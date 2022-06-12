Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: It's Her Time (1st race). Value play of the day: Bailout Kela (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,2,3,5/7/1,2,5/1,4,6,8/1,2), $4.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Celtics Wildcat (Hernandez, Donlin)124/8-1

2: Gypsy Reward (Wade, Robertson)119/2-1

3: It's Her Time (Evans, Robertson)119/7-5

4: Knight's Honor (Negron, Richard)124/9-2

5: Dusty Ford (Lara, Velazquez)124/5-1

IT'S HERE TIME annihilated her competition in her career debut stalking the pace and drawing off by nine-lengths. Expecting similar results. GYPSY REWARD is the "other" Robertson along with the top pick. Broke maiden impressively in seasonal debut then tried two-turns on the turf and ran well. DUSTY FORD showed exceptional speed last summer. Didn't see that speed in last but expecting it today.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Leather and Lace (Wade, Flores)122/2-1

2: According to Aspen (Fuentes, Tracy)122/9-2

3: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)122/8-5

4: Y Not Sizzle (Hernandez, Williams)124/7-2

5: Criminal Record (Barandela, Asprino)117/8-1

STARS OF BLUEGRASS just missed in last on turf as she chased fast fractions and fell a little short at the end. Hoping for similar trip today but with better results ACCORDING TO ASPEN has four grass victories locally and has exhibited a nice turn of foot in the stretch but may be compromised by the lack of pace and the long layoff. Y NOT SIZZLE triumphed last time on the track but got away with soft fractions and faces slightly tougher today.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Danzig Star (Lindsay, Litfin)124/8-1

2: Temporarily (Lopez, Hernandez)119/8-5

3: Heels to the Field (Fuentes, Bravo)124/2-1

4: Luna S (Hernandez, Silva)119/5-1

5: Eli's Girl (Valenzuela, Stuart)119/9-2

6: Final Table (Negron, Litfin)119/15-1

HEELS TO THE FIELD will try to achieve what her name suggests by breaking alertly, establishing a clear early lead and showing her heels to the field. ELI'S GIRL has been knocking on the door to earn that diploma with three seconds/thirds in seven starts. Could wear them down late if the pace is hot. LUNA S is the only newcomer in a field who have had multiple chances. Good workout in final preparation.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brexton (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

2: Gopher Gold (Hernandez, Biehler)122/5-2

3: Club Mesquite (Wade, Williams)122/2-1

4: Rockymountaintwist (Negron, Garrett)122/6-1

5: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela, Rosin)117/4-1

6: Knievel (Fuentes, Litfin)122/5-1

SONNYISNOTSOFUNNY will be on the lead and dare the others to catch him. Raced against much tougher this winter at Oaklawn and had a nice prep race sprinting on the turf. CLUB MESQUITE has been competitive on the grass in his career. Adds blinkers and gets Wade in the irons. GOPHER GOLD has two wins on the local lawn but might need a race before we see his best.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Secret (Conning, Hanson)119/15-1

2: My Diamond Runs (Fuentes, Bravo)119/8-1

3: Sunshine Fever (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/5-1

4: Claire Sailing (Hernandez, Berndt)124/8-1

5: Sense of Flurry (Fuentes, Berndt)119/3-1

6: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo, Rarick)119/15-1

7: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)119/4-1

8: Pocketfullofposies (Wade, Rarick)119/8-1

9: Saint Sarena (Chirinos, Biehler)119/6-1

10: Sleepless Nights (Negron, Rarick)119/12-1

BAILOUT KELA passed horses in her seasonal debut against open company in Tampa and then ran evenly for a non-threatening second in last. Third off the layoff but must kick this tendency of finishing second. POCKETFULLOFPOSIES was off slow in her first ever start before making a nice middle move and then flattening out. Should move forward with that experience. SENSE OF FLURRY was the favorite in last and ran poorly. Trying to regain her good Hawthorne form.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-2

2: Bring Me a Check (Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/9-2

3: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/10-1

4: Euromantic (Harr, Hanson)122/15-1

5: Sir Wellington (Chirinos, Robertson)122/4-1

6: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard)122/3-1

7: Bugler (Lopez, Kenney)124/12-1

8: Prince Rama (Valenzuela, Bravo)122/6-1

SIR WELLINGTON close for second in a stakes race on a muddy track in his local debut. Returns to his ideal distance where he's won almost $200K and wants a fast track after three off-tracks. BRING ME A CHECK has good early speed and dug in gamely in last despite the DQ. Makes his first start for Rengstorf. THEALLIGATORHUNTER crossed the wire first five times last summer but might not like the rail due to his erratic ways.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Badger Kitten (Hernandez, Diodoro)122/5-2

2: Curious Inji (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

3: Lindsey Luck (Hernandez, Van Winkle)119/8-1

4: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin)122/6-1

5: Reina Del Sur (Fuentes, Broberg)119/12-1

6: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)122/9-2

7: Pluma (Lopez, Belvoir)122/8-1

8: Hurricain Hunter (Quinonez, Eidschun)122/4-1

BADGER KITTEN ships into Canterbury after racing at the prestigious southern California meeting recently. With a lot of speed signed up here, she'll save ground on the rail and make one late run. HURRICAIN HUNTER was steadied on the rail in last losing all chance but on her best day, she can win. DAIGLE occasionally can run a nice race but usually that's when she's loose and that is unlikely today.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Turn the Switch (Bridgmohan, Robertson)124/8-5

2: Herecomesthehammer (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/5-1

3: Mischievous Mo (Hernandez, Fields)124/8-1

4: Golden Star Rock (Wade, Diodoro)124/2-1

5: Behavin Myself (Barandela, Rengstorf)119/9-2

6: Shattered Dreams (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/12-1

TURN THE SWITCH takes a big drop in class for a barn that spots them where they can win, should be able to secure good position on the rail and exude his class late. HERECOMESTHEHAMMER could be the controlling speed and his speed figures are moving in the right direction. GOLDEN STAR ROCK has not shown much lately but drop in claiming price for a high percentage team of Wade/Diodoro.

