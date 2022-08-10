JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Silver Dash (4th race). Value play of the day: Let's Skedaddle (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,5,7/8/4,8,9,10/2,4,8,9/1,9), $48.00.

1 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Crystal (Goodwin, Robertson)115/2-1

2: Top Hat Aristocrat (Hernandez, Wong)118/6-1

3: Tatum's Journey (Harr, Robertson)115/4-1

4: Big Time Rob (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/5-1

5: Uptown Diva (Conning, Bethke)115/12-1

6: Flying Sun (Lopez, Raven)118/3-1

7: West Bay (Lara, Livingston)118/8-1

SWEET CRYSTAL (1) is by a sire who wins 19% first-time out with 2-year-olds and the barn always does well with babies. If she breaks well, the inside post will be to her advantage. TOP HAT ARISTORCRAT (2) comes from a barn that excels with newcomers and 2-year-olds. Leading jockey will most likely send him. TATUM'S JOURNEY (3) is the "other" Robertson. Can't dismiss the connections.

2 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rusty Cage (Hernandez, Rhone)122/2-1

2: Doctor K (Roman, Padilla)122/9-2

3: Roman Pharoah (Lara, Russell)122/5-1

4: Ray's Angel (Wade, Bethke)124/3-1

5: Texas Long Bow (Fuentes, (Sanderson)122/6-1

6: Epic Drama (Harr, Sanderson)122/8-1

7: Bibleman (Lopez, Asprino)122/10-1

TEXAS LONG BOW (5) has been competitive at this level and has a couple wins at this unique distance. Should be able to stalk the front-runners and pass them late. RAY'S ANGEL (4) is on a roll with back-to-back wins but switches back to the dirt and there's a lot of speed in this field to challenge him. RUSTY CAGE (1) has tremendous early speed and the rail. Will need to fire out of the gate and hold his position.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Let's Skedaddle (Fuentes, Berndt)122/4-1

2: Beach Flower (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/5-1

3: Bow Bow Girl (Hernandez, Richard)122/8-1

4: My Crafty Gal (Bridgmohan, Martinez)122/12-1

5: Lady Hideaway (Roman, Rengstorf)122/9-2

6: Medalla Match (Wade, Biehler)122/5-2

7: Latin Nikkita (Quinonez, Sweere)117/7-2

LET'S SKEDADDLE (1) loves the Shakopee sod with four wins/three seconds in seven starts. Has the rail and tactical speed so should be able to see how the race develops and act accordingly. LATIN NIKKITA (7) is in peak form with two wins and a near miss in a stakes race this meet. Will hope for a hot pace. LADY HIDEAWAY (5) was spectacular last summer but only has one race this meet and that was an even effort in a stakes race.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mark of Valor (Fuentes, Lund)119/10-1

2: K C's First B M W (Quinonez, Tracy)124/15-1

3: Johnny Up (Roman, Robertson)124/8-1

4: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick)124/3-1

5: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)119/15-1

6: Kovacs (Lindsay, Silva)124/9-2

7: Hap Hot (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/6-1

8: Silver Dash (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/8-5

SILVER DASH (8) has two wins/two seconds this meet and the Eikleberry/Broberg team is heating up. Should be enough early pace to setup his come-from-behind style. KOVACS (6) has hit the board consistently but steps up in class today. His tactical speed could give him first run in the stretch. JOHNNY UP (3) is third off the layoff for a top barn but needs to improve.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan, Broberg)122/4-1

2: Lolly Express (Conning, Bullene)122/10-1

3: Thirty Seconds Out (Harr, Silva, Jr.)122/12-1

4: Sierra Hotel (Wade, Broberg)122/9-2

5: King Nate (Fuentes, Rarick)122/12-1

6: Optimal Courage (Quinonez, Riecken)122/10-1

7: Thorn Hill Cat (Hernandez, Asprino)122/8-1

8: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Eikleberry, Rosin)117/10-1

9: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino)124/6-1

10: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)122/3-1

SIERRA HOTEL (4) returns off a one-week layoff for the Broberg barn who wins at 19% with the quick turnaround. Looked great down the stretch last week so will try to maintain that good form. BOB'S ALL IN (9) is coming off a win on the dirt at this level and has had some success on the turf. PAPA RIZZO (10) will try to go wire-to-wire from an outside post and if he clears the field early, he may just do that.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beyond Brown (Harr, Richard)124/12-1

2: Wildwood Maggie (Wade, Campbell)124/9-2

3: Csilla (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/12-1

4: Superstar Bea (Roman, Robertson)124/3-1

5: Bonita Rapids (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)124/15-1

6: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)124/12-1

7: Nofansinthestands (Fuentes, Campbell)124/10-1

8: Tiz Wonderfully (Hernandez, Garrett)124/5-1

9: Starlight Twist (Lopez, Wong)124/4-1

10: Indawin (Bridgmohan, Martinez)124/6-1

11: Iknowyourface (Conning, Wong)124/10-1

TIZ WONDERFULLY (8) stumbled out of the gate when last time routing and while she raced well to compete, she tired late. Should be prominent early with a clean break. STARLIGHT TWIST (9) has been competitive against better and drops in class for a good claiming trainer. Will need a little pace early to assist her closing kick. WILDWOOD MAGGIE (2) is pace dependent so she will be banking on a speed duel in front of her.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Master Guns (Roman, Robertson)124/5-2

2: Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan, Campbell)124/4-1

3: Days of Glory (Quinonez, Bethke)124/6-1

4: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1

5: Where's Jordan (Arroyo, Miller)124/12-1

6: Liam's Pride (Harr, Dixon)124/12-1

7: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino)124/5-1

8: Raofthesun (Conning, Kenney)124/15-1

9: Hurts So Good (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/9-2

MASTER GUNS (1) won his last race at the distance and drops in class. Should be able to use his tactical speed on the rail and time his moved based on the pace. HURTS SO GOOD (9) is the "other" Robertson and makes his third start of the season. Also has tactical speed to use to his advantage. REMEMBER THE MAINE (2) cuts back in distance and has six career wins on the turf.

8 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ladinos (Alvidrez, Backhaus)124/12-1

2: Blu Bye U (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

3: Lupito (Frink, Bolinger)124/5-1

4: Stevie B (Cervantes, McDaniel)124/3-1

5: Irish Ladee (Goodwin, Livingston)124/10-1

6: Eos Whiskey Girl (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)124/8-1

7: Cynthea Parrkerr (Beverly Jr., Livingston)124/15-1

8: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)124/10-1

9: L Gallito (Estrada, Backhaus)124/15-1

10: Jjs Blue Moon (Quiroz, Stein)124/15-1

BLU BYE U (2) placed third two back to one of the best Minnesota-bred juveniles on the grounds in a stakes race. Returns to state-bred maidens. STEVIE B (4) was heavily bet in debut then caught the rail in his trial. On the improve. EOS WHISKEY GIRL (6) is a well-bred first-time starter for a sneaky good trainer.

9 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Welcometathadarkside (Estrada, Backhaus)125/12-1

2: Bv I Am a Rock (Smith, Stein)125/7-2

3: Apocalltical James (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)125/5-2

4: Cartel Little Okey (Cervantes, Hybsha)127/10-1

5: Illtakeitfromhere (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

6: Jess Dash Susie (Beverly Jr., Norton)125/6-1

7: Sweeet Tea (Quiroz, Hardy)125/4-1

8: Freddy Separate (Harr, Hybsha)127/12-1

JESS DASH SUSIE (6) had solid speed figures before her last race when she ducked in at the start. Needs to break cleanly for her best chance. BV I AM A ROCK (2) has just missed in last two and another step forward could be enough. APOCALLTICAL JAMES (3) has had many opportunities but is usually in the mix.

10 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Cathey (Goodwin, Woolley, Jr.)127/10-1

2: Maudest Maven (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/3-1

3: Behrable (Frink, Norton)125/8-1

4: Voodoo Vinnie (Beverly Jr., Norton)125/9-2

5: Dugan Chapel Baby (Harr, Hybsha)127/2-1

6: Mr Wicked Colors (Estrada, Backhaus)125/12-1

7: Saints New Weapon (Quiroz, Hardy)125/7-2

MAUDEST MAVEN (2) has been facing better and returns for the dominate team of Escobedo/Olmstead. Expecting an improved effort. VOODOO VINNIE (4) starts for the hot Norton barn and graduated two back here at Canterbury. In good form right now. DUGAN CHAPEL BABY (5) has great speed figures but is winless in six starts locally.

11 Skip Zimmerman Memorial Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fdd Texas Tea (Harr, Hybsha)127/6-1

2: Fosse (Cervantes, Hybsha)127/10-1

3: Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/7-5

4: Dickey Bob (Garcia, Olmstead)127/9-5

5: Hr Storm On In (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/12-1

6: Shes Already Famous (Alvidrez, Olmstead)127/9-2

JESS ROCKET MAN (3) is on a roll having won three straight including stakes locally and down at Prairie Meadows. Escobedo most likely had his choice who to ride and picked this one. DICKEY BOB (4) will try to turn the tables on his younger brother. Don't underestimate the 22-time winner. He's not done yet. SHES ALREADY FAMOUS (6) will have to improve substantially to compete against the top two.