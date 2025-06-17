Jared Jones' early go-ahead homer helps send LSU to CWS bracket final with a 9-5 win over UCLA

OMAHA, Neb. — Jared Jones hit a go-ahead three-run homer before rain suspended play Monday night, freshman reliever Casan Evans pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings after play resumed Tuesday, and LSU advanced to its College World Series bracket final with a 9-5 victory over UCLA.
The Tigers (50-15) next play Wednesday night against the winner of Tuesday night's elimination game between Arkansas and the Bruins (48-17). LSU, going for its second national championship in three years, needs one more win to reach the best-of-three finals starting Saturday.
LSU was up 5-3 at the end of the third inning Monday night when the game was suspended following a 2-hour, 53-minute delay.
The Tigers had Evans (5-1) take over for starter Anthony Eyanson when play resumed. Evans, who pitched the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over Arkansas on Saturday, limited UCLA to four singles and struck out five.
UCLA had two runners on base with one out when Evans turned the game over to Cooper Williams in the eighth. The Tigers had to get through some anxious moments when Williams walked the bases loaded and the Bruins pulled to 8-5 on Payton Brennan's groundout and Blake Balsz's infield single. Another walk reloaded the bases, prompting coach Jay Johnson to call on Chase Shores, who needed one pitch to get an inning-ending groundout.
Jones' RBI single in the ninth gave the Tigers a four-run cushion, and Shores pitched a clean ninth to send the Bruins to their first loss in seven NCAA Tournament games.
The Tigers took a 7-3 lead in the fourth against freshman Wylan Moss, who gave up three hits and a walk and recorded only two outs.
UCLA starter Landon Stump (6-2) had gone to the mound for the bottom of the first Monday night with a 3-0 lead, but it evaporated when Jones' three-run homer put the Tigers ahead 4-3.