Q: Any chance of giving me a rough idea of the value of this jardiniere and pedestal?

A: The monetary value of this piece of American pottery really lies in its historical associations and not so much with the identity of its maker.

It is marked "Anchor Pottery" with the initials "J.E.N." arranged around a double circle with the image of an anchor inside. The insignia tells us this piece was made by the Anchor Pottery Co. of Trenton, N.J., which was founded in 1894 by James E. Norris.

Anchor was in business until 1926, when its was acquired by Trenton's Stangl Co. (Fulper Pottery). Previously it was primarily in the business of making dinnerware and toilet wares, along with premiums for the Grand Union Tea Co.

Like some other companies of the day, Grand Union used premiums as sales boosters. And it is possible that the Anchor Pottery jardiniere and pedestal in today's question was once one of these premiums.

We believe this piece was made circa 1920, and the value would depend very much on its current condition. It is extremely nice to find this two-piece set together after all these years, but utilitarian objects such as this one were generally subject to hard use, and many a jardiniere has fallen off its pedestal as a result of a household accident.

The rose decorations on the piece are transfer-printed and the pottery body appears to be some type of white semiporcelain.

As a general rule, white, semiporcelain, transfer-printed jardiniere and pedestal sets are not as desirable to collectors as the more colorful American art pottery examples made by such companies as Roseville, Weller, Owens and others. Still, this is a handsome set, and if it has no chips or cracks, its monetary value is probably currently in the $250 to $350 range.

Even small flaws, however, will bring this price down dramatically because many buyers in the current marketplace would consider this set to be too "grandmotherly," which can be a significant detriment to monetary value.

Helaine Fendelman and Joe Rosson have written a number of books on antiques.