DETROIT — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 110-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Cade Cunningham, who finished with 36 points, missed a tying 12-footer as time expired.

Jackson went 13 of 23 from the floor and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Former Piston Luke Kennard added 19 points for Memphis, which had lost three straight and seven of eight.

Detroit has lost nine of 10.

Memphis had a 110-108 lead when a loose ball went out of bounds with 1:04 left.

The Pistons were given the ball, but Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins challenged. Replay showed it had gone out of bounds off Detroit rookie Chimezie Metu's foot.

GG Jackson missed a shot with 50 seconds left, and then Metu missed a 3-pointer with 36 seconds to play. Jackson missed a layup, giving Cunningham his final chance.

Pistons center Jalen Duren left the game in the first quarter with a facial injury.

Detroit used an 18-3 run late in the second quarter to take a 57-44 halftime lead. Cunningham and Jaden Ivey combined for 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting in the first half. Jackson had 13 for Memphis.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Pistons: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba