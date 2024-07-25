CLEVELAND — Javier Báez hit a three-run homer in the second inning and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Báez homered for the first time since April 14, belting a 409-footer into the left-field bleachers in his second game at the bottom of the batting order. It was his second home run in 230 plate appearances this season and raised his average to .180.

The Guardians, who have the best home record in the AL at 33-15, lost for the eighth time in 12 games and had their lead in the Central cut to 4 1/2 games over Minnesota.

Easton Lucas (1-0) picked up his first major league win with two perfect innings of relief, while Shelby Miller earned his second save. Tyler Holton, Lucas, Alex Faedo, Jason Foley and Andrew Chafin also pitched on a bullpen day.

Cleveland was shut out for the fourth time in a 10-game span, being held to two or fewer runs for the ninth time in 14 games.

Bligh Madris and Jake Rogers scored on Báez's blast, which accounted for all the runs allowed by Guardians starter Gavin Williams (0-3). The right-hander threw a career-high 105 pitches in six innings and struck out a season-high nine.

Holton started for the second time in the series and went two innings, two days after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Lucas followed him on the mound.

Steven Kwan of the Guardians went 0 for 4, lowering his average to .341 and dropping him out of the major league batting lead. Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. is now first at .344.

Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana -- the top-overall pick in the MLB amateur draft -- will make his professional debut Friday for Single-A Lake County. The Australian second baseman signed his first professional contract on July 19.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (bilateral leg cramps) will make his next start Monday at Detroit, as scheduled. The staff ace experienced cramping as he warmed up in the sixth inning Wednesday, forcing him to leave the game against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA) starts against Twins RHP Pablo López (8-7, 4.86 ERA) in the first game of a three-game series Friday at Comerica Park.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57 ERA) takes on Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) in the Friday opener of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

___

