Jared Goff throws 2 TD passes and Lions' defense slows Kyler Murray in 20-13 win over Cardinals

Cardinals: Starting RT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) was out after not practicing Friday. The Cardinals started Jackson Barton at right tackle, which is the team's third starter at the position in three games. Barton (toe) left in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Charlie Heck ... DL Justin Jones (triceps) left early in the second half and didn't return. ... TE Trey McBride was evaluated for a concussion.