SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Wild is adding a familiar face and a newcomer to its lineup on Thursday against the Sharks.

Captain Jared Spurgeon is back after missing the last eight games with a lower-body injury, and forward Mason Shaw will make his NHL debut at SAP Center.

"Just extremely excited obviously," said Shaw, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by the Wild. "It's a long road to get to this point, and everyone's path is a little bit different. Fortunately for me, it's landed here and the game is in San Jose. There's probably going to be a little bit of nerves, and I'll be really excited to start. But at the end of the day, it's just hockey and the focus is two points tonight."

Shaw will sub in for Rem Pitlick, who will be a healthy scratch, while Spurgeon will take Matt Dumba's spot on the blue line. Dumba is not in the COVID protocols but is under the weather, coach Dean Evason said.

"Just try and fit in with the way they're playing," Spurgeon said. "Obviously, being out and to watch their energy and just how much fun they have, you definitely miss out on that. When you're hurt, you're not really around them as much as possible. So, just come back in and try to fit in the way they're playing right now."

Since a 4-1 loss at home to the Sharks on Nov.16, the Wild has lost just one other game in regulation. The team's current seven-game win streak is tied for the third longest in Wild history.

"They're a big, strong hockey club that skates real well, real good from the back end," Evason said. "They bring offense from the back. They get to the net hard. They're great tippers. They have great sticks. It's going to be a really good game for us to compete in and battle and see where we're at."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Mason Shaw-Victor Rask-Kevin Fiala

Brandon Duhaime-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Jordie Benn-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

4: Goals or more by the Wild in 14 of its last 17 games.

4: Points for center Joel Eriksson Ek over the past two games.

5-2-1: Run by the Wild over its last eight road contests.

7-4-1: Record for the Wild over its last 12 games at SAP Center.

14: Wins by goaltender Cam Talbot, which is tied for the most in the NHL.

About the Sharks:

This is the second game of a season-long seven-game homestand for the Sharks, who opened this stint in San Jose with a 5-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday. Center Tomas Hertl had a hat trick that game, while captain Logan Couture picked up a goal and two assists. Winger Timo Meier, who is second on the Sharks in goals with 11, is one goal shy of 100 for his NHL career. Meier also has 11 points in his last eight games. Defenseman Erik Karlsson has four goals in his past five contests.