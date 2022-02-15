MADISON, Wis. — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow announced Tuesday that he's raised $100,000 in the four weeks since he officially launched his campaign, more than double what his primary rival generated over the last half of 2021.

Jarchow, a former state representative who now works as a private attorney, filed paperwork to enter the race in October. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy in April.

Toney finished 2021 with a huge fundraising advantage over Jarchow, raising nearly $43,000 over the last half of the year compared with Jarchow's $10,555. About $10,000 of that came from a loan he made to his own campaign.

Jarchow officially launched his campaign Jan. 19. He said Tuesday that he's raised $100,000 since then. Officials with Toney's campaign didn't immediately respond to a message asking how much he's raised since then.

Jarchow and Toney will square off in the GOP primary Aug. 9 for the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Kaul reported raising $675,000 over the last half of 2021.

Fundraising numbers are important election measuring sticks because they indicate how well candidates resonate with potential voters.