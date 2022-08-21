Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Elle's Town (9th race). Value play of the day: Walk Softly (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (1,3,7/1,5,6/3,4,7,8,10/4,6/5), $45.

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Respond (Wade, Garrett) 118/5-1

2: Mairiverstorm (Barandela, Rarick) 113/12-1

3: Rithm Nic (Hernandez, Richard) 118/4-1

4: Stomping Moon (Eikleberry, Robertson) 118/3-1

5: Coffee Caliente (Harr, Hanson) 118/5-2

6: Star Ready (Lindsay, Silva) 118/8-1

7: Alcazaba (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 118/9-2

COFFEE CALIENTE (5) ran professionally in career debut sitting just off the pace before making a strong move in the stretch and coming up a little short. A repeat effort will make him tough. STOMPING MOON (4) makes his debut for a good win-early barn. Bred to be precocious. RITHM NIC (3) has five published workouts including bullets in the past two and gets the services of the top jock.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Even Pandura (Harr, Sanderson) 122/9-5

2: Where's Frankie (Lara, Wong) 122/8-5

3: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino) 122/5-1

4: Midnight Garden (Eikleberry, Silva Jr.) 122/7-2

5: Starlight Twist (Conning, Wong) 122/8-1

WHERE'S FRANKIE (2) has been on quite a roll, winning four straight. The layoff since June 2 after a strong win is suspicious, but has five strong workouts during that time indicating fitness. EVEN PANDURA (1) is coming off a career high speed figure in last and has two wins/two placings in five starts at this tough distance. STAR OF BLUEGRASS (3) is cutting back in distance and returning to the dirt. Should be flying late.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $12,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sassy Banker (Eikleberry, Riecken) 119/15-1

2: Bones and Roses (Hernandez, Silva) 124/2-1

3: Final Table (Arroyo, Litfin) 119/12-1

4: Walk Softly (Roman, Martinez) 119/4-1

5: Elegance N Tonic (Lopez, Biehler) 119/5-1

6: Delusional Dream (Bridgmohan, Sheehan) 119/3-1

7: Runners Heat (Lara, Robertson) 119/9-2

WALK SOFTLY (4) is third off the layoff and drops to her lowest level. Has run evenly in both turf tries locally and could be involved early in a race without much pace. DELUSIONAL DREAM (6) beat the top pick two back but then threw in a clunker. Looks to be pace dependent so will be hoping for fast early fractions. BONES AND ROSES (2) has the top speed figures in the field but is 0-for-18 at age five.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: T Bones Trick (Quinonez, Rarick) 122/9-2

2: Unleash the Beast (Lara, Silva Jr.) 122/10-1

3: Derby Code (Eikleberry, Robertson) 122/4-1

4: Flatout Winner (Hernandez, Litfin) 122/2-1

5: Astronomical (Lopez, Silva Jr.) 122/5-2

6: Chest Candy (Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 122/6-1

DERBY CODE (3) likes Canterbury and likes this distance. Makes his first start in five months for a good barn and will try to regain the good form he displayed here last summer. ASTRONOMICAL (5) will be winging it on the front-end daring them to catch him. If he can establish moderate fractions, he may not stop. T BONES TRICK (1) won back-to-back here in May and June. Returns to the dirt after an unsuccessful turf experiment.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/5-2

2: Swampdrainer (Arroyo, Pearson) 124/12-1

3: Mongolian Bonus (Hernandez, Diodoro) 119/8-1

4: Bon Deux (Lopez, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

5: Ll's Classy Dude (Barandela, McKinley) 114/30-1

6: Peripatetic (Fuentes, Litfin) 124/15-1

7: Option (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 124/6-1

8: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline) 124/10-1

9: Izeondec (Quinonez, Silva) 119/4-1

10: Grunder (Lara, Rengstorf) 124/9-2

11: Keen Response (Roman, Johns) 119/15-1

OPTION (7) is bred to love the lawn and the distance. Will likely try to gain an early lead and slow down the pace so that he has something left in the tank down the stretch. MINNESOTA RED (1) drops in class and gets the rail to take advantage of his stalking style; however, it's hard to ignore the 0-for-15. MONGOLIAN BONUS (3) ships in from California for Diodoro who wins with 22% of newcomers.

6 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Top Dog (Lara, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

2: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Fuentes, Lund) 124/3-1

3: Courageous Timmy (Hernandez, Silva) 119/5-1

4: Nacho S (Conning, Russell) 119/12-1

5: Hightail Cowboy (Eikleberry, Berndt) 124/2-1

6: Direct Action (Lindsay, Silva) 119/4-1

7: Magic Revolution (Wade, Riecken) 119/10-1

HIGHTAIL COWBOY (5) has tactical speed and should be able to use it to his advantage as there isn't much speed in this group. Ran a career high speed figure in his first start for the top barn. TOP DOG (1) has two wins around two turns and will try to save ground on the rail and close late. DIRECT ACTION (6) drops in class and adds blinkers. Could be involved early.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: She's Not to Blame (Arroyo, Perkinson) 119/15-1

2: Silver Coin (Hernandez, Roberts) 124/8-1

3: Miss Aggie Bling (Lara, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

4: Baby Bee Merry (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/4-1

5: Grand Slam Homerun (Carter, Russell) 124/10-1

6: Southern Venture (Barandela, Perkinson) 119/15-1

7: Luvin Bullies (Conning, Robertson) 124/5-1

8: Hey Hey (Harr, Candelas) 124/12-1

9: Visual Magic (Wade, Fields) 124/8-1

10: Aiken to Be (Fuentes, Broberg) 124/6-1

BABY BEE MERRY (4) was claimed by Broberg in last. Has had two nice turf sprints during the meet. Has tactical speed and Eikleberry in the irons. AIKEN TO BE (10) is the "other" Broberg and is third off the layoff. Has good speed and the outside post and will use them to get good position and see how the race develops. MISS AGGIE BLING (3) had back-to-back wins at Sam Houston at this distance last winter but has struggled since.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Perfect Wager (Lara, Silva Rodriguez) 122/5-2

2: May We All (Fuentes, Rosin) 122/6-1

3: Release the Beast (Harr, Hanson) 122/10-1

4: One Son of a Chief (Eikleberry, Rarick) 122/7-2

5: Hi Ho Cheerio (Hernandez, Lund) 122/4-1

6: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

7: Texas Long Bow (Roman, Sanderson) 122/6-1

ONE SON OF A CHIEF (4) has been extremely consistent this year with five wins and three seconds in eight starts. Should be able to stalk the pacesetters and pounce late. CANDY COVE (6) is 2-for-2 at this distance and dominated last time he sprinted this spring at Tampa Bay. TEXAS LONG BOW (7) has been close a couple times this meet so might just need some racing luck.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lady Goldstart (Wade, Rengstorf) 122/2-1

2: Star of the North (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/10-1

3: Someone Said So (Lara, Rosin) 122/12-1

4: A Roze and Wine (Hernandez, Asprino) 122/4-1

5: Elle's Town (Quinonez, Broberg) 122/5-2

6: Apart of My Charm (Lopez, Asprino) 122/8-1

7: Harking (Fuentes, Woolley Jr.) 122/6-1

ELLE'S TOWN (5) dominated at this level in last. Has five wins at this specialty distance and has posted some impressive speed figures in those victories. LADY GOLDSTART (1) is currently riding a three-race win streak and is 2-for-2 at the distance. Will need to break alertly to hold her position on the rail. A ROZE AND WINE (4) loves the local lawn and will try to get to the front and improve her position.