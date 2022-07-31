Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Golden Gopher (7th race). Value play of the day: Twirling Savi (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (1,3,4,5,7/1,8/7/3,8/3,4,7,8,10), $50.

1 5 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: 30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rollercoaster Man (Lopez, Raven)118/5-1

2: Cross the Causeway (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/9-2

3: Runtoday (Hernandez, Richard)118/7-2

4: Runnin' Block (Wade, Flores)118/8-1

5: Mister Muldoon (Goodwin, Robertson)118/2-1

6: Franz (Valenzuela (Hanson)118/3-1

CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (2) makes his career debut for a barn that likes to win early. Steady string of workouts in preparation and gets a good post for the distance. MISTER MULDOON (5) is bred by a new sire who has been producing precocious runners. The "other" Robertson is always dangerous. RUNTODAY (3) has a couple of bullet workouts on his tab but the barn is usually patient with its youngsters.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mom's Pass (Arroyo, Roberts)124/6-1

2: Nora's Legacy (Fuentes, Bravo)124/2-1

3: She's Xtremely Hot (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/9-5

4: Full Speed Astern (Conning, Bullene)119/12-1

5: Temporarily (Wade, Flores)119/9-2

6: U So Money Baby (Lopez, Westermann)119/15-1

7: Me Say So (Lindsay, Rhone)124/8-1

NORA'S LEGACY (2) has two placings this meet as the favorite. Has tactical speed so should be able to see how the race develops and run accordingly. TEMPORARILY (5) drops half in claiming price and has a win over the track. Wade returns to the saddle. SHE'S XTREMELY HOT (3) opened up a couple of lengths in the lane only to hit a wall and get passed late. Will try to time her move better today.

3 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stylin N Profilin (Harr, Stuart)124/5-2

2: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-2

3: Maiden Rock (Roman, Riecken)124/10-1

4: Lady Clare (Wade, Bethke)119/8-5

5: Sense of Flurry (Fuentes, Berndt)119/10-1

6: Imminent Threat (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/5-1

7: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla)124/12-1

IMMINENT THREAT (6) returns to the dirt after her seasonal debut on the turf. Has a first and second in two starts at this distance and Robertson claimed him for a reason. STYLIN N PROFILIN (1) won her last at this distance. Has been closing ground as of late so might appreciate a quick early pace. LADY CLARE (4) has had back-to-back good races but may have been aided by the off track.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two by Two (Hernandez, Scherer)124/5-1

2: Mishko (Valenzuela, Silva)122/12-1

3: Zumurudee (Roman, Woolley Jr.)122/12-1

4: A Rose for Raven (Lopez, Raven)122/8-1

5: Ioya Again (Fuentes, Scherer)122/9-2

6: Stitzy (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/12-1

7: Hard Attack (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/4-1

8: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-2

9: Kid Frostie (Chirinos, Rhone)122/15-1

10: Joker Matt (Bridgmohan, Martinez)117/10-1

SHINNY (8) is a winner. It's hard to pick against a horse who's won 13 of his last 15 races even if he's potentially facing his strongest field yet. Should be able to utilize his tactical speed and get up just in time. A ROSE FOR RAVEN (4) will be loose on an uncontested lead and that's always dangerous. Tired in last on the dirt but returns to his preferred surface. STITZY (6) has won six times on the local lawn and his last race on the dirt should prepare him for today.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: My Dominator (Carter, Riecken)122/7-2

2: Northern Playboy (Valenzuela, Bravo)122/15-1

3: Last Martini (Lara, Biehler)124/10-1

4: Club Mesquite (Lopez, Williams)122/9-2

5: Brexton (Wade, Woolley Jr.)122/8-1

6: Smart Call (Conning, Roberts)122/20-1

7: Xtreme V. I. P. (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/2-1

8: Knievel (Fuentes, Litfin)122/10-1

9: Mongol Altai (Hernandez, Asprino)122/5-1

XTREME V. I. P. (7) looks to be controlling speed. Will attempt to break cleanly, establish the lead and slow down the pace. Robertson reclaimed him in last highlighting his confidence. MY DOMINATOR (1) made a premature move in last establishing a five-length lead in the stretch only to be passed. Carter will try to be more patient today. CLUB MESQUITE (4) drops in class and return to dirt where he won four back.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)117/9-2

2: Sailing Along (Fuentes, Bravo)122/4-1

3: Miss Glorious (Hernandez, Hernandez)122/6-1

4: Apart of My Charm (Wade, Asprino)122/7-2

5: Asena (Chirinos, Lund)117/8-1

6: Because (Valenzuela, Hanson)117/15-1

7: Missczech (Harr, Eidschun)117/12-1

8: Twirling Savi (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/5-2

TWIRLING SAVI (8) has the ideal running style for the distance and the pace should be hot to setup her stalk and pounce agenda. Outside post is a bonus as it will allow Eikleberry to see how the race develops. SHE'S MY WARRIOR (1) has won three times in her career but qualifies for the condition due to her state-bred status. ASENA (5) won two sprints on the dirt then tried a turf stakes but returns to the dirt today.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bruce's Girl (Roman, Biehler)124/5-1

2: Surely a Legend (Arroyo, Donlin Jr.)124/20-1

3: Pink Channel (Barandela, Eidschun)119/6-1

4: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/4-1

5: Pippa's Prospect (Valenzuela, Hybsha)119/15-1

6: Fat and Furious (Wade, Belvoir)119/10-1

7: Note Pad (Harr, Berndt)124/8-1

8: Frost Warrior (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/15-1

9: Cupids Love (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/12-1

10: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/3-1

11: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford)124/15-1

12: Danzig Star (Hernandez, Litfin)124/12-1

GOLDEN GOPHER (10) steadied into the turn in last race losing position resulting in her racing wide throughout. Should be able to use her tactical speed to get a better trip today. FOXGLOVE (4) has some competitive turf efforts on her resume but seldom visits the winner circle. Will try again for good connections. PINK CHANNEL (3) raced well on the Shakopee sod last summer but is struggling to regain that form in '22.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

2: Jacks Willie (Lopez, Raven)119/8-1

3: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf)119/6-1

4: Overseas Letter (Lindsay, Eidschun)119/10-1

5: Talent and Tricks (Wade, McDaniel)124/4-1

6: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)119/15-1

7: Pirate Bird (Harr, Stuart)124/5-1

8: Ruby's Red Devil (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

9: Heavenly Gazebo (Quinonez, Tranquilino)124/10-1

BOOTLEGGIN POSSE (3) broke his maiden easily three back for a $40K tag then faced allowance/high claiming foes. Had trouble in both races but gets to a realistic class level and will be prominent early. RUBY'S RED DEVIL (8) has a second and two thirds at this level in last three. Stretches out to the distance where he graduated. PASSTHECAT (1) is pace dependent so if he gets a hot pace, you'll see him flying late.

9 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Swampdrainer (Lara, Pearson)124/15-1

2: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)124/10-1

3: Calzone (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/6-1

4: Flashfire (Wade, Scherer)119/8-1

5: Freedom Flash (Quinonez, Hardy)119/12-1

6: Vaudeville Mews (Chirinos, Guillory Jr.)119/20-1

7: Grunder (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/8-1

8: Back to Selling (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/5-2

9: Izeondec (Hernandez, Silva)119/4-1

10: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/9-2

BACK TO SELLING (8) has only had three career tries and gets on the turf for the first time. Will use his tactical speed to get good position from an outside post and attempt to hold them off late. MINNESOTA RED (10) has had 14 career starts and is still looking for that elusive first win. Will try to use his experience to his advantage. FLASHFIRE (4) woke up in last when stepping onto the turf for the first time in Chicago.