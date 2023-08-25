Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Don't Box Me In (3rd race). Value play of the day: Jonny B Goney (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (3/4,5,10/6,8,10/1,3,7/1,3,5,7), $54.

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Eisenstaedt (Bridgmohan, McDaniel) 124/6-5

2: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/6-1

3: Willy the Cobbler (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro) 117/7-2

4: King Nate (Sosa, Rarick) 117/12-1

5: Signofthecross (Wade, Gutierrez) 122/2-1

WILLY THE COBBLER (3) is second off the layoff and drops in class for one of the top claiming trainers. Probably needed his last start and the pace looks favorable for his patented late move. EISENSTAEDT (1) has won three in a row going wire-to-wire. Switches barns, loses the top jockey and might get pressured up front. SIGNOFTHECROSS (5) is in good form with two wins/two seconds in past four but hasn't won since being claimed three back.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Cressons Lil Charm (Barajas, Silva) 118/8-5

2: Tactical Express (Hernandez, Tranquilino) 118/9-2

3: Sky Raven (Carmona, Espinoza) 113/6-1

4: Adios Muchachas (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/9-5

5: My Little Gypsy (Ulloa, Donlin) 118/5-1

ADIOS MUCHACHAS (4) makes her career debut for a good barn and the Padilla/Quinonez team has been hot. Bred to like the surface/distance and the July 21st workout stands out. TACTICAL EXPRESS (2) debuts for a small barn and genetics suggests she'll like the lawn. Steady workout pattern and a good post position. CRESSONS LIL CHARM (1) has speed, the rail and experience. Could be dangerous.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva) 122/9-2

2: Black Limo (Sosa, Rarick) 117/12-1

3: Don't Box Me In (Quinonez, Berndt) 122/8-5

4: O Dogg (Bridgmohan, Riecken) 122/6-1

5: Passthecat (Ulloa, Hanson) 124/8-1

6: Zoffa (Santos, Rengstorf) 122/2-1

DON'T BOX ME IN (3) has three wins in only 11 starts and all were local. Beat open company two back. Has enough early speed to control the pace and keep something in reserve for the stretch. ZOFFA (6) makes his third start for the Rengstorf barn after being claimed. Has run evenly in past three local starts. PASSTHECAT (5) would appreciate a hot early pace to set up his late closing kick.

4. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Hayhaycaptain Jac (Harr, McDaniel) 119/7-5

2: Passing Time (Bridgmohan, Tracy) 119/5-1

3: Burning Leaves (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/1-1

4: J J's Wildcat (Sosa, McKinley) 119/12-1

5: Big Boy McCoy (Glass, Sweere) 119/10-1

BURNING LEAVES (3) has finished second in past two at this level. Lost as a big favorite in last but finished second and finished six lengths clear of third. Jockey change for top barn might wake him up. HAYHAYCAPTAIN JAC (1) ran great in his career debut while going wire-to-wire by three lengths. Faces winners for the first time, gets stuck on the rail and switches barns. PASSING TIME (2) went wire-to-wire to break his maiden against claimers in June but hasn't raced since.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

2: Ranger Gus (Carmona, Candelas) 117/15-1

3: Mister Banjoman (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/6-1

4: Optimal Courage (Barajas, Silva) 124/9-2

5: Channel Won (Bridgmohan, Tracy) 124/3-1

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez, Rhone) 124/8-1

7: Hi Yah (Wade, Williams) 117/8-1

8: Supreme Capo (Ulloa, Peters) 122/20-1

9: Dive Deep (Hernandez, Danger) 122/12-1

10: Released (Berrios-Lopez, Silva) 117/4-1

CHANNEL WON (5) loves this distance having crossed the wire first nine times in his career. Returns to Shakopee after a quick trip to Chicago where he won a close one. Gets top turf jockey in the irons. RELEASED (10) has had three impressive showing on the local lawn this meet with a win and two seconds. Must overcome a tough post. OPTIMAL COURAGE (4) has been ultra-consistent on the Shakopee sod.

6. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Frosty View (Roman, Berndt) 118/5-1

2: Increedible Victor (Hernandez, Rhone) 118/8-1

3: Mo Mesa (Wade, Williams) 118/8-1

4: Ridin Solo (Harr, Bethke) 118/12-1

5: Latin Force (Ulloa, Sweere) 118/12-1

6: Jonny B Goney (Gallardo, Berndt) 118/6-1

7: Benz Lake Thunder (Berrios-Lopez, Bethke) 113/20-1

8: Commissioner Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/5-2

9: Carpe Gold (Murray, Bethke) 118/15-1

10: Got Ghosted (Santos, Rhone) 118/4-1

JONNY B GONEY (6) raced erratically in his career debut while breaking slowly, rushing up and tiring late. Should improve in second start with experience and the addition of blinkers. GOT GHOSTED (10) ran impressively in his first start while being stuck on the rail. Tough outside post position. COMMISSIONER OSCAR (8) has hit the board in both starts but must break alertly for a chance here.

7. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Cat On the Prowl (Carmona, Candelas) 114/12-1

2: Found Jordan (Ulloa, Peters) 124/3-1

3: Causeway Surpise (Berrios-Lopez, Rengstorf) 114/10-1

4: Whodoesitbetter (Wade, Riecken) 124/10-1

5: Tahkodha Knight (Gallardo, Hanson) 124/6-1

6: Imagine Draygon (Harr, Backhaus) 119/12-1

7: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt) 119/9-5

8: Red's Mr Z (Sosa, Rarick) 114/20-1

9: Prestigiously Wild (Murray, Backhaus) 119/6-1

TOTAL SURPRISE (7) returns to the dirt after two turf tries for the top barn. His dirt races have been sprinting while posting solid speed figures and he's bred to run farther. CAUSEWAY SURPRISE (3) showed speed on the turf in last and now returns to the dirt. Last time routing on the dirt he got caught wide in the first turn. Might try to save ground in this one. CAT ON THE PROWL (1) improved when routing for the first time in last but must take another step forward.

8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Tiger Hunter (Quinonez, Woolley Jr.) 124/9-2

2: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

3: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone) 124/8-1

4: Red Cents (Roman, Berndt) 119/6-1

5: Da Ghost (Hernandez, Rhone) 124/7-2

6: Texas Holdem (Barajas, Silva) 124/12-1

7: Glendale (Berrios-Lopez, Williams) 114/5-2

8: Public Opinion (Wade, Rarick) 119/9-2

TIGER HUNTER (1) narrowly missed at this level two back while seven clear of third place. Switches to the hot jockey and get the rail to utilize his tactical speed. GLENDALE (7) is in good form having been in the top four in his past five races. Drops in class and tries the dirt for only the third time in his 16-race career. UNIQUE PATH (3) has hit the board in half of his 18 career starts but only has one win.