Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Kool Susie (8th race). Value play of the day: Stagecoach Boys (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3 (2,4,5,8/4,7/1,5,6,8/3/1,2,11), $48.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Creative Mind (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/9-2

2: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Chirinos, Lund)124/12-1

3: Pure Rocket (Lopez, Williams)119/4-1

4: Chicken Truck (Quinonez, Danger)124/5-1

5: Mr. Cougar (Roman, Westermann)124/8-1

6: Lapis Lazuli (Wade, Berndt)119/3-1

7: Give Em Heck Beck (Lara, Silva Jr.)124/5-2

CREATIVE MIND (1) returns after an extended layoff for Robertson. Eikleberry may send him to the front from the rail and try to control the pace. Could be the ideal distance for him. GIVE EM HECK BECK (7) likes to hit the board but it's hard to ignore the zero-for-24 the last two years. Expecting improvement from top barn around after two poor efforts. LAPIS LAZULI (6) broke his maiden at Keenland in April but has been spinning his wheels since the claim.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Richiesgotswagger (Lopez, Diodoro)122/2-1

2: Stormin Hongkong (Fuentes, Richard)122/3-1

3: Matts Fire N Ice (Hernandez, Richard)117/8-1

4: Leslie's Gold (Chirinos, Lund)124/12-1

5: Miltontown (Quinonez, Silva)122/4-1

6: You Split Tens (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/5-1

7: Reef's Destiny (Harr, Cline)122/8-1

MILTONTOWN (5) is third off the layoff but has hit the ground running with a first/second after a 14-month absence. Likes to compete and will likely employ stalk and pounce tactics. RICHIESGOTSWAGGER (1) won first off the claim for Diodoro at Churchill but then took over two months off. Fitness could be a concern. STORMIN HONGKONG (2) does his best running closing but has yet to get a pace to his liking at Canterbury.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Final Vision (Lara, Sweere)119/12-1

2: Option (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/8-1

3: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin)119/9-2

4: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)119/5-2

5: Kal El (Fuentes, Bravo)119/6-1

6: Tiger Hunter (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)119/15-1

7: Screamin Jalapeno (Lindsay, Rhone)119/20-1

8: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/2-1

9: Fly With Class (Conning, Backhaus)124/20-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (4) broke tardily from an outside post in his career debut but found his stride late. An alert break along with a better post should put him in the mix in this one. ANGEL'S MAGIC (8) had a perfect trip in last and still couldn't win. Could be a loose leader which is always dangerous. KAL EL (5) improved his speed figure between starts 1 and 2. Needs another step forward and moves to the lawn.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Libertarian (Fuentes, Bolinger)122/15-1

2: Jack's Advantage (Valenzuela, Candelas)122/5-1

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (Hernandez, Lund)124/9-2

4: Kierkegaard (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/5-2

5: Man U (Wade, Biehler)122/6-1

6: Passed by Paul (Lara, Hernandez)122/10-1

7: One Son of a Chief (Quinonez, Rarick)122/7-2

8: Doctor K (Roman, Padilla)12/8-1

ONE SON OF A CHIEF (7) has been in great form this year winning five of eight. Couldn't catch the lone speed in last but appears there is enough early pace here to help his stalking style. KIERKEGAARD (4) makes his second start for Broberg and like the top pick, couldn't catch the loose leader last time out. MAN U (5) has quality speed but as an Oklahoma bred, this could be a prep for the upcoming Remington meet.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Superstar Bea (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/7-2

2: Indawin (Wade (Martinez)124/6-1

3: Nofansinthestands (Roman, Campbell)124/12-1

4: Jagged Arrow (Barandela, Donlin Jr.)119/20-1

5: Mizzanna (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)124/12-1

6: Lizz a Bee (Chirinos, Broberg)124/ (9-2

7: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin)124/8-1

8: She B Glamorous (Valenzuela, Johns)124/8-1

9: Tequila Mary (Lara, Rarick)124/15-1

10: Silvera (Lopez, Candelas)124/15-1

11: Northern Alliance (Quinonez, Rodriguez)124/12-1

12: Big News Coming (Harr, Eidschun)124/6-1

13: Hoity Toity (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/3-1

14: If You Want It (Quinonez, Wong)124/5-1

SUPERSTAR BEA (1) is third off the layoff and coming off a nice win in last. Is the new-comer to the field where many faced each other last out. Should be able to take advantage of the rail draw. LIZZ A BEE (6) came from way back in her first local start. Expecting her to be closer to the pace today. SHE B GLAMOROUS (8) ran well in her last try and has been competitive over the local lawn over the years.

6 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Outworktheokiegirl (Lara, Biehler)119/5-1

2: Secret Mistress (Harr, Sanderson)124/15-1

3: Yellow Dress (Wade, Diodoro)124/4-1

4: Credit Card Fraud (Lopez, Flores)124/10-1

5: Runaway A. Train (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/8-1

6: Appreciable (Fuentes, Broberg)119/5-2

7: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva)124/8-1

8: She's Not to Blame (Bridgmohan, Perkinson)119/12-1

9: House of Targaryen (Hernandez, Silva)124/9-2

YELLOW DRESS (3) makes her third start for Diodoro and her first on the dirt this current meet. Drop down the claiming ladder and should be involved early. APPRECIABLE (6) has speed and ships north from Texas for Broberg. Appears to be other speed in the race but if she gets an easy lead, she could get brave up front. OUTWORKTHEOKIEGIRL (1) also has speed but must break alertly on the rail to hold her position.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: No Slo Mo (Wade, Belvoir)124/4-1

2: Myopic (Lopez, Diodoro)124/3-1

3: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/30-1

4: Tonka Warrior (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/9-2

5: Yip Yip Kip (Chirinos, Bravo)124/20-1

6: Justice Warrior (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/20-1

7: Light Cruiser (Harr, Eidschun)124/12-1

8: Delft Blue (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)124/12-1

9: Can't Beat Me (Lara, Westermann)119/15-1

10: Seeking Splendor (Hernandez, Silva)119/8-1

11: King of the Kids (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-1

12: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla)119/10-1

13: Souper Fortune (Roman, Rosin)124/8-1

14: Champagne Pegasus (Hernandez, Wong)124/6-1

KING OF THE KIDS (11) won two in a row before trying state-restricted stakes competition in last. Gets added distance which fits his breeding. MYOPIC (2) posted two big speed figures on the turf in Kentucky this spring. Ran evenly in his first local start on may improve second time over the course. NO SLO MO (1) barely missed in last. Has some nice speed figures on the grass and gets a good post to save ground.

8 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kellies First Dash (Estrada, Hobbs)124/8-1

2: Good Clean Candy (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)124/12-1

3: Relentless Flash (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/7-2

4: Kari L Cartel (Harr, Norton)124/9-2

5: Lafawnduhs Elegants, Beverly Jr. (Norton)124/5-1

6: A Jumpn Chic (Quiroz, Hardy)124/8-1

7: Kool Susie (Valenzuela, Norton)124/2-1

8: Fancy Folly (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

KOOL SUSIE (7) has started slowly in her last two but has recovered well to just miss in both. Norton has been on fire the last month winning at a 41% rate. Extra distance should be a benefit. RELENTLESS FLASH (3) has faced some good ones in her last three starts and the Escobedo/Olmstead team can't be ignored. KARI L CARTEL (4) is the "other" Norton runner and continues to improve.

9 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Jess Digs Me (Harr, Norton)125/10-1

2: Jjs Full Moon (Escobedo, Stein)125/9-2

3: Runamok (Quiroz, Hardy)125/5-2

4: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Frink, Rarick)125/20-1

5: Caboose On the Loose (Estrada, Stein)125/8-1

6: Eos Saving Interest (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)125/6-1

7: Reigning Guns (Valenzuela, Norton)125/10-1

8: Hot Item (Cervantes, McDaniel)125/15-1

9: Kowboy Alex (Goodwin, Wilson)127/12-1

10: Catch the Drama (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/4-1

RUNAMOK (3) has been close in past two losing by a head and ran well at this distance on a fast track two back while two lengths clear of third. REIGNING GUNS (7) has only had two starts and has yet to run over a fast track so may have some upside. JJS FULL MOON (2) has hit the board in six of nine starts and gets top jockey as the pilot.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Find a Rider (Cervantes, Wilson)127/20-1

2: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Harr, Hardy)125/15-1

3: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/3-1

4: Lady Capo (Quiroz, Hardy)127/9-2

5: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-1

6: Game Gone West (Valenzuela, Livingston)127/15-1

7: Chicklet (Estrada, Backhaus)127/15-1

8: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/5-2

9: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston)127/8-1

TOMI GUNS (8) has been competitive in all his '22 starts. Breaks well out of the gate so should appreciate the 300-yard distance. FLINGING PAINT (3) hasn't missed the board in all five starts this year and has been close in all of them. Just needs some racing luck. LADY CAPO (4) just graduated and maybe the victory will wake her up.