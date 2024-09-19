Sports

Jaromir Jagr opens 37th professional season in his Kladno Knights team's Czech league loss

Jaromir Jagr has opened his 37th professional season, with hometown team Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

By PRAGUE

The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 10:06AM

Jaromir Jagr has opened his 37th professional season, with hometown team Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

In what is expected to be his last season, the 52-year-old winger set up a power play goal, the only one Kladno scored in a 5-1 away loss to Pardubice on Wednesday night.

It was the first time Jagr had played a season's opener since the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second-highest points scorer in 2018. He returned six years ago to Kladno, the team where he made his debut as a teenager and which he owns.

He played at Pardubice despite not being fully fit due to a muscle injury that forced him to interrupt pre-season training for four weeks.

Jagr said he needed more games to be back to his best.

''That's fine, (it was ) the first game,'' he told local media.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

PRAGUE

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Guardians pushing unexpected season into postseason, will have chance to end Series title drought

Soaked to the skin from being sprayed with Champagne and beer, manager Stephen Vogt stood in the middle of the clubhouse and triumphantly lifted a fake jeweled championship belt over his head like a conquering boxer.

Sports

Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game

card image
Sports

Diana Taurasi closes out what could be final home game of her 20-year career

card image