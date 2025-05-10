Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankees player with a 3-homer game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ever since Jasson Dominguez made his debut in the majors as a prized 20-year-old prospect, the New York Yankees have been expecting big things.
Dominguez delivered in a big way on Friday night, becoming the youngest player in the rich history of the Yankees franchise to hit three home runs in a single game.
''Tonight was special,'' Dominguez said. ''When I hit the third one, I was telling myself ‘No way. There's no way.'''
Dominguez did it, capping the memorable night with a grand slam in the eighth inning of a 10-2 win to supplant Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in the Yankees' record book.
At 22 years, 91 days old, Dominguez is the youngest player in Yankees history with a three-homer game, beating DiMaggio's mark set in 1937 against the St. Louis Browns by 109 days.
''That was incredible,'' said teammate Aaron Judge, one of three other Yankees in history with a grand slam during a three-homer game.
''Just even going back to spring training, the guy goes out there wins a job. The work I saw him put in on the back field when no one was really looking on the defensive side, the work in the cage. To see him have a game like this tonight, three homers, is pretty special.''
Dominguez came into the season considered the top prospect in the Yankees system after brief stints in the majors in 2023 and ‘24. That hadn't translated into big league success until Friday night's breakout performance with three homers — one right-handed and two left-handed — and seven RBIs.