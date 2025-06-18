'Jaws' changed movies forever, but Hollywood could still learn from it

And yet the ''Jaws'' legacy is so much more than being Hollywood's ur-text blockbuster. It's not possible to, 50 years later, watch Spielberg's film and see nothing but the beginning of a box-office bonanza, or the paler fish it's inspired. It's just too good a movie — and too much unlike so many wannabes since –— to be merely groundbreaking. It's a masterpiece in its own right.