Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Red Wave (9th race). Value play of the day: Jazzy Times (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6 (2,3,8,9/2,3/3,7,8,12/2/1,3,7), $48.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez) 122/5-1

2: Exprompt (Quinonez, Campbell) 122/9-2

3: Sir Wellington (Eikleberry, Robertson) 122/6-1

4: Chess Master (Wade, Raven) 122/2-1

5: Plane Talk (Roman, Robertson) 122/7-5

MINISTER OF SOUL (1) has a win locally at the distance and gets a good post to utilize his speed. Hernandez can use his tactical speed to see how the pace unfolds. PLANE TALK (5) beat many of these last out and has an outside post to use his blazing early speed to his advantage. CHESS MASTER (4) just missed in last to Plane Talk but might get a good trip right behind the frontrunners.

2 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bangie Go (Lopez, Williams) 118/5-1

2: Midnightcandystorm (Bridgmohan, Bravo) 118/10-1

3: Right of Refusal (Fuentes, Rosin) 118/7-2

4: Russian Tothe Wire (Wade, Lund) 118/9-2

5: Top Hat Tigress (Lara, Wong) 118/8-1

6: Betyar Azets (Hernandez, Silva) 118/6-1

7: Countess of Cairo (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 118/9-5

BETYAR AZETS (6) is by a freshman sire whose first-time starters are winning at a 25% rate. Leading rider jumps aboard and the Hernandez/Silva team are hitting at a 29% clip. COUNTESS OF CAIRO (7) makes her third start and has early speed. Had a four-length lead in the stretch in last and was passed late. RIGHT OF REFUSAL (3) has a nice string of workouts in preparation for his career debut for a good barn.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hunter's Magic (Lopez, Litfin) 122/15-1

2: Intense Company (Lara, Rengstorf) 117/9-2

3: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

4: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/15-1

5: Slime Queen (Roman, Anderson) 122/10-1

6: Beyond Proper (Wade, Scherer) 122/8-1

7: Swanage (Harr, Cline) 122/12-1

8: Shabam (Eikleberry, Robertson) 122/5-2

9: In the Red (Hernandez, Rarick) 122/10-1

10: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/4-1

DREAMING BIZ (10) returns after a week's rest for the top barn, which is a 60% move for Berndt. Should be able to track the speed coming out of sprints and pounce late. SWANAGE (7) chased fast fractions last out and had to check on the rail in the stretch. May be loose on the lead here and might get brave. SHABAM (8) won a key race two back with many exiting the race and winning soon after.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Ship It Red (Fuentes, Lund) 122/9-2

2: College Party (Hernandez, Litfin) 122/2-1

3: Jazzy Times (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/3-1

4: Fireman Oscar (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/6-1

5: Rickey B (Lopez, Donlin Jr.) 122/8-1

6: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 122/5-1

7: Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan, Campbell) 122/10-1

JAZZY TIMES (3) gets some class relief after facing stakes company in two of the last three. Has tactical speed to go to the lead or pass them in the lane if needed. COLLEGE PARTY (2) likes this distance at Canterbury winning four times. Does his best running up front but there's a lot of pace in here. SHIP IT RED (1) is back from vacation after a trip to Colonial and will be flying late.

5 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Freebritney (Arroyo, Richard) 118/5-1

2: Alice Josephine (Lara, Biehler) 118/12-1

3: Cajun Ninja (Hernandez, Silva) 118/10-1

4: Manhattan Cherry (Eikleberry, Robertson) 118/5-2

5: Latest Attraction (Lopez, Rarick) 118/6-1

6: Faccia Bella (Wade, Raven) 118/4-1

7: Unrivaled Queen (Harr, Lund) 118/9-2

8: Izzy's Monster (Roman, Rosin) 118/6-1

MANHATTAN CHERRY (4) makes her second start for a good barn and gets off the rail. Flashed speed in her debut until encountering problems on the turn. Switches to Eikleberry. FREEBRITNEY (1) has posted some nice works for her debut including back-to-back bullets from the gate in her final two preps. FACCIA BELLA (6) was bet down in her debut and lost all chance when avoiding a fallen horse and losing her jockey.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mishko (Hernandez, Silva) 122/5-1

2: Don't Box Me In (Eikleberry, Berndt) 117/4-1

3: Samyaza (Roman, Robertson) 122/7-2

4: Tour the World (Wade, Lund) 122/15-1

5: Exeter (Bridgmohan, Hanson) 122/12-1

6: Treasure Run (Harr, Rarick) 122/8-1

7: Mountain Pine (Quinonez, Litfin) 119/6-1

8: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino) 124/6-1

9: Thick Haze (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/8-1

10: Signofthecross (Arroyo, Richard) 122/9-2

11: Cave Hill (Lara, Donlin) 122/12-1

THICK HAZE (9) loves the local lawn with four wins in just six starts. Berndt starters have been live on the turf the entire meet and there appears to be enough pace to setup his closing kick. BOB'S ALL IN (8) is in good form right now hitting the board in his past three. However, just 1-for-17 at this distance. DON'T BOX ME IN (2) won easily on the dirt two back and is bred well for the surface change.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

2: Kierkegaard (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/2-1

3: Magic Castle (Quinonez, Broberg) 122/5-1

4: Cumberland Avenue (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/9-2

5: Jack's Advantage (Bridgmohan, Candelas) 122/10-1

6: Give Em Heck Beck (Lara, Silva Jr.) 122/10-1

7: Time Heist (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/3-1

8: You Split Tens (Roman, Robertson) 122/12-1

MAGIC CASTLE (3) has a first and second in three starts at this specialty distance. Not sure what happened in his last race but expecting him to bounce back and display that customary speed. KIERKEGAARD (2) is the "other" Broberg and should sit right behind his stablemate. Gaudy three wins/two seconds this meet. TIME HEIST (7) has gone back-to-back but moves up in class.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sailsinthesunset (Lara, Roberts) 124/15-1

2: M and M Girl (Barandela, Sanderson) 119/4-1

3: Summer Lovin (Roman, Riecken) 124/12-1

4: Iknowyourface (Carter, Wong) 124/15-1

5: Circulodeganadoras (Harr, Livingston) 124/6-1

6: Beyond Brown (Arroyo, Richard) 124/10-1

7: Silver Coin (Eikleberry, Roberts) 124/8-1

8: Pretty Sweet (Wade, Robertson) 124/6-1

9: Cha (Conning, Bullene) 119/15-1

10: Fancy Empress (Lopez, Campbell) 124/12-1

11: Flying Business (Quinonez, Candelas) 124/20-1

12: Second Grace (Hernandez, Rarick) 124/3-1

SECOND GRACE (12) made her first start of the meet in last and earned a nice second while racing wide. Retains Hernandez and might experience a similar trip to her last race. SILVER COIN (7) drops in class and switches to the dirt. If she can transfer that speed to the dirt, she could be on the lead. SUMMER LOVIN (3) is third off the long layoff, drops in class and will be closing late.

9 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Guest Check (Lopez, Biehler) 124/2-1

2: Red Wave (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/7-2

3: Speedy Daredevil (Arroyo, Padilla) 119/15-1

4: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson) 124/12-1

5: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/5-1

6: Tiger Hunter (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 119/9-2

7: Honey's Superman (Fuentes, Rhone) 119/10-1

8: Uncle Al's Pal (Lara, Berndt) 119/6-1

RED WAVE (2) only makes his third start as a three-year-old so has potential upside. Best two races were around two-turns (although on the turf), has speed and drops to the bottom. GUEST CHECK (1) has had multiple chances at this level without a diploma, but speed figures suggest he belongs. WILDCAT HAGRID (5) plummets in claiming price and tries a route for the first time in his career.

10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Withherbootson (Lindsay, Silva) 124/3-1

2: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/10-1

3: Minnesota Nice (Hernandez, Biehler) 124/9-5

4: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/12-1

5: Shezonezestreet (Bridgmohan, Bravo) 119/8-1

6: Maiden Rock (Wade, Riecken) 124/6-1

7: Sense of Flurry (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/7-2

SENSE OF FLURRY (7) only has seven career starts and as a three-year-old, is still learning. Bred for the distance and adds blinkers to increase her focus for the top barn. MINNESOTA NICE (3) has posted some nice speed figures this year, but all those starts were on the grass. Can she replicate that form on the dirt? WITHHERBOOTSON (1) broke her maiden by nine lengths on the dirt about a year ago. Could be flying late.