JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: lame Bishop (2nd race). Value play of the day: Aunt Ruthie (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (3,4,5,7/1,4,6/3/2,5,7/1,3,5), $54.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smart Oxie (Hernandez, Livingston)119/15-1

2: Midnight Royal (Fuentes, Berndt)119/9-2

3: Kal El (Fuentes, Bravo)119/6-1

4: Kovacs (Hernandez, Silva)124/9-5

5: Color Me Legendary (Chirinos, Lund)119/7-2

6: Sweet Analyzer (Harr, Riecken)119/5-2

MIDNIGHT ROYAL enters his career debut with a nice string of workouts to prepare for his maiden voyage. Berndt wins 19% with first-time starters. COLOR ME LEGENDARY makes his first start for Lund who has won in the past with this sire's progeny including Mr. Jagermeister who banked over $700K. KOVACS ran some nice speed figures last summer but has had many chances.

2 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runaway Ready (Chirinos, Robertson)124/4-1

2: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)124/9-2

3: Candy Wompus (Fuentes, Broberg)124/2-1

4: Silver Dash (Fuentes, Broberg)124/6-1

5: Blame Bishop (Hernandez, Rarick)124/8-5

BLAME BISHOP will attempt to use his natural speed and outside post to clear this field and control the pace. Has four wins at Canterbury, so knows where the winner circle is located. CANDY WOMPUS was claimed out of a victory in last by Broberg who had a 20% strike rate after a claim. Will need a hot pace. SILVER DASH was also claimed by Broberg last out but will need to improve while facing better.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sonny Smack (Fuentes, Lund)122/5-1

2: Jailhouse Kitten (Wade, Flores)122/9-2

3: Giant Payday (Hernandez, Eidschun)122/3-1

4: Zumurudee (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-1

5: Budro Talking (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)124/4-1

6: Hard Attack (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-5

HARD ATTACK has won last two on different turf courses. Has an outside post and tactical speed to see how the race develops in front of him. GIANT PAYDAY has been a solid grass horse for many years winning over $374K on the surface over his career. Won three in a row this winter at Turf Paradise with solid speed figures. SONNY SMACK won twice for Diodoro last year locally and switches to Lund and starts after a long layoff.

4 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Elemental (Barandela, Perkinson)117/6-1

2: Southern Venture (Chirinos, Perkinson)122/10-1

3: C C the Bartender (Wade, Flores)122/4-1

4: Bounty of Gold (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/9-5

5: Lovely Linda (Lopez, Asprino)122/5-2

6: Tiger Bait (Hernandez, Williams)122/9-2

BOUNTY OF GOLD looks to be the speed of the speed. Her last start on the turf is a throw-out as she didn't appear to like the footing but it might be a useful prep. LOVELY LINDA has won two out of three since being claimed by Asprino and has good early speed but will need to improve to compete. TIGER BAIT has three wins in seven starts at his tricky distance but usually closes from far back.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan)122/15-1

2: Swanage (Harr, Cline)124/9-2

3: If You Want It (Hernandez, Wong)122/7-2

4: Rental Pool (Chirinos, Robertson)122/10-1

5: Lookin So Lucky (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

6: Kalliniki (Fuentes, Broberg)122/8-1

7: Shabam (Wade, Robertson)122/5-1

8: Prance (Fuentes, Hernandez)122/6-1

9: Shes Got the Power (Negron, Rhone)124/8-1

IF YOU WANT IT has been pretty consistent on the grass in her career hitting the board seven out of eight starts. Second start since being claimed by Wong, one of the top claiming trainers on the west coast. LOOKIN SO LUCKY appears at Canterbury after being claimed at Santa Anita. Silva has a 44% win rate with such move. RENTAL POOL has four wins over the local lawn and was reclaimed by Robertson late last season after losing her in June. A sign of confidence by the trainer.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Top of the Game (Lopez, Hernandez)124/3-1

2: Just Ask Joel (Bridgmohan, Roberts)124/5-1

3: Chicory Blue (Lara, Litfin)124/8-1

4: Hatties Jewel (Harr, Dixon)124/2-1

5: Side Street Dave (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/6-1

6: Ike (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

7: Spirit Mission (Hernandez, Eidschun)124/12-1

HATTIES JEWEL is a hard knocking, nine-year-old gelding who tries every race. Was close in last two at Will Rogers and his late closing style will benefit from a hot early pace. IKE needs the lead and will be hell-bent on getting it as he rarely passes horses but there's other speed in the race. TOP OF THE GAME also is pace dependent as he comes from way back but appears to be not on the top of his game.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)124/9-5

2: In the Red (Hernandez, Rarick)122/5-1

3: Aunt Ruthie (Wade, Diodoro)122/3-1

4: A Roze and Wine (Fuentes, Bravo)122/2-1

5: Because (Valenzuela, Hanson)117/12-1

6: Toreno (Lopez, Bethke)122/6-1

7: Luvin Bullies (Chirinos, Robertson)122/4-1

AUNT RUTHIE won her first two career starts like she was something special but then something went amiss. Returns after a year layoff for a good barn and her breeding screams grass sprint. LUVIN BULLIES has seven career wins at this distance but it's been a while. Will move forward after her seasonal debut and switches to Chirinos. TORENO had two wins at this distance last summer but lacked competitiveness in two starts this year.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Don't Box Me In (Hernandez, Berndt)119/6-1

2: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/4-1

3: Johnny Up (Chirinos, Robertson)124/12-1

4: Westa Waverly (Wade, Robertson)124/6-1

5: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-2

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)119/5-1

7: Hap Hot (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/7-2

COUSVINNYSACANUCK had the rail in last and broke flat footed which is not ideal. Third off the layoff, adds distance and his connections have been hot. DOCTOR OSCAR ran some nice speed figures as a two-year-old against stakes company. Could be a part of the pace but might need a race after a long layoff. HAP HOT went wire-to-wire dominating his foes in his career debut but that effort may have been off-track aided. Faces much tougher today.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vlock (Lara, Hanson)119/8-1

2: Mountain Pine (Negron, Litfin)119/7-2

3: Lead Off (Hernandez, Eidschun)119/8-5

4: Halo's Laddie (Lindsay, Sheehan)119/15-1

5: Coal Town Road (Wade, Robertson)124/2-1

6: Diablo Cuerno (Harr, Backhaus)124/6-1

COAL TOWN ROAD is third off the layoff for a good barn and showed some early speed in both starts at Hawthorne. If he shakes loose early, he may get brave. LEAD OFF was claimed last out from Diodoro. Can be hard to improve horses after leaving successful outfits. VLOCK showed some promise as a two-year-old last fall at Remington and could improve with six additional months of maturity.

