (1) appears to be rounding into form after facing much tougher recently. Has only tried one turf sprint in his career but breeding suggests he should excel on the surface. YANKEE INDIAN (2) ran evenly in his first turf sprint attempt in last. Could improve in second try on the lawn and second start off a long layoff. RIDING THE TRAIN (3) has had several turf sprint tries and has been competitive in most.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/9-2

2: Hunter Jumper (Bridgmohan, Eidschun)119/8-1

3: Tiger Hunter (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)119/12-1

4: Kal El (Quinonez, Bravo)119/5-1

5: Strabella (Valenzuela, Stuart)114/7-2

6: Ten Thousand Tides (Lara, Biehler)119/20-1

7: Back to Selling (Fuentes, Berndt)119/2-1

8: Amaretto Di Amore (Harr, Lund)114/10-1

BACK TO SELLING (7) will be involved early, either on the lead or stalking. Was passed late in last but was 14 lengths clear of third place. Could improve in second route for top connections. STRABELLA (5) woke up going two-turns for the first time in last but faces the boys and she might not get the same pace setup. KAL EL (5) sprinted in career debut but is bred for longer and bullet work on June 28 indicates readiness.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan, Campbell)124/6-1

2: Gainer (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/8-1

3: Holy Vow (Hernandez, Flores)124/8-1

4: Cashanova (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

5: Jilotepec (Valenzuela, Silva)124/15-1

6: River Rose (Negron, Silva Jr.)124/5-2

7: Buxterhooter (Fuentes, Richard)124/4-1

8: Sierra Hotel (Wade, Broberg)124/7-2

9: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)124/5-1

SIERRA HOTEL (8) raced against some nice horses last summer on the local lawn and was close in many of those races. Gets Wade in the irons and will stalk the early speed and pounce late. RIVER ROSE (6) has had some success on the turf but has been racing on synthetic recently. Will be battling for the lead early. PAPA RIZZO (9) is another that wants the lead and if he gets it easily, he could get brave up front.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bon Deux (Lopez, Rengstorf)119/12-1

2: Diablo Cuerno (Harr, Backhaus)124/8-1

3: Coal Town Road (Wade, Robertson)124/3-1

4: New Dice (Roman, Litfin)124/4-1

5: Silly Billy (Chirinos, Biehler)119/20-1

6: Peripatetic (Negron, Litfin)124/15-1

7: Vlock (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/20-1

8: El Jefe Cobb (Bridgmohan, Flores)119/15-1

9: Time to Skip Town (Quinonez, Martinez)119/12-1

10: Master Red (Lara, Roberts)124/15-1

11: Nacho S (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)119/5-1

12: Calico Joe (Fuentes, Berndt)124/9-2

NACHO S (11) tried turf in his debut and didn't show much. Drops from special weights to claiming and his two bullets works on the dirt signal he might like the new surface. COAL TOWN ROAD (3) has speed and comes from a top barn. Has tried this level multiple times and has been favored in last two without graduating. CALICO JOE (12) cuts back in distance for the Fuentes/Berndt team and will be flying late.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where's Jordan (Lara, Miller)122/15-1

2: Northcut (Quinonez, Danger)122/12-1

3: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro)122/5-2

4: Midnight Blue Note (Roman, Rodriguez)122/20-1

5: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/8-1

6: Chest Candy (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)122/3-1

7: Perfect Dude (Fuentes, Belvoir)122/10-1

8: Treasure Run (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/10-1

9: Budro Talking (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)122/5-1

10: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams)122/6-1

11: Macedonian Ruler (Lopez, McFarlane)122/8-1

NOBLE PURSUIT (3) has won six of 10 on the turf and has a win on the Shakopee sod. Comes off a long layoff but Diodoro wins at a 24% rate off such move. Appears to be enough early pace to setup his closing kick. MAJOR ATTRACTION (10) goes from two turf sprints to a route and is in good form. Bred to like the extra ground. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM (5) captured two wins on the turf here last summer.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: And Isles (Roman, Litfin)124/9-2

2: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt)124/9-5

3: Heatin Up (Lara, Chleborad)124/15-1

4: Heart On the Run (Negron, Rarick)119/6-1

5: Mickey Dobbs (Hernandez, Martinez)124/8-1

6: Yellow Dress (Wade, Diodoro)124/3-1

7: Ghost of Genevieve (Lindsay, Silva)124/10-1

8: She's Not to Blame (Conning, Perkinson)119/12-1

HEART ON THE RUN (4) won her only career start in a turf sprint as a two-year-old and earned the highest speed figure on her résumé in the effort here at Canterbury. Has speed to be involved early. YELLOW DRESS (6) was claimed by Diodoro two back. Tries a turf sprint for a second straight race and retains Wade in the saddle. DREAMING BIZ (2) has shown some speed in turf routes but can she show that same quickness cutting back in distance.

9 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Even Pandura (Harr, Sanderson)122/7-2

2: Midnight Garden (Lopez, Silva Jr.)124/2-1

3: Fancy Empress (Bridgmohan, Campbell)122/8-1

4: Visual Magic (Wade, Fields)122/10-1

5: Tick Tock (Negron, Hernandez)122/9-2

6: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/12-1

7: Iknowyourface (Hernandez, Wong)122/8-1

8: Silly Notion (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/6-1

EVEN PANDURA (1) has tactical speed and last time she drew the rail she won easily. Has run well at this difficult distance with a win/two seconds in four starts. MIDNIGHT GARDEN (2) won her last by a widening six lengths but moves up in class and hasn't tried a sprint in her last 11 races, which signals vulnerability. TICK TOCK (5) is in good form with two wins/two placings in last five starts but is pace-dependent.