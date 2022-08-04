JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dynamometer (8th race). Value play of the day: River Rose (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,4/1,2,4,5,6/2,5/2,3,5,9,10/4), $50.

1 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honey Parade (Lopez, Fields)124/8-5

2: Tick Tock (Eikleberry, Hernandez)122/4-1

3: Nip Nap (Lara, Perkinson)122/10-1

4: Tailorbeswift (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)122/2-1

5: Grand Slam Homerun (Conning, Russell)122/5-1

6: Elemental (Bridgmohan, Perkinson)122/12-1

TAILORBESWIFT (4) had a nice win to start the meet and just missed in last to two next out winners. Will try to stalk the frontrunners early and wear them down late. HONEY PARADE (1) has won two straight and overcame a bad start to win last out. Was claimed away from the Diodoro barn last out so we'll see if she maintains her good form. TICK TOCK (2) has alternated good and bad starts at Canterbury and her pattern says good today and gets Eikleberry up.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lake Lady (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/7-2

2: Miss Kitty Russell (Carter, Riecken)119/15-1

3: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)119/10-1

4: Sleepless Nights (Wade, Rarick)119/5-1

5: My Diamond Runs (Chirinos, Bravo)119/10-1

6: Alittlebitalexis (Lara, Bethke)124/20-1

7: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt)119/8-1

8: Nordic Queen (Fuentes, Bravo)119/5-2

9: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)124/4-1

LAKE LADY (1) tried open company in a turf sprint in career debut and broke slowly losing all chance. Faces Minnesota-breds today and stretches out to a distance she should adore. MY DIAMOND RUNS (5) had two sprints on the dirt and stretches out on the turf today which breeding suggests she should relish. CHAPLAIN (3) has had two promising turf starts but has backed up in the lane. Will need to relax today.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

2: Profound One (Harr, Eidschun)119/12-1

3: Valley Vista (Bridgmohan, Campbell)124/7-2

4: Bit Coiner (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/3-1

5: Dareabigdream (Lindsay, Silva)119/9-2

6: Twilite Liason (Lara, Applebee)124/6-1

7: Coach Happy (Valenzuela, Dixon)119/5-2

BIT COINER (4) won his career debut here last summer and then tried a stakes race in start two. Two lackluster starts this season but class drop may wake him up. VALLEY VISTA (3) didn't show much in his first Shakopee appearance but had speed figures that fit this field at Hawthorne. COACH HAPPY (7) graduated at Oaklawn this spring but was claimed from Brad Cox out of the victory and hasn't shown much since.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kenhedoit (Conning, Dieter)124/15-1

2: Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

3: Rocktizway (Lindsay, Velazquez)124/8-1

4: River Rose (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/7-2

5: Bourbon Tan (Chirinos, Perkinson)124/12-1

6: Side Street Dave (Harr, Sanderson)124/9-2

7: Hatties Jewel (Arroyo, Bethke)124/12-1

8: Tallestofthetall (Roman, Campbell)124/8-1

9: Ima Harley Too (Lopez, Biehler)124/5-1

RIVER ROSE (4) is third off the layoff for a good barn. Should be up close (either on the lead/stalking) and his class should show up late with a timely move. CHOCOLATEICECREAM (2) returns to the Broberg barn after a one race hiatus. The fact that Broberg reclaimed him shows his confidence. IMA HARLEY TOO (9) won at this level two back before trying state-bred allowance foes in last. Back with his friends today.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: White Lies (Wade, Miller)122/2-1

2: Alqwani (Quinonez, Padilla)122/8-1

3: Big Andy (Lopez, Litfin)122/4-1

4: Cost a Fortune (Harr, Dixon)117/6-1

5: Princess Livia (Eikleberry, Richard)122/3-1

6: Faded Memories (Lara, Flores)122/5-1

7: Later Days (Fuentes, Lund)122/12-1

PRINCESS LIVIA (5) popped and stopped against many of these in last. Was claimed out of that race, switches to Eikleberry and goes a tad shorter with less early speed entered. WHITE LIES (1) has been consistent in last three posting identical speed figures. Another speed figure like that may do it. ALQWANI (2) was pinched at the start in local debut. Give her another chance.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fayette Warrior (Bridgmohan, Bethke)124/15-1

2: Sierra Hotel (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

3: Kramden (Quinonez, Padilla)124/12-1

4: Unbroken Song (Valenzuela, Litfin)124/5-1

5: Palace Prince (Wade, Belvoir)124/6-1

6: Violin Maker (Lara, Biehler)124/4-1

7: I'm an Eight (Roman, Moreno)124/8-1

8: Seeking Refuge (Harr, Eidschun)124/12-1

9: Outrun the Posse (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)119/9-2

PALACE PRINCE (5) is third off the layoff with two turf sprints and now stretches out. All three of his career wins have come around two turns on the grass. Expecting major improvement. SIERRA HOTEL (2) has been close all year but has a tendency to settle for second as shown by his six seconds in 10 starts on the Shakopee sod. VIOLIN MAKER (6) is game and fights to the wire if in contention. Hopefully he didn't lose his confidence against better last out.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Morrie's Joy (Quinonez, Miller)124/6-1

2: Rollin Blackout (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)119/4-1

3: Secret Hideaway (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)119/12-1

4: She's a Bossy Girl (Roman, Moreno)119/15-1

5: Morgs World (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/3-1

6: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf)119/12-1

7: Indy's Star (Wade, Belvoir)119/12-1

8: Jewel Azul (Chirinos, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

9: Off Ramp (Fuentes, Rosin)119/6-1

10: Intense Company (Lara, Rengstorf)119/5-1

MORGS WORLD (5) broke her maiden on this course last fall impressively. Encountered some traffic entering the stretch in last before finding room for a late move. Eikleberry in the saddle today. ROLLIN BLACKOUT (2) has been competitive in all her career turf starts and switches to Bridgmohan in the saddle. OFF RAMP (9) has speed and is bred for the turf but has struggled to put it all together.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wildcat Sky (Conning, Livingston)119/20-1

2: Hunter Jumper (Wade, Eidschun)119/3-1

3: Ll's Classy Dude (Lara, McKinley)119/15-1

4: Dynamometer (Eikleberry, Robertson)119 (2-1

5: Stun Gun (Lindsay, Miller)124/9-2

6: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson)124/6-1

7: Jeromieo (Carter, Riecken)124/10-1

8: Inthemidnighthour (Barandela, Smith)119/12-1

9: Speedy Daredevil (Arroyo, Padilla)119/8-1

DYNAMOMETER (4) drops steeply down the class ladder for Robertson. Showed speed against better when sprinting and should be able to use that speed to clear this field and control the pace. HUNTER JUMPER (2) was claimed away from Robertson two back and raced against special weights in his first start for the Eidschun barn with little results. SPEEDY DAREDEVIL (9) hasn't shown much for good connections but also drops in class and cuts back in distance.

9 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $24,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Western Reserve (Quiroz, Hardy)127/5-1

2: The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-5

3: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/4-1

4: Shrimpee (Suarez Ricardo, Stein)127/6-1

5: Makin Drama (Beverly Jr., Norton)125/10-1

6: Relentless Babe (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/5-2

THE MINNESOTA MOON (2) faced two really good ones in his last race against stakes company. Faces easier today and Escobedo/Olmstead are always formidable. RELENTLESS BABE (6) exits the same tough stakes race as the top pick and gets an outside post for the leading trainer. SHRIMPEE (4) had success locally last summer with a couple wins and returns to state-bred competition.

For complete entries, morning line odds and more, go to startribune.com/canterburypark.