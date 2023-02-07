The national curling championship is being held this week in Denver, with former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen on a team that hopes to qualify for the 2026 Olympics.

Allen's presence in the tournament has boosted interest, all the more when his team — skippered by Jason Smith, a Minnesota native now curling out of Nashville — defeated the team of 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster of Duluth in the opening match of the round robin.

Through the first three matches, Team Smith, Team Shuster and two others were in a four-way tie for first with 2-1 records. Smith's team lost for the first time Tuesday morning and Shuster's has won two matches since its opening defeat on Sunday night. The next round is set to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Five of the eight teams in both the men's and women's events are based in Minnesota, and two of the women's teams are based in Fargo, N.D.

The eight teams will face each other in round-robin play through Thursday with the top four advancing to the semifinals on Friday. The championship match is set for Saturday.

Matches can be watched on USA Curling's YouTube channel.

Here are more links for following the tournament:

Standing and schedules: Men | Women

Match results and linescores: Men | Women

Team rosters and biographies: Men | Women

Follow @CurlingZone on Twitter